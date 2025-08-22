cancel By അൻസിൽ എൻ.എ. പുതിയത് വാങ്ങുന്നത് പോലെ എളുപ്പമല്ല യൂസ്ഡ് വാഹനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങുന്നത്. മോഡൽ വിലയടക്കം താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യണം, നിരവധി പരിശോധനകൾ നടത്തണം, വിലപേശലുകൾ വേണ്ടി വരും. എങ്കിലും പൂർണമായി മനസ്സിനിണങ്ങിയ രൂപവും നിറവും കണ്ടീഷനുമുള്ളത് കിട്ടാൻ ഏറെ ക്ഷമയും കാത്തിരിപ്പും യാത്രകളും മറ്റും വേണ്ടിവരും.പഴയ വാഹനം വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ, വിൽക്കുമ്പോൾ, ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റുമ്പോൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങളിതാ...യൂസ്ഡ് ടൂവീലർ വാങ്ങുംമുമ്പ്മെക്കാനിക്കൽ പരിശോധന:എൻജിൻ കണ്ടീഷൻ, ക്ലച്ച്, ഗിയർ, ബ്രേക്ക്, ടയറുകൾ, ലൈറ്റുകൾ, ബാറ്ററി കമ്പാർട്ട്മെന്‍റ് എന്നിവ പരിശോധിക്കുക. സ്കൂട്ടറാണെങ്കിൽ സീറ്റ് പൊക്കിയും താഴ്ത്തിയും കൃത്യമായി അടയുന്നുണ്ടോ,... Already subscribed?



Login Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism View Plans പുതിയത് വാങ്ങുന്നത് പോലെ എളുപ്പമല്ല യൂസ്ഡ് വാഹനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങുന്നത്. മോഡൽ വിലയടക്കം താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യണം, നിരവധി പരിശോധനകൾ നടത്തണം, വിലപേശലുകൾ വേണ്ടി വരും. എങ്കിലും പൂർണമായി മനസ്സിനിണങ്ങിയ രൂപവും നിറവും കണ്ടീഷനുമുള്ളത് കിട്ടാൻ ഏറെ ക്ഷമയും കാത്തിരിപ്പും യാത്രകളും മറ്റും വേണ്ടിവരും. പഴയ വാഹനം വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ, വിൽക്കുമ്പോൾ, ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റുമ്പോൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങളിതാ... യൂസ്ഡ് ടൂവീലർ വാങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് മെക്കാനിക്കൽ പരിശോധന: എൻജിൻ കണ്ടീഷൻ, ക്ലച്ച്, ഗിയർ, ബ്രേക്ക്, ടയറുകൾ, ലൈറ്റുകൾ, ബാറ്ററി കമ്പാർട്ട്മെന്‍റ് എന്നിവ പരിശോധിക്കുക. സ്കൂട്ടറാണെങ്കിൽ സീറ്റ് പൊക്കിയും താഴ്ത്തിയും കൃത്യമായി അടയുന്നുണ്ടോ, ലോക്ക് വീഴുന്നത് കൃത്യമാണോ എന്നെല്ലാം പരിശോധിക്കാം. സെൽഫ് സ്റ്റാർട്ട് മാത്രം പരീക്ഷിച്ച് നോക്കാതെ സ്കൂട്ടർ മെയിൻ സ്റ്റാൻഡിലിട്ട് കിക്കർ കൂടി അടിച്ച് നോക്കുക. റൈഡിൽ സൈഡിലേക്ക് വലിവോ പിടിത്തമോ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ഹാൻഡിൽ ബാർ, കോൺസെറ്റ് ഭാഗങ്ങൾ പരിശോധനക്ക് വിധേയമാക്കുക. സ്കൂട്ടറിന്‍റെ വേരിയന്‍റ് ഒറ്റനോട്ടത്തിൽ എല്ലാവർക്കും മനസ്സിലാകണമെന്നില്ല. ബേസ് മോഡൽ കാണിച്ച് ടോപ് എൻഡ് വേരിയന്‍റ് ആണെന്ന് തെറ്റിദ്ധരിപ്പിക്കാനും വില കൂട്ടിയിട്ട് കബളിപ്പിക്കാനും സാധ്യത കൂടുതൽ ഉള്ളതിനാൽ സ്കൂട്ടറുകൾ വാങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് ഗ്രാഹ്യമുള്ള ഒരാളുടെ സഹായവും തേടാം. ഓഡോ മീറ്ററിന്റെ കൃത്യത: വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ മീറ്റർ കൺസോൾ ഡിജിറ്റലാണെങ്കിൽ സെൻസർ തകരാർ ആക്കിയും അനലോഗ് ആണെങ്കിൽ കേബ്ൾ അഴിച്ചിട്ട് കേടുവരുത്തിയും ആകെ ഓടിയ കിലോമീറ്റർ മനസ്സിലാകാത്ത വിധമാക്കാൻ കഴിയും. ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങളും പരിശോധിക്കാം. ടെസ്റ്റ് റൈഡ് മസ്റ്റ്: ആദ്യ ഘട്ട പരിശോധന കഴിഞ്ഞ് വാഹനം നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടാൽ പിന്നെ ചെയ്യാനുള്ളത് റൈഡ് ചെയ്ത് നോക്കുക എന്നതാണ്. പിറകിൽ ആളെയിരുത്തിയും അല്ലാതെയും ഓടിക്കുക. പിഴയുണ്ടാകുമോ? ടെൻഷൻ വേണ്ട: മോട്ടോർ വാഹനവകുപ്പ്/ പൊലീസ് പിഴയുണ്ടോ എന്ന് Parivahan വെബ്സൈറ്റ് മുഖേന പരിശോധിക്കാം. സൈറ്റ് ഓപണാക്കി വാഹന നമ്പർ നൽകിയാൽ മതിയാകും. എന്നാൽ, വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ നിലവിലെ ഉടമ തന്നെ പേര് മാറ്റിത്തരുമെങ്കിൽ നമ്മൾ ടെൻഷനടിക്കേണ്ടതില്ല. സകല പിഴകളും അടച്ചാൽ മാത്രമേ നിലവിലെ നിയമപ്രകാരം പേര് മാറ്റൽ പ്രക്രിയ സാധുവാകൂ. യൂസ്ഡ് കാര്‍ വാങ്ങുംമുമ്പ്: പഴയ കാർ വാങ്ങാനുദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നയാൾക്ക് കാര്‍ മോഡലിനെക്കുറിച്ചും മാർക്കറ്റ് വിലയെക്കുറിച്ചും ഏകദേശ ധാരണയുണ്ടായിരിക്കണം. അല്ലെങ്കിൽ വിദഗ്ധ സഹായം തേടാം. ഓരോ വർഷം കഴിയുംതോറും മോഡൽ വില കുറഞ്ഞ് വരും. അധികം കിലോമീറ്റർ ഓടാത്ത, മറ്റു തകരാറുകൾ ഇല്ലാത്ത, രേഖകൾ കൃത്യമായ, രേഖകളുടെ കാലാവധി പെട്ടെന്ന് അവസാനിക്കാത്ത, കാഴ്ചയിൽ വൃത്തിയുള്ള ചില ബ്രാൻഡുകളുടെ ഏതാനും വേരിയന്‍റുകൾക്ക് വാഹന വിപണിയിൽ റീസെയിൽ വാല്യുവും ഡിമാൻഡും എപ്പോഴും കൂടുതലുണ്ടാകും. വിപണിയിൽ ഹിറ്റല്ലാത്ത, പാർട്സ് ലഭ്യമല്ലാത്ത ചില വാഹനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങിയാൽ ‘പണി’യാവുകയും ചെയ്യും. നിരവധി ഉടമസ്ഥരിലൂടെ കടന്നുവന്ന കാറുകള്‍ക്ക് പൊതുവേ മൂല്യം കുറവാണ്. സിംഗ്ൾ ഓണർ വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് പൊതുവേ യൂസ്ഡ് മാർക്കറ്റിൽ ഡിമാൻഡ് കൂടുതൽ.

ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം ● സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ലോക്ക്, പുഷ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ട് ബട്ടൺ, അലോയ് വീലുകൾ, പാര്‍ക്കിങ് സെൻസറുകൾ, ഫോഗ് ലാമ്പുകൾ, ലൈറ്റുകൾ, ഡി.ആര്‍.എല്ലുകൾ (Daytime Running Lights), വൈപ്പര്‍, പവര്‍ വിന്‍ഡോ തുടങ്ങിയ ഫീച്ചറുകള്‍ കൃത്യമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുക. ● വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ അകവും പുറവും വിശദമായി പരിശോധിക്കുക. ● വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ വെളിച്ചം എത്താത്ത ഇടങ്ങളില്‍ പരിശോധിക്കുക എന്നത് സാധാരണക്കാരന് എളുപ്പമല്ല. അതിനാൽ മെക്കാനിക്കിന്‍റെ സഹായം തേടാം. ● കാറിന്‍റെ പിന്‍ഭാഗത്ത് വലതുവശത്തായാണ് സാധാരണഗതിയിൽ വാഹന വേരിയന്‍റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുക. ഇത് പ്രത്യേകം രേഖപ്പെടുത്താതെയും വാഹനങ്ങൾ നിർമാതാക്കൾ ഇറക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഇതില്‍ കൃത്രിമത്വം കാണിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ആർ.സി ബുക്ക് കൂടി പരിശോധിച്ച് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുക. ● ഫാന്‍ ബെല്‍റ്റില്‍ പൊട്ടലുകളില്ലെന്നും ബ്രേക്ക് ഫ്ലൂയിഡ്, റേഡിയേറ്റര്‍ കൂളന്‍റ്, എൻജിന്‍ ഓയില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ പരിശോധിക്കുകയും വേണം. ● ഓയില്‍ ടാങ്കുകളില്‍ ചളിയുള്‍പ്പെടെ മാലിന്യം അടിഞ്ഞുകൂടിയിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ ആയുസ്സ് കുറയും. ● ടയറുകളില്‍ അവ നിര്‍മിച്ച വര്‍ഷവും ബാച്ച് നമ്പറും സൈസും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കും. അത് പരിശോധിച്ചാൽ കാലപ്പഴക്കം ഉള്ളതാണോ, അപ്സൈസ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്നറിയാം. ● ബോഡി കളറിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അഥവാ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ നിയമാനുസൃതം ആർ.സിയിൽ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്നും നോക്കാം. ● വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ സര്‍വിസ് ഹിസ്റ്ററി വിശദമായി പരിശോധിക്കുക. ഷോറൂമിന് പുറത്തുള്ള ലോക്കൽ വർക്ക് ഷോപ്പിലാണ് സർവിസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതെങ്കിൽ ഓൺലൈൻ ചെക്കിങ് ഹിസ്റ്ററി കിട്ടില്ല. കൃത്യമായി സർവിസ് എവിടെയെങ്കിലും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട് എന്നതിന് തെളിവായി ബില്ലുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ പരിശോധിക്കുക. ● സ്റ്റിയറിങ് വീല്‍, എ.സി, മ്യൂസിക് സിസ്റ്റം, ഹോണ്‍, ലൈറ്റുകൾ, ആക്സിലറേറ്റർ, ബ്രേക്ക്, ക്ലച്ച് തുടങ്ങിയവയുടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനക്ഷമത ഡ്രൈവിങ് സീറ്റിൽ കയറിയിരുന്ന് തന്നെ നോക്കാം. ● സീറ്റുകളുടെ മുന്നോട്ടും പിന്നോട്ടുമുള്ള ചലനങ്ങള്‍ സുഗമമാണോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കാം. ● ഒന്നോ രണ്ടോ കിലോമീറ്റർ ടെസ്റ്റ് റൈഡ് ചെയ്തുനോക്കണം (ഹൈവേയിലും കുണ്ടും കുഴിയുമുള്ള റോഡിലും ഓടിച്ചുനോക്കുക). ● നാല് ഡോറിന്‍റെയും പവർ വിൻഡോകൾ ഉയർത്തിയും താഴ്ത്തിയും നോക്കുക. സ്മൂത്ത് അല്ലാതെ വരുന്നത്, മോട്ടോറിനുള്ളിലെ പല്ലിന് തേയ്മാനം സംഭവിച്ചതിനാലാകാം. ● നിരപ്പായ പ്രതലത്തിൽ വാഹനം ഫുൾ സ്റ്റിയറിങ് തിരിച്ച് വലത്തോട്ടും ഇടത്തോട്ടും ഓടിക്കുക. ഷാസിയുടെ കോട്ടവും വാഹനത്തിന് ഏതെങ്കിലും വശത്തേക്കുള്ള വലിവും മനസ്സിലാക്കാം. ഡ്രൈവ് ഷാഫ്റ്റിന് തകരാറുണ്ടോ എന്നറിയാൻ സ്റ്റിയറിങ് മുഴുവനായും വലത്തോട്ട് തിരിച്ച് ഓടിക്കണം. ശേഷം ഫുൾ ഇടത്തോട്ടും തിരിച്ച് ഓടിക്കണം. ‘ടക് ടക്’ ശബ്ദം കേൾക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ മാറ്റേണ്ടി വരും. ● വിൻഡ് ഷീൽഡിൽ വാഹനത്തിന്റെ മാനുഫാക്ചറിങ് വർഷവും ഗ്ലാസ് മുദ്രയിലെ വർഷവും വ്യത്യാസമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ വിൻഡ് ഷീൽഡ് മാറ്റിവെച്ചതാണെന്നർഥം. അങ്ങനെ സംശയം വന്നാൽ ആക്സിഡന്റ് ഹിസ്റ്ററി ചോദിക്കാൻ മറക്കരുത്. ● എ.സി കൂളിങ് കുറവുണ്ടോ എന്ന് ഏറ്റവും കുറച്ച് സ്പീഡിൽ ബ്ലോവർ ഇട്ടുനോക്കി ടെസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുക. ● പലപ്പോഴും വാഹനം സ്റ്റാർട്ട് ചെയ്തുനിർത്തിയ രീതിയിലാണ് ടെസ്റ്റ് ഡ്രൈവിന് കിട്ടാറുള്ളത്. വാഹനം ഓഫ് ചെയ്ത് ഓൺ ആക്കി നോക്കുക. അപ്പോൾ ക്ലസ്റ്ററിലെ വാണിങ് ലൈറ്റുകൾ തെളിയും. ഏതെങ്കിലും തെളിയാതിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ, തെളിഞ്ഞശേഷം അണയാതിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കണം. കിലോമീറ്റർ തിരുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന് നേരിട്ടറിയാൻ പ്രയാസമാണ്. സർവിസ് ഹിസ്റ്ററിയിൽ ഓരോ ഇടവേളയിലുമുള്ള കി.മീ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത് വിശകലനം ചെയ്യാം. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, നല്ലതുപോലെ ഓടിയ വാഹനം ഒരു പ്രത്യേക സർവിസ് കാലയളവിൽ താരതമ്യനേ കുറച്ചാണ് ഓടിയതെങ്കിൽ സംശയിക്കാം. ● പലരും മാന്വൽ മോഡൽ ഉപയോഗിച്ചശേഷം ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് വാങ്ങുന്നവരാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് മോഡലുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനം കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാക്കിയിട്ടേ ഡ്രൈവിങ് സീറ്റിൽ കയറിയിരിക്കാവൂ. ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹനങ്ങൾ ഇലക്ട്രിക് സെക്കൻഡ് ഹാൻഡ് വിപണി സജീവമല്ലെങ്കിലും ശ്രദ്ധ നേടി വരുന്നതായി കാണാം. ഇത്തരം വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ ബാറ്ററിയുടെ നിലവിലെ ശേഷി, ബാറ്ററി വാറന്‍റി എന്നിവ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം. കൂടുതലായി ക്വിക് ചാർജ് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ട ഇലക്ട്രിക് കാറുകളുടെ ബാറ്ററി പെട്ടെന്ന് വീക്കാവാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. ബാറ്ററി കാറുകൾ ഫുൾചാർജിലാക്കി ഓടിച്ചുനോക്കുക. കമ്പനി അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നതിലും വേഗം ബാറ്ററി ഡ്രെയ്ൻ ആകുന്നുണ്ടോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കുക. കമ്പനി അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നതും നിലവിലെ ഓണർ പറയുന്നതുമായ കി.മീ. റേഞ്ച് കിട്ടുന്നുണ്ടോ എന്നും നോക്കാം. മിക്കപ്പോഴും പ്രായോഗികമല്ലെങ്കിലും ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക് രൂക്ഷമായ സിറ്റി ഡ്രൈവിങ്ങിൽ ഓടിച്ചുനോക്കി പെട്ടെന്ന് ചാർജ് കുറയുന്നുണ്ടോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കാം. തീരദേശങ്ങളിൽ ഓടുന്ന വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ ബോഡിയിൽ ഉപ്പുകാറ്റുകൊണ്ട് തുരുമ്പുണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്. ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങളിലും ശ്രദ്ധ നൽകാം. പഴകുന്തോറും കൂടുന്ന ഗ്ലാമറോ? പഴകുന്തോറും മൂല്യവും മോഡൽ വിലയും കുറയുന്ന വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ വ്യത്യസ്തമാണ് പഴയ റോയൽ എൻഫീൽഡ് ബുള്ളറ്റ്, യമഹ ആർ.എക്സ് 100, ചില പ്രത്യേക തരം വിന്‍റേജ് കാറുകൾ എന്നിവയുടെ കഥ. വിലപേശലുകൾക്കിടമില്ലാത്ത പ്രീമിയം കാറ്റഗറി ലിസ്റ്റിൽപെടുന്ന ഇത്തരം വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് എക്കാലവും വൻ ഡിമാൻഡാണ് യൂസ്ഡ് വിപണിയിലുള്ളത്. ഇതിൽ പലതും നിത്യ ഉപയോഗത്തിന് പറ്റുന്നത് ഒന്നുമല്ല എന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത. വർക്ക് ഷോപ് കയറിയിറങ്ങി മടുത്തേക്കാം, പെട്രോൾ കുടിയന്മാരായിരിക്കും. ഇങ്ങനെ നെഗറ്റിവ് ഫാക്ടർ നിരവധിയുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ഫാൻ ബേസിന്‍റെ മികവിൽ വിരാജിക്കുകയാണ് ഈ മോഡലുകൾ. ആർ.സി ബുക്ക് (രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്) 2024 അവസാനം മുതൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഡിജിറ്റൽ ആർ.സിയാണ് ഉണ്ടാവുക. അക്ഷയ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള സേവന കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ആവശ്യമെങ്കിൽ കാർഡ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്ത് എടുക്കാം. ഇത് പരിശോധിച്ച് ഉടമയുടെ പേര്, വാഹന നമ്പർ, എൻജിൻ നമ്പർ, ചേസിസ് നമ്പർ എന്നിവ ശരിയാണോ എന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തണം. ബാങ്ക് ഹൈപ്പോതിക്കേഷനുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അത് ക്ലിയർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കണം. ഇൻഷുറൻസ് വാലിഡായ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് പോളിസി ഉണ്ടോ, കാലാവധി തീരാറായോ, തേഡ് പാർട്ടി പോളിസിയാണോ അതോ ഫുൾ കവർ ഓൺ ഡാമേജ്, ബി ടു ബി പോളിസി ആണോ എന്നീ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക. ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കാലാവധി ദിവസങ്ങൾക്കകമോ തൊട്ടടുത്ത മാസങ്ങളിലോ തീരുമെങ്കിൽ വാഹനത്തിന് വിലപേശുകയോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പുതിയ പോളിസി എടുത്തുതരണമെന്ന് ആവശ‍്യപ്പെടുകയോ ചെയ്യാം. പുക പരിശോധന സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് പി.യു.സി (പൊലൂഷൻ അണ്ടർ കൺട്രോൾ) സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് കാലഹരണപ്പെട്ടതല്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കുക. പഴയ ചില ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനങ്ങൾ പുക പരിശോധനയിൽ പരാജയപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ട്. അത്തരം പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുള്ള വാഹനമാണോ എന്ന് മെക്കാനിക്കിന്‍റെ സഹായത്തോടെ പരിശോധിക്കാം. ബൈക്കാണെങ്കിൽ സൈലൻസർ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ തുരുമ്പ് കയറിയിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്നും നോക്കണം. പേര് മാറ്റാം വാഹന കൈമാറ്റം സംബന്ധിച്ച കരാര്‍ എഴുതി അതില്‍ റവന്യൂം സ്റ്റാമ്പും പതിച്ച് ഒപ്പുവെച്ചാല്‍ നിയമപരമാകില്ല. വാഹനം വില്‍പന നടത്തി 14 ദിവസത്തിനകം ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റാൻ അപേക്ഷ നല്‍കണം. നമ്മുടെ വാഹനം, വാങ്ങുന്നയാൾ പേര് മാറ്റിക്കോളും എന്ന് കരുതരുത്. വാഹന ഉടമയുടെ പരിധിയിലുള്ള ആര്‍.ടി അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ ജോയന്‍റ് ആര്‍.ടി ഓഫിസില്‍ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. വിറ്റ വാഹനം അപകടത്തില്‍പെട്ടതിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്നും കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾക്കുപയോഗിച്ചതിനും പഴയ ഉടമ നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നൽകിയ സംഭവങ്ങളുണ്ട്. നികുതി കുടിശ്ശിക, ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘന പിഴകൾ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ബാധ്യതകള്‍ പഴയ ഉടമയുടെ പേരിൽ വന്നേക്കാം. വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ വായ്പ കാലാവധി കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ലെങ്കില്‍ ഫിനാന്‍സ് കമ്പനി അനുമതി വേണം. ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റുന്നതിന് എതിര്‍പ്പില്ലെന്ന് കാണിച്ച് ഫിനാന്‍സ് കമ്പനി നല്‍കുന്ന നോ ഒബ്‍ജക്ഷന്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റാണ് (എൻ.ഒ.സി) വേണ്ടത്. ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രിന്‍റഡ് ആർ.സി ബുക്കില്ലാത്തതിനാൽ അപേക്ഷ നൽകി രണ്ടോ മൂന്നോ ദിവസത്തിനകം ഡിജിറ്റൽ ആർ.സി ബുക്ക് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്തെടുക്കാം. വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ രജിസ്ട്രേഡ് ഉടമസ്ഥന്‍ മരിച്ചാല്‍ 30 ദിവസത്തിനകം വിവരം ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആര്‍.ടി ഓഫിസില്‍ അറിയിക്കണം. ഉടമസ്ഥന്‍ മരിച്ച തീയതി മുതല്‍ മൂന്ന് മാസം വരെ പേരുമാറാതെ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. സെയിൽ ലെറ്ററിന് ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രാമുഖ്യം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഉറപ്പിന് അത് വാങ്ങാം. ഇൻഷുറൻസ് സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റിലും പേര് മാറ്റണം. ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ അപകടം സംഭവിച്ചാൽ ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കില്ല. മറ്റൊരു സംസ്ഥാനത്തേക്കാണ് വാഹനം മാറ്റുന്നതെങ്കില്‍ ആർ.ടി.ഒ ക്ലിയറന്‍സ് സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും വേണ്ടിവരും. ഉടമയുടെ മരണത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റുന്നതെങ്കില്‍ മരണ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റും സക്സഷന്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്/ലീഗല്‍ ഹയര്‍ സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് എന്നിവയും ആവശ്യമാണ്. വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങൾ മറക്കരുത് ● ഉടമസ്ഥാവകാശം മാറ്റാൻ http://www.parivahan.gov.in/ സന്ദർശിക്കുക. ● ആർ.സിയിൽ മാത്രമല്ല ഇൻഷുറൻസ് പേപ്പറിലും പേര് മാറ്റി ട്രാൻസ്ഫർ ചെയ്യണം. ഇതിന് ഐഡി പ്രൂഫ് നൽകണം. ● വാഹനം വാങ്ങുന്ന വ്യക്തിയും വിൽക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തിയും സംയുക്തമായാണ് അപേക്ഷിക്കേണ്ടത്. ● പേര് മാറ്റാൻ വിൽക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തിയുടെ രജിസ്ട്രേഡ് മൊബൈൽ നമ്പറിൽ വരുന്ന ഒ.ടി.പി ആവശ്യമാണ്. ● വാങ്ങുന്നയാളുടെ വിലാസവും മൊബൈൽ നമ്പറും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തണം. മേൽവിലാസം തെളിയിക്കുന്ന രേഖ നിർബന്ധമാണ്. ● വിൽപനക്കാരനും വാങ്ങുന്നയാളും ഒരേ ആർ.ടി.ഒ പരിധിയിലാണെങ്കിൽ കാര്യങ്ങൾ എളുപ്പമാണ്. ഉടമയും വാങ്ങുന്നയാളും ഫോറം 29, ഫോറം 30 എന്നിവയിൽ ഒപ്പിട്ട് ആർ.ടി.ഒക്ക് സമർപ്പിക്കണം. വാഹനം ഹൈപ്പോതിക്കേഷനിലാണെങ്കിൽ ബാങ്കിൽനിന്ന് ലഭിച്ച എൻ.ഒ.സിക്കൊപ്പം ഫോറം 35 സമർപ്പിക്കണം. എല്ലാം തികഞ്ഞ യൂസ്ഡ് വാഹനം ഇല്ല എൻജിൻ കണ്ടീഷനാണെങ്കിൽ, നമ്മൾ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ച വില ഏകദേശം ഒത്താൽ തീരെ ചെറിയ സ്ക്രാച്ചുകൾ, തകരാറുകൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ അവഗണിക്കാം. കാരണം എല്ലാം തികഞ്ഞ യൂസ്ഡ് വാഹനം എന്നൊന്നില്ല. ചോദിച്ചുവാങ്ങുക സ്പെയർ കീ, ടൂൾസ് തുടങ്ങിയവ ചോദിച്ചുവാങ്ങാൻ മറക്കരുത്. തീരെ പഴയ വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കൊന്നും സ്പെയർ കീ കിട്ടാറില്ല. അത്തരം സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ നമ്മൾതന്നെ ഡ്യൂപ്ലിക്കേറ്റ് കീ നിർമിക്കണം. ഓൺലൈൻ വിപണി, ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണം: OLX പോലെ നിരവധി ഓൺലൈൻ വാഹന വിപണിയും സജീവമാണ്. പരിചയമില്ലെങ്കിലും വാഹനം വിൽക്കുകയോ വാങ്ങുകയോ ചെയ്യാൻ ഇത്തരം പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾ വഴി കഴിയും. വില താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യാനും നമുക്ക് യോജിച്ചവ ഷോർട്ട് ലിസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് അതിൽനിന്ന് മികച്ചത് കണ്ടെത്താനുമൊക്കെ ഇത് ഉപകരിക്കും. വാഹനം നേരിട്ട് കണ്ട് ബോധ്യപ്പെട്ട് പരിശോധിച്ച് രേഖകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ കൃത്യമാണെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കാതെ വാഹനത്തിന്‍റെ ഫോട്ടോ മാത്രം കണ്ട് പണം അയച്ചുകൊടുക്കരുത്. നിരവധി തട്ടിപ്പുകൾ ഓൺലൈൻ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമിൽ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. രജിസ്ട്രേഷന്‍ പുതുക്കാന്‍: സ്വകാര്യ വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷന്‍ കാലാവധി 15 വര്‍ഷമാണ്. അതുകഴിഞ്ഞാല്‍ റീ രജിസ്ട്രേഷന്‍ (അഞ്ചു വര്‍ഷത്തേക്ക്) നടത്തണം. കാലാവധി തീരുന്നതിന് 30 ദിവസം മുമ്പ് മുതല്‍ പുതുക്കാൻ അപേക്ഷ സമര്‍പ്പിക്കാം. Show Full Article

News Summary -

things to keep in mind when buying and selling a used vehicle