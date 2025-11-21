Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Specials
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 12:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 12:26 PM IST

    ‘ഇടിച്ചാൽ പപ്പടമാകില്ല’; ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റിൽ ഉയർന്ന റേറ്റിങ്ങുള്ള 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപയിൽ താഴെ വിലയുള്ള ഏഴു കാറുകൾ

    ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഇന്ന് ലഭ്യമായ 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപയിൽ താഴെ വിലവരുന്ന മികച്ച സുരക്ഷയുള്ള ഏഴു യാത്രാ വാഹനങ്ങൾ പരിചയപ്പെടാം...
    ‘ഇടിച്ചാൽ പപ്പടമാകില്ല’; ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റിൽ ഉയർന്ന റേറ്റിങ്ങുള്ള 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപയിൽ താഴെ വിലയുള്ള ഏഴു കാറുകൾ
    ലോകത്ത് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽപേർ വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുന്ന രാജ്യമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ. നിരത്തുകളാണോ ആകാശമാണോ സുരക്ഷിത യാത്രക്ക് അനുയോജ്യം എന്ന ചോദ്യത്തിന് നമ്മുടെ സ്വാഭാവിക ഉത്തരം നിരത്തുകൾ എന്നായിരിക്കും. എന്നാൽ, വിമാനത്തിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവരെക്കാൾ 10 മടങ്ങെങ്കിലും അധിക സാധ്യതയുണ്ട് വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളിൽപ്പെടാൻ എന്നാണ് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നത്. അപകടകരമായ ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പരമാവധി മുൻകരുതൽ സ്വീകരിക്കുക എന്നതാണ് നമുക്ക് സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ പറ്റുന്ന ഏക മാർഗം. വാഹനം തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുമ്പോൾ ‘എത്ര കിട്ടും’ എന്നാണല്ലോ നമ്മുടെ സ്വാഭാവിക ചോദ്യം. എത്ര മൈലേജ് എന്നതാണ് അതുകൊണ്ട് ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്. അവിടെനിന്ന് നാം ‘എത്ര...

    ലോകത്ത് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽപേർ വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുന്ന രാജ്യമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ. നിരത്തുകളാണോ ആകാശമാണോ സുരക്ഷിത യാത്രക്ക് അനുയോജ്യം എന്ന ചോദ്യത്തിന് നമ്മുടെ സ്വാഭാവിക ഉത്തരം നിരത്തുകൾ എന്നായിരിക്കും.

    എന്നാൽ, വിമാനത്തിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവരെക്കാൾ 10 മടങ്ങെങ്കിലും അധിക സാധ്യതയുണ്ട് വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളിൽപ്പെടാൻ എന്നാണ് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നത്. അപകടകരമായ ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പരമാവധി മുൻകരുതൽ സ്വീകരിക്കുക എന്നതാണ് നമുക്ക് സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ പറ്റുന്ന ഏക മാർഗം. വാഹനം തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുമ്പോൾ ‘എത്ര കിട്ടും’ എന്നാണല്ലോ നമ്മുടെ സ്വാഭാവിക ചോദ്യം. എത്ര മൈലേജ് എന്നതാണ് അതുകൊണ്ട് ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.

    അവിടെനിന്ന് നാം ‘എത്ര സ്റ്റാർ റേറ്റിങ്ങുണ്ട്’ എന്ന ചോദ്യത്തിലേക്ക് പുരോഗമിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഇന്ന് ലഭ്യമായ 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപയിൽ താഴെ വിലവരുന്ന മികച്ച സുരക്ഷയുള്ള ഏഴു യാത്രാ വാഹനങ്ങൾ പരിചയപ്പെടാം.

    ടാറ്റ നെക്‌സോണ്‍

    ടാറ്റ നെക്‌സോണ്‍

    ടാറ്റയുടെ സുരക്ഷിതമായ കാറുകളില്‍ ഒന്നാണ് നെക്‌സോണ്‍. ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP, ഭാരത് NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റുകളില്‍ ഈ സബ് ഫോർ മീറ്റര്‍ എസ്‌.യു.വി ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ നേടുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ കാര്‍ കൂടിയാണ് നെക്‌സോണ്‍.

    പെട്രോള്‍, ഡീസല്‍, സി.എൻ.ജി, ഇലക്ട്രിക് എന്നിങ്ങനെ നാലു പവര്‍ട്രെയിന്‍ ഓപ്ഷനുകളില്‍ ടാറ്റ നെക്സോണ്‍ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    മാരുതി സുസുകി ഡിസയര്‍

    മാരുതി സുസുകി ഡിസയര്‍

    ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ഏറെ പ്രചാരമുള്ള കാറുകളില്‍ ഒന്നായ ഡിസയര്‍ ആണ് പട്ടികയിലുള്ള സെഡാന്‍ മോഡല്‍. ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റിന് പിന്നാലെ BNCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റിലും ഡിസയര്‍ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് നേടി. ഈ നേട്ടം കൈവരിക്കുന്ന ആദ്യ മാരുതി കാര്‍ കൂടിയാണ് ഡിസയര്‍.

    മുതിർന്നവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയിൽ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാറും കുട്ടികളുടെ സുരക്ഷയിൽ ഫോർ സ്റ്റാറും ഡിസയർ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആറ് എയർബാഗുകളും ഇ.എസ്‌.സിയും പെ‍ഡസ്ട്രിയൻ പ്രൊട്ടക്ഷനുമെല്ലാം ഡിസയറിന്‍റെ അടിസ്ഥാന മോഡൽ മുതലുണ്ട്.

    കിയ സിറോസ്

    കിയ സിറോസ്

    കിയയുടെ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ രണ്ടാമത് കോംപാക്ട് എസ്.യു.വിയാണ് സിറോസ്. പ്രീമിയം ഡിസൈൻ, ശക്തമായ സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ, മികച്ച ഫീച്ചറുകൾ എന്നിങ്ങനെ ആകർഷകമായ വാഹനമാണ് സിറോസ്. കിയയുടെ ഏറ്റവും സുരക്ഷിത വാഹനങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നുകൂടിയാണിത്.

    ഭാരത് എൻക്യാപ് ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റിൽ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാർ റേറ്റിങ് നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട് സിറോസ്. എഡാസ് ലെവൽ 2 ഉൾപ്പെടെ വലിയ സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനങ്ങളാണ് വാഹനത്തിലുള്ളത്. ആറ് എയർബാഗുകൾ, ഹിൽ- സ്റ്റാർട്ട് അസിസ്റ്റ്, ഫ്രണ്ട് ആൻഡ് റിയർ പാർക്കിങ് സെൻസറുകൾ, ലെയിൻ- കീപ്പിങ് അസിസ്റ്റ്, ബ്ലൈൻഡ് വ്യൂ മോണിറ്ററോട് കൂടിയ 360 ഡിഗ്രി കാമറ തുടങ്ങിയവയും ഇതിൽ സജ്ജീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു.

    ടാറ്റ പഞ്ച്

    ടാറ്റ പഞ്ച്

    നെക്‌സോണിനെ പിന്തുടര്‍ന്ന് ടാറ്റ പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ചെറിയ കാറാണ് പഞ്ച്. മൈക്രോ എസ്‌.യു.വിയെന്ന പുത്തന്‍ സെഗ്‌മെന്‍റിന് തുടക്കം കുറിച്ച പഞ്ച് കഴിഞ്ഞവർഷം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല്‍ വിൽപന നേടിയ കാര്‍ കൂടിയാണ്.

    നെക്‌സോണിനെപ്പോലെ, ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ പഞ്ച് ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയില്‍ സുരക്ഷിതമായ കാര്‍ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് പഞ്ച് മികച്ച ചോയ്‌സാണ്. പെട്രോള്‍, സി.എൻ.ജി, ഇലക്ട്രിക് പവര്‍ട്രെയിന്‍ ഓപ്ഷനുകളില്‍ വാഹനം വാങ്ങാം.

    നിസാൻ മാഗ്‌നൈറ്റ്

    നിസാൻ മാഗ്‌നൈറ്റ്

    ജാപ്പനീസ് വാഹന നിര്‍മാതാക്കളായ നിസാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നിരത്തുകളില്‍ എത്തിച്ച കോംപാക്ട് എസ്‌.യു.വിയാണ് മാഗ്‌നൈറ്റ്. ഗ്ലോബല്‍ എന്‍ക്യാപ് ക്രാഷ്‌ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ വാഹനമാണിത്.

    മുതിര്‍ന്ന യാത്രക്കാരുടെ സുരക്ഷയില്‍ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ്ങും കുട്ടികളുടെ സുരക്ഷയില്‍ ത്രീ സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ്ങുമാണ് വാഹനം നേടിയിത്. ആറ് എയര്‍ബാഗ്, സീറ്റ് ബെല്‍റ്റ് റിമൈന്‍ഡര്‍, ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സ്‌റ്റെബിലിറ്റി പ്രോഗ്രാം തുടങ്ങിയ സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ മാഗ്‌നൈറ്റിൽ നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    മഹീന്ദ്ര XUV 3XO

    മഹീന്ദ്ര XUV 3XO

    മഹീന്ദ്രയുടെ താരതമ്യേന പുതിയ കാറുകളിലൊന്നായ XUV 3XO ഭാരത് NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് നേടിയിരുന്നു.

    നേരത്തേ വിപണിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മഹീന്ദ്ര XUV300-യുടെ ഫെയ്‌സ്‌ലിഫ്റ്റ് പതിപ്പാണ് XUV 3XO എന്ന പേരില്‍ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്. XUV300-യേക്കാള്‍ മികച്ച വിൽപനയാണ് പുതിയ കാര്‍ നേടുന്നത്.

    എഡാസ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ഫീച്ചറുകൾ വാഹനത്തിലുണ്ട്. പെട്രോള്‍, ഡീസല്‍ പവര്‍ട്രെയിനുകളിൽ വാഹനം വാങ്ങാനാകും.

    ടാറ്റ ആള്‍ട്രോസ്

    ടാറ്റ ആള്‍ട്രോസ്

    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഏറ്റവും സുരക്ഷിതമായ കാറുകളിലൊന്നാണ് ടാറ്റ ആള്‍ട്രോസ്. സുരക്ഷയിൽ ചെറുകാറുകൾക്കിടയിൽ മികച്ചൊരു മാതൃകയൊരുക്കാൻ ആൾട്രോസിനായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ആള്‍ട്രോസിന്‍റെ ശക്തമായ ബോഡി ഘടനയും സുരക്ഷാ ഫീച്ചറുകളും ടാറ്റയുടെ വിൽപനയില്‍ മികച്ച സംഭാവന നല്‍കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഈ പ്രീമിയം ഹാച്ച്ബാക്കും ഫൈവ് സ്റ്റാര്‍ റേറ്റിങ് നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    കാര്‍ സേഫ്റ്റി അസെസ്‌മെന്റ് പ്രോഗ്രാമുകള്‍

    വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷ വിലയിരുത്തുന്നതിന് വിവിധ കാര്‍ സേഫ്റ്റി അസെസ്‌മെന്‍റ് പ്രോഗ്രാമുകള്‍ പ്രചാരത്തിലുണ്ട്. അതില്‍ പ്രധാനമാണ് ഗ്ലോബല്‍ ന്യൂ കാര്‍ അസെസ്‌മെന്‍റ് പ്രോഗ്രാം.

    ഗ്ലോബല്‍ NCAP ആയിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയിലെ കാറുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷിതത്വം വിലയിരുത്തി വന്നിരുന്നത്. 2023ല്‍ കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഭാരത് NCAP എന്ന തദ്ദേശീയ ക്രാഷ് ടെസ്റ്റ് കൊണ്ടുവന്നു. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ നിരവധി കാറുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷിതത്വം ഇതിന് കീഴില്‍ വിലയിരുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

