Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 9:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 9:12 AM GMT

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്പിളിക്കുട്ടൻ!

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്പിളിക്കുട്ടൻ!
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    മാനത്ത് കണ്ടില്ലേ അമ്പിളിക്കുട്ടൻ

    പുഞ്ചിരി തൂകും പുന്നാരക്കുട്ടൻ!

    താഴത്ത് പോരാൻ ഞാൻ വിളിച്ചപ്പോൾ

    നാണം കുണുങ്ങി മറഞ്ഞിതെങ്ങോ!

    കമ്പിളിമേഘപ്പുതപ്പിന്നടിയിൽ

    അമ്പട!.. നീയൊളിച്ചീടുന്നോ?

    അന്തിക്ക് നീ തനിച്ചെന്തുചെയ്യും

    അംബരവീട്ടിലെ ആരോമലേ?

    എഴുത്ത്: പ്രതാപൻ അഴീക്കോട്





