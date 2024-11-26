Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 9:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 9:12 AM GMT
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്പിളിക്കുട്ടൻ!text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - rhyme for children
മാനത്ത് കണ്ടില്ലേ അമ്പിളിക്കുട്ടൻ
പുഞ്ചിരി തൂകും പുന്നാരക്കുട്ടൻ!
താഴത്ത് പോരാൻ ഞാൻ വിളിച്ചപ്പോൾ
നാണം കുണുങ്ങി മറഞ്ഞിതെങ്ങോ!
കമ്പിളിമേഘപ്പുതപ്പിന്നടിയിൽ
അമ്പട!.. നീയൊളിച്ചീടുന്നോ?
അന്തിക്ക് നീ തനിച്ചെന്തുചെയ്യും
അംബരവീട്ടിലെ ആരോമലേ?
എഴുത്ത്: പ്രതാപൻ അഴീക്കോട്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story