Madhyamam
    8 March 2025 12:19 PM IST
    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: നിറങ്ങൾ

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: നിറങ്ങൾ
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    കിഴക്കു കണ്ടോ പച്ചമല

    മലയുടെ മോളിൽ നീലാകാശം

    മാനത്താകെ വെൺമേഘങ്ങൾ

    താഴ്വരയാകെ മഞ്ഞപ്പൂക്കൾ

    കൊച്ചു കുളത്തിൽ ചെന്താമരകൾ

    തവിട്ടുമൈനകൾ പാറിപ്പോയി

    ചെമപ്പ് പൂശി സൂര്യൻ താണു

    കറുത്തിരുട്ട് പരക്കുംമുമ്പേ

    ഞാനോ വേഗം വീടണയട്ടെ

    എഴുത്ത്: വി.എം. രാജമോഹൻ





