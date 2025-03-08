കുട്ടിക്കവിത: നിറങ്ങൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
8 March 2025 12:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2025 12:19 PM IST
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: നിറങ്ങൾtext_fields
poetry for children
കിഴക്കു കണ്ടോ പച്ചമല
മലയുടെ മോളിൽ നീലാകാശം
മാനത്താകെ വെൺമേഘങ്ങൾ
താഴ്വരയാകെ മഞ്ഞപ്പൂക്കൾ
കൊച്ചു കുളത്തിൽ ചെന്താമരകൾ
തവിട്ടുമൈനകൾ പാറിപ്പോയി
ചെമപ്പ് പൂശി സൂര്യൻ താണു
കറുത്തിരുട്ട് പരക്കുംമുമ്പേ
ഞാനോ വേഗം വീടണയട്ടെ
എഴുത്ത്: വി.എം. രാജമോഹൻ
