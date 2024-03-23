കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്മ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്മtext_fields
അമ്മയെന്റെ ഉണ്മ
അമ്മ നൽകിയുമ്മ
അമ്മയേകും നന്മ
അമൂല്യമായൊരോർമ
എഴുത്ത്: മുഹമ്മദ് വെള്ളിമുറ്റം
