Madhyamam
    Rhymes
    Rhymes
    Posted On
    23 March 2024 12:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    23 March 2024 12:16 PM GMT

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: അമ്മ

    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    അമ്മയെന്‍റെ ഉണ്മ

    അമ്മ നൽകിയുമ്മ

    അമ്മയേകും നന്മ

    അമൂല്യമായൊരോർമ

    എഴുത്ത്: മുഹമ്മദ് വെള്ളിമുറ്റം





