Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightKudumbamchevron_rightKidschevron_rightRhymeschevron_rightകുട്ടിക്കവിത: മണ്ടൻ...
    Rhymes
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 3:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 3:01 PM GMT

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: മണ്ടൻ സിംഹം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: മണ്ടൻ സിംഹം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    കാട്ടിലെ മണ്ടൻ സിംഹത്താൻ

    ഒരുനാൾ നാട്ടിൽ വന്നല്ലോ

    വാലുംപൊക്കി നടക്കുമ്പോൾ

    റെയിൽവേപാളം കണ്ടല്ലോ!

    ഗമയിൽ മെല്ലെ നടന്നിട്ടങ്ങനെ,

    ഗർഗർ ..ഗർഗർ മുരണ്ടപ്പോൾ,

    ഡുംഡും.. ഡുംഡും പാഞ്ഞുവരുന്നു-

    ണ്ടപ്പോൾ നല്ലൊരു തീവണ്ടി!

    അയ്യോ! പിടിച്ചുതിന്നും ജീവിയിതേത്?

    ജീവനുംകൊണ്ടോടീടാം!

    എഴുത്ത്: മുഹമ്മദ് കൊച്ചാലുംമൂട്


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Madhyamam Kudumbamkuttikkavitha
    News Summary - kutty page kavitha mandan simham
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X