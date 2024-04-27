കുട്ടിക്കവിത: മണ്ടൻ സിംഹം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2024 3:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2024 3:01 PM GMT
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: മണ്ടൻ സിംഹംtext_fields
News Summary - kutty page kavitha mandan simham
കാട്ടിലെ മണ്ടൻ സിംഹത്താൻ
ഒരുനാൾ നാട്ടിൽ വന്നല്ലോ
വാലുംപൊക്കി നടക്കുമ്പോൾ
റെയിൽവേപാളം കണ്ടല്ലോ!
ഗമയിൽ മെല്ലെ നടന്നിട്ടങ്ങനെ,
ഗർഗർ ..ഗർഗർ മുരണ്ടപ്പോൾ,
ഡുംഡും.. ഡുംഡും പാഞ്ഞുവരുന്നു-
ണ്ടപ്പോൾ നല്ലൊരു തീവണ്ടി!
അയ്യോ! പിടിച്ചുതിന്നും ജീവിയിതേത്?
ജീവനുംകൊണ്ടോടീടാം!
എഴുത്ത്: മുഹമ്മദ് കൊച്ചാലുംമൂട്
