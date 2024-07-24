കുട്ടിക്കവിത: ചൂലമ്മ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2024 9:40 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2024 9:40 AM GMT
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: ചൂലമ്മtext_fields
എന്നും രാവിലെ
എന്നും രാവിലെ
ഓടിനടന്ന്
ചവറുകൾ നീക്കും
ചൂലമ്മ
വീടിനകവും
മുറ്റവുമെല്ലാം
അഴുക്കകറ്റും
ചൂലമ്മ
ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ
മൂലയിലങ്ങനെ
ചാരിയിരിക്കും
ചൂലമ്മ
എഴുത്ത്: കണിയാപുരം നാസറുദ്ദീൻ
