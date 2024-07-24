Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Rhymes
    date_range 24 July 2024 9:40 AM GMT
    date_range 24 July 2024 9:40 AM GMT

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: ചൂലമ്മ

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: ചൂലമ്മ
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    എന്നും രാവിലെ
    ഓടിനടന്ന്
    ചവറുകൾ നീക്കും
    ചൂലമ്മ
    വീടിനകവും
    മുറ്റവുമെല്ലാം
    അഴുക്കകറ്റും
    ചൂലമ്മ
    ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ
    മൂലയിലങ്ങനെ
    ചാരിയിരിക്കും
    ചൂലമ്മ

    എഴുത്ത്: കണിയാപുരം നാസറുദ്ദീൻ





    TAGS:Madhyamam Kudumbamkids
