കുട്ടിക്കവിത: കൊതു

22 May 2024
22 May 2024
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: കൊതുtext_fields
കൊതു... കൊതു ഇത് പലതുണ്ടേ...
ചോരക്കൊതിയൻ കൊതുവാണേ...
ചപ്പുകൾ ചവറുകൾ മലിനജലം
കൊതുകിൻ കൂട്ടത്തിന് ഹരമാണേ...
കൊതുകിനെ ഒട്ടുമില്ലാതാക്കാൻ
പരിസരമെങ്ങും ശുചിയാൽ
കൂട്ടരെ നമുക്കായി ഒന്നിക്കാം.
എഴുത്ത്: സതീശൻ മുമ്പള്ളി
