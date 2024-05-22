Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Rhymes
    22 May 2024 1:30 PM GMT
    22 May 2024 1:30 PM GMT

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: കൊതു

    കുട്ടിക്കവിത: കൊതു
    വര: വി.ആർ. രാഗേഷ്

    കൊതു... കൊതു ഇത് പലതുണ്ടേ...
    ചോരക്കൊതിയൻ കൊതുവാണേ...
    ചപ്പുകൾ ചവറുകൾ മലിനജലം
    കൊതുകിൻ കൂട്ടത്തിന് ഹരമാണേ...
    കൊതുകിനെ ഒട്ടുമില്ലാതാക്കാൻ
    പരിസരമെങ്ങും ശുചിയാൽ
    കൂട്ടരെ നമുക്കായി ഒന്നിക്കാം.

    എഴുത്ത്: സതീശൻ മുമ്പള്ളി




