കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പത്തിരി പത്തിരി

30 Jan 2025 6:03 PM IST
30 Jan 2025 6:03 PM IST
കുട്ടിക്കവിത: പത്തിരി പത്തിരിtext_fields
പത്തിരി പത്തിരി കുഞ്ഞിപ്പത്തിരി
പുത്തരി കുത്തി ചുട്ടൊരു പത്തിരി
പത്തിരി പത്തിരി ചൂടൻ പത്തിരി
കുഞ്ഞിപ്പാത്തു ചുട്ടൊരു പത്തിരി
പത്തിരി പത്തിരി നല്ലൊരു പത്തിരി
നാവിൽ രുചിയുടെ മേളം പത്തിരി
പത്തിരി തിന്നാനെത്തും പലരുടെ
ചുണ്ടിൽ പൂത്തിരി കൊളുത്തും പത്തിരി !
എഴുത്ത്: അബ്ദുള്ള പേരാമ്പ്ര
