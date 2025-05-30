മാജിക്കൽ സ്മൂത്തി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2025 1:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2025 1:58 PM IST
മാജിക്കൽ സ്മൂത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - magical smoothie
ചേരുവകൾ
1. അനാർ -ഒന്ന്
2. തേങ്ങാപാൽ -രണ്ടു കപ്പ്
3. വാനില ഐസ്ക്രീം -ഒരു കപ്പ്
4. കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്ക് -മധുരത്തിന്
5. ഐസ് ക്യൂബ് -ആവശ്യത്തിന്
തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം
ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം മിക്സിയിൽ നന്നായി അരച്ചെടുത്ത് ഐസ് ക്യൂബുകൾ ഇട്ട് സെർവ് ചെയ്യാം.
