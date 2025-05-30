Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Food
    Food
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 1:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 1:58 PM IST

    മാജിക്കൽ സ്മൂത്തി

    മാജിക്കൽ സ്മൂത്തി
    ചേരുവകൾ

    1. അനാർ -ഒന്ന്

    2. തേങ്ങാപാൽ -രണ്ടു കപ്പ്

    3. വാനില ഐസ്ക്രീം -ഒരു കപ്പ്

    4. കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്ക് -മധുരത്തിന്

    5. ഐസ് ക്യൂബ് -ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം

    ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം മിക്സിയിൽ നന്നായി അരച്ചെടുത്ത് ഐസ് ക്യൂബുകൾ ഇട്ട് സെർവ് ചെയ്യാം.

    TAGS:cool drinkEasy RecipesFood Recipe
