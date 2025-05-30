കോക്കോ മെലൺ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2025 2:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2025 2:01 PM IST
കോക്കോ മെലൺtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - coco melon drink
ചേരുവകൾ
1. തണ്ണിമത്തൻ മുറിച്ചത് -ഒരു കപ്പ്
2. തണ്ണിമത്തൻ ജ്യൂസ് -ഒരു കപ്പ്
3. സാബൂനരി (ചൗവ്വരി) വേവിച്ചത് -അര കപ്പ്
4. തേങ്ങാ പാൽ -രണ്ടു കപ്പ്
5. ഐസ് ക്യൂബ് -ആവശ്യത്തിന്
6. കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്ക് -മധുരത്തിന്
തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം
ഒരു വലിയ ബൗളിൽ ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം ചേർത്ത് നന്നായി യോജിപ്പിച്ച് സെർവ് ചെയ്യാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story