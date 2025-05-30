Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Food
    date_range 30 May 2025 2:01 PM IST
    date_range 30 May 2025 2:01 PM IST

    കോക്കോ മെലൺ

    കോക്കോ മെലൺ
    ചേരുവകൾ

    1. തണ്ണിമത്തൻ മുറിച്ചത് -ഒരു കപ്പ്

    2. തണ്ണിമത്തൻ ജ്യൂസ് -ഒരു കപ്പ്

    3. സാബൂനരി (ചൗവ്വരി) വേവിച്ചത് -അര കപ്പ്

    4. തേങ്ങാ പാൽ -രണ്ടു കപ്പ്

    5. ഐസ് ക്യൂബ് -ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    6. കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്ക് -മധുരത്തിന്

    തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം

    ഒരു വലിയ ബൗളിൽ ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം ചേർത്ത് നന്നായി യോജിപ്പിച്ച് സെർവ് ചെയ്യാം.

    cool drink, Easy Recipes, Food Recipe
