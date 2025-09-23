Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Parenting
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 3:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 3:35 PM IST

    ആരോടും സഹകരിപ്പിക്കാതെ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് സംരക്ഷണമൊരുക്കുന്ന രക്ഷിതാവാണോ നിങ്ങൾ? എങ്കിൽ അത് നിങ്ങളുടെ കുട്ടിയുടെ സുരക്ഷയെത്തന്നെ ബാധിക്കും

    ആധുനിക കാലത്ത് പല കാരണങ്ങളാൽ അയൽക്കാർ തമ്മിൽ നേരിട്ടുള്ള ഇടപെടലുകൾ കുറയുന്നു. ഇത് കുട്ടികൾക്കും അയൽപക്കങ്ങളോടുള്ള സമ്പർക്കം കുറക്കുന്നു. ഇത് കുട്ടികളുടെ സാമൂഹികവത്കരണത്തെയും മാനസികാരോഗ്യത്തെയുമെല്ലാം ബാധിക്കുന്നു
    കുടുംബ ബന്ധങ്ങളെപ്പോലെത്തന്നെ ശക്തമായ അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങൾ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന ഒരു സാമൂഹിക സംസ്കാരമാണ് കേരളത്തിൽ പണ്ടുമുതൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. നിത്യേന തമ്മിൽ സഹകരിക്കുകയും ഭക്ഷണം പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും പരസ്പരം കരുതൽ നൽകുകയുമൊക്കെ ചെയ്യുക എന്നതിലൂടെ വളരെ ഊഷ്മളമായ അയൽബന്ധങ്ങൾ മിക്കയിടങ്ങളിലും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

    മാത്രമല്ല, അവരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയും ഏറെ ശക്തമായിരുന്നു. വിവാഹം, രോഗാവസ്ഥ, ആഘോഷം, ജനന മരണങ്ങൾ, പാടത്തെ ജോലികൾ, വീടു നിർമാണം തുടങ്ങിയവയിലൊക്കെ അയൽക്കാരുടെ സജീവ പങ്കാളിത്തം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. നഗരങ്ങളിൽ പോലും വീടുകൾക്കിടയിൽ മതിലുകളില്ലാതെ തുറന്ന ഇടങ്ങൾ, പങ്കിടുന്ന കളിസ്ഥലങ്ങൾ, തെരുവിലെ ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയൊക്കെ അയൽക്കാർ തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധം വളർത്തി.

    എന്നാൽ, ആധുനിക കാലത്ത് വ്യക്തിപരമായ തിരക്കുകൾ, സ്വകാര്യതക്ക് നൽകുന്ന പ്രാധാന്യം, സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ വഴി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാനുള്ള പ്രവണത, തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളിലെ സമ്മർദം തുടങ്ങിയവ കാരണം അയൽക്കാർ തമ്മിലുള്ള നേരിട്ടുള്ള ഇടപെടലുകൾ കുറയുന്നുവെന്ന് കാണാം. ഇത് കുട്ടികൾക്കും അയൽപക്കങ്ങളോടുള്ള സമ്പർക്കം കുറക്കുന്നതായിട്ടാണ് കാണുന്നത്.

    സാമൂഹികവത്കരണം

    കുട്ടികൾക്ക് അവരുടെ സാമൂഹികവത്കരണം (Socialization) വിപുലീകരിച്ചു തുടങ്ങുന്ന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ കുടുംബ അതിരുകൾക്ക് പുറത്ത് അവരെ അതിന് സഹായിക്കുന്ന സാമൂഹികവ്യവസ്ഥയിലെ സുപ്രധാന ഘടകമാണ് അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ. ഒരു വലിയ സമൂഹത്തിന്‍റെ നിയമങ്ങൾ അനുസരിച്ചു പെരുമാറേണ്ടി വരുന്ന താരതമ്യേന ചെറിയ യൂനിറ്റുകളാണ് അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ.

    ഏകദേശം ഏഴു മുതൽ 12 വരെയുള്ള പ്രായമാണ് കുട്ടികൾ അയൽപക്കവുമായി കൂടുതൽ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് തുടങ്ങാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ള കാലഘട്ടം. പുറത്തേക്കിറങ്ങി കൂട്ടുചേർന്ന് കളിക്കാൻ കൂടുതൽ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നതും അതിനുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം കുറേശ്ശെ ലഭിച്ചു തുടങ്ങുന്നതുമായ പ്രായമാണിത്. പണ്ടുകാലത്ത് കുട്ടികൾക്ക് അയൽവീട്ടിലെ മുറ്റം അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പറമ്പുകൾ, വീടിനടുത്തുള്ള പാടം, തുറസ്സായ കളിസ്ഥലം, വഴിയരികുകൾ, നദീതീരങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെ സ്വാഭാവിക കളിസ്ഥലങ്ങളായിരുന്നു.

    അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ അയൽപക്കങ്ങളിലെ സമപ്രായക്കാരുമായും സമാന ഇഷ്ടങ്ങളുള്ളവരുമായും ചേർന്ന് സഹകരിക്കാൻ തുടങ്ങുന്നു. ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങൾ കുട്ടികളുടെ വളർച്ചക്ക് പല തരത്തിലും സഹായകമാകുന്നുണ്ട്.

     സാമൂഹിക വികസനം

    കുട്ടികളുടെ ആശയവിനിമയ കഴിവുകൾ, സമൂഹത്തിൽ മറ്റുള്ളവരോട് പാലിക്കേണ്ട മര്യാദകൾ, സമൂഹത്തിലെ തന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തങ്ങൾ, വൈകാരിക നിയന്ത്രണം, സഹായം അഭ്യർഥിക്കാനും മറ്റുള്ളവരെ സഹായിക്കാനുമുള്ള കഴിവ്, തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എടുക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവ് തുടങ്ങി ഒട്ടേറെ കഴിവുകൾ നേടിയെടുക്കാൻ അയൽവാസികളുമായി നിരന്തരം ഇടപെടുന്നതിലൂടെ സാധിക്കുന്നു.

    അയൽവാസികൾ കുട്ടിയുമായി ഇടപെടുന്നത് അവർക്കു സഹകരണവും കരുണയും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള സാമൂഹിക കഴിവുകൾ വളർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ഒരുമിച്ച് കളിക്കലും അനുഭവങ്ങൾ പങ്കിടലും തർക്കപരിഹാരങ്ങളുമൊക്കെയും ആരോഗ്യമുള്ള ബന്ധങ്ങൾ രൂപപ്പെടുത്താനും സാമൂഹികസാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാനും കുട്ടിയെ സജ്ജമാക്കുന്നു.

    ● സാംസ്കാരിക പരിചയം

    അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ പലപ്പോഴും വിവിധ സാംസ്‌കാരിക പശ്ചാത്തലങ്ങൾ, ഭാഷകൾ, മതങ്ങൾ, ആശയങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയുള്ള ആളുകളാൽ സമ്പന്നമാണ്. ഈ വൈവിധ്യങ്ങൾ കുട്ടിയിൽ സാംസ്‌കാരിക ബോധം, സഹിഷ്ണുത, വിശാല കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ എന്നിവ വളർത്തുന്നു.

    കൂടാതെ താൻ ജീവിക്കുന്ന സമൂഹത്തിലെ മനുഷ്യരുടെ വിവിധ തലങ്ങൾ, ഓരോ വീട്ടിലെയും വ്യത്യസ്ത അവസ്ഥയും അന്തരീക്ഷവും, മറ്റുള്ളവർ നമ്മളിൽനിന്ന് എങ്ങനയൊക്കെ വ്യത്യസ്തരായിരിക്കുന്നു എന്നൊക്കെ മനസ്സിലാക്കാനും കുട്ടികളെ സഹായിക്കുന്നു.


    സുരക്ഷിതത്വബോധം

    ശക്തമായ അയൽബന്ധങ്ങൾ സാമൂഹികബോധവും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തവും വളർത്തുന്നു. മാതാപിതാക്കളും അയൽവാസികളും തമ്മിലെ സഹകരണം സുരക്ഷിതത്വവും പിന്തുണയുമുള്ള ഒരു അന്തരീക്ഷം സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു.

    സ്വന്തം കുട്ടി മാത്രമല്ല, അയൽവീട്ടിലെ കുട്ടിയുടെ സുരക്ഷിതത്വവും തന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണെന്ന ചിന്ത ആൾക്കാരിൽ ഉണ്ടാകാനും കുട്ടിയെ ഏതെങ്കിലും അപകടകരമായതോ ഉചിതമല്ലാത്തതോ ആയ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കണ്ടാൽ അവരെ തിരുത്താനും സംരക്ഷിക്കാനുമുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം അവർക്കുണ്ടാകാനും സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് കുട്ടിയുടെ സുരക്ഷിതത്വ ബോധത്തെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    എന്നാൽ, ഇന്നത്തെ പല സാമൂഹിക, സാങ്കേതിക, ജീവിതശൈലി മാറ്റങ്ങൾ അയൽപക്ക ബന്ധങ്ങളെ പരിമിതപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് കാണാവുന്നതാണ്.

    ● സാങ്കേതികോപകരണങ്ങളുടെ വ്യാപനം

    കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ, സ്മാർട്ട്‌ ഫോൺ, ടാബ്‌ലെറ്റ്, വിഡിയോ ഗെയിമുകൾ എന്നിവ കുട്ടികളുടെ പുറത്തുള്ള കളികൾ, പുറത്തിറങ്ങി മറ്റുള്ളവരുമായി സഹകരിച്ചുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ, നേരിട്ടുള്ള ആശയവിനിമയം തുടങ്ങിയവ കുറക്കുന്നു.

    തൊട്ടടുത്ത വീട്ടിലെ കുട്ടിയെപ്പോലും കണ്ടാൽ ഒരു ചിരിയോ ‘ഹായ്’ മാത്രം പറയുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്ന ബന്ധമാണ് പലർക്കുമുള്ളത്. അതുപോലും ഇല്ലാത്തയിടങ്ങളുമുണ്ട്. തൊട്ടടുത്ത വീട്ടിലേക്കുപോലും നേരിട്ട് പോകാതെ ഫോൺ വഴിയോ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ വഴിയോ സംഭാഷണം നടത്തുന്നതിലേക്ക് മുതിർന്നവരും മാറിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ചടങ്ങുകൾക്ക് വേണ്ടിയോ മറ്റോ ആളുകൾ ഒത്തുകൂടിയാൽ പോലും കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽ കളിക്കാനോ സംസാരിക്കാനോ തടസ്സമാകുന്നത് ഈ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക്സ് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളുമാണ്. കുട്ടികൾ കൂട്ടംകൂടിയിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പോലും ഓരോരുത്തരും അവരവരുടെ ഓൺലൈൻ ലോകത്തിൽ ആയിരിക്കുന്നത് പതിവ് കാഴ്ചയാകുന്നു.

    ● പഠന സമ്മർദം

    സ്‌കൂൾ പഠനം, ട്യൂഷൻ, പരീക്ഷക്കുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പുകൾ എന്നിവക്ക് കുട്ടികൾ പണ്ടത്തേതിനേക്കാൾ സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്നുണ്ട്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ അവർക്ക് കളിക്കാനോ അടുത്ത വീട്ടിലുള്ളവരുമായി സംസാരിക്കാനോ ഇടപഴകാനോ പോലും സമയം കിട്ടാറില്ല.

    പഠന-പരീക്ഷ സമ്മർദങ്ങൾ കാരണം അടുത്ത വീട്ടിലെ ഒത്തുചേരലുകളിൽനിന്ന് മാറിനിൽക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്ന കുട്ടികളുണ്ട്. അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പോലും കുട്ടികൾക്കു ഫ്രീ ടൈം കുറയുന്നു എന്നതും ഒരു പ്രശ്നമാണ്.

    ● സുരക്ഷ ആശങ്കകൾ

    റോഡുകളിലെ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്, അപരിചിതരുമായുള്ള ഇടപെടൽ, കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾ, ലഹരി മാഫിയ, കുട്ടികൾക്ക് നേരെയുള്ള ശാരീരിക-ലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെ മാതാപിതാക്കളിൽ ഉത്കണ്ഠ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    അതിനാൽ അവർ പുറത്തുകളിക്കാനോ മറ്റുള്ളവരുമായി കൂടുതൽ സഹകരിക്കാനോ അനുവദിക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നു. അയൽ വീടുകളിലേക്ക് കുട്ടികൾ പോകുന്നത് അവർ വിലക്കുന്നു. മിക്ക വീടുകളിലും മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ജോലിക്ക് പോകുന്നവരായതിനാൽ അയൽ വീടുകളിലേക്ക് വിടുന്നതിൽ വിശ്വാസക്കുറവുണ്ടാകുന്നു. അതിനാൽ കുട്ടികൾ വീടുകളിൽ ഒറ്റക്ക് ചെലവഴിക്കേണ്ടി വരാറുണ്ട്. ഇത് പലപ്പോഴും മറ്റു പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാറുമുണ്ട്.

    ● അയൽപക്ക ഘടനയിലെ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ

    ഫ്ലാറ്റ്/അപ്പാർട്ട്‌മെന്‍റ് സംസ്കാരത്തിൽ പലപ്പോഴും അടുത്തറിയാവുന്നതോ പരസ്പരം സഹായമോ പങ്കുവെക്കലുകളോ നിത്യേന ഉള്ള ആശയവിനിമയമോ ഉള്ള അയൽബന്ധം കുറവാണ്. എന്നാൽ, ഫ്ലാറ്റുകളിൽ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ഒത്തുചേർന്ന് സുരക്ഷിതമായി കളിക്കാനുള്ള സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ (നിയമപരമായി അത് നിർബന്ധം ആണെന്നത് കൊണ്ടുതന്നെ) അവർ ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടാകും. ഇവിടങ്ങളിൽ കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽ പരിചയവും അടുപ്പവും ഉണ്ടാകുന്നുണ്ട്.

    അതുപോലെ വീടുകളും തുറസ്സായ പറമ്പുകളുമൊക്കെ മതിൽ കെട്ടി വേർതിരിക്കുമ്പോൾ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് കളിസ്ഥലങ്ങൾ കൂടി നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയാണ്. അതിലൂടെ അവരുടെ സാമൂഹിക വികസനത്തിനുവേണ്ട പല സാഹചര്യങ്ങളും ലഭിക്കാതെ പോകുന്നു.

    ● കുടുംബങ്ങളുടെ തിരക്കേറിയ ജീവിതരീതി

    മാതാവും പിതാവും ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് സാമൂഹിക ഇടപെടലുകൾക്ക് അനുയോജ്യമായ അവസരം കുറയുന്നു. മാത്രമല്ല, മാതാപിതാക്കൾ പല സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നതിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് താമസസ്ഥലങ്ങൾ മാറുന്നതിനാൽ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് സ്ഥിരമായ, ദീർഘമായ അയൽബന്ധങ്ങൾ കിട്ടുന്നതും കുറയുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ● സാംസ്‌കാരിക-മാനസിക മാറ്റങ്ങൾ

    ഇന്ന് വ്യക്തിപരമായ സ്വകാര്യതക്കും സ്വയംപര്യാപ്തതക്കും കൂടുതൽ പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകുന്നു. ‘എന്‍റെ വീട് -എന്‍റെ ലോകം’ എന്ന മനോഭാവം വളരുന്നു. മറ്റുള്ളവരുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ആവശ്യമില്ലാത്ത സാമൂഹിക സമ്മർദം (Social Pressure) എന്തിനെടുത്ത് തലയിൽ വെക്കണം എന്ന ചിന്താഗതിയും കുട്ടികൾ പറയാറുണ്ട്.

    ‘മറ്റുള്ളവർ അറിയുമല്ലോ’ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ‘അവർ എന്നെക്കുറിച്ച് എന്തു കരുതും’ എന്നുള്ള തോന്നലുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ആരോടും സഹകരിക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത് എന്ന് ചിന്തിക്കുന്നവരാണ് പല കുട്ടികളും മാതാപിതാക്കളും. അത്യാവശ്യ സന്ദർഭങ്ങളിൽപോലും മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ സഹായം ചോദിക്കുന്നത്, ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് രോഗാവസ്ഥയിൽ ഒന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമോ എന്ന് ചോദിക്കുന്നതുപോലും വലിയ നാണക്കേടായി കാണുന്നവരും കുറവല്ല.

    മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്

    1. മാതാപിതാക്കളും അയൽവാസികളും തമ്മിലെ ഒത്തൊരുമ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് നല്ലൊരു അന്തരീക്ഷം നൽകുന്നതിൽ വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്. ഇരുകൂട്ടരും സംയുക്തമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുമ്പോൾ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് കൂടുതൽ സമഗ്രവും സമ്പന്നവുമായ വളർച്ചാമേഖല ലഭിക്കും.

    2. കുട്ടികളെ അയൽവാസികളുമായി പരിചയപ്പെടുത്തുക. ചെറുകൂട്ടായ്മകൾ, കുടുംബസംഗമങ്ങൾ, പിറന്നാൾ ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ പോലുള്ള അവസരങ്ങൾ വഴി സൗഹൃദബന്ധം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുക. ഇത്തരം കൂട്ടായ്മകളിൽ എല്ലാവരും മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഗെയിമുകളും മാറ്റിവെച്ച് പരസ്പരം സംസാരിക്കാനും കളിക്കാനുമുള്ള അവസരങ്ങളാക്കി മാറ്റാൻ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക.

    3. ഒരു പ്രദേശത്തുള്ള മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ (മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ ഒരു നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക്) രൂപപ്പെടുത്തി അനുഭവങ്ങളും അറിവുകളും ആശയങ്ങളും ആശങ്കകളും പങ്കുവെക്കുക. ഇത് കുട്ടികൾക്കും നിരവധി ആളുകളിൽനിന്നുള്ള നിർദേശങ്ങളും അറിവുകളും ആശയങ്ങളും ലഭിക്കാൻ സഹായകമാകും.

    4. അയൽക്കാർ സംയുക്തമായും നഗരങ്ങളിൽ റെസിഡന്‍റ്സ് അസോസിയേഷനുകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലും കുട്ടികൾക്ക് അനുയോജ്യമായ പരിപാടികൾ ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യാം. സ്കൂൾ ശേഷമുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ, കായികസംഘങ്ങൾ, സാംസ്‌കാരിക ചടങ്ങുകൾ, മെന്‍ററിങ് പരിപാടികൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുക. വീടിനോട് ചേർന്നുള്ള സുരക്ഷിത സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ (പാർക്ക്, കളിസ്ഥലം) കുട്ടികൾക്ക് കൂട്ടമായി കളിക്കാൻ അവസരം നൽകുക. മാതാപിതാക്കൾ തന്നെ മേൽനോട്ടം വഹിക്കുന്ന ‘പ്ലേ ഡേറ്റ്’ പരിപാടികൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുക.

    5. ഏതെങ്കിലും തരത്തിൽ കുട്ടിയുടെ സുരക്ഷിതത്വത്തിനോ ആരോഗ്യകരമായ വളർച്ചക്കോ ദോഷമോ ഭീഷണിയോ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന അയൽപക്കങ്ങളുമായുള്ള സഹകരണം ഒഴിവാക്കേണ്ടതുമാണ്. ഏതെങ്കിലും തരത്തിലുള്ള കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നതോ ജാതി, മതം, സാമ്പത്തികം, ഭാഷ, നിറം, രാഷ്ട്രീയം തുടങ്ങിയ വിവേചനങ്ങൾ കാണിക്കുന്നതോ ആയ അയൽപക്കങ്ങൾ കുട്ടിയുടെ വളർച്ചക്ക് നല്ല അന്തരീക്ഷമല്ല നൽകുന്നത്.

    6. അയൽവാസികളിൽനിന്ന് കുട്ടികൾക്ക് നേരിടുന്ന വിവിധ അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ മാതാപിതാക്കളിൽ ഉത്കണ്ഠക്ക് കാരണമാവുകയും കുട്ടികളെ അടുത്ത വീടുകളിലേക്ക് വിടാതെയും സഹകരിപ്പിക്കാതെയുമിരിക്കുക എന്ന അവസ്ഥകളുമുണ്ട്. തീരെ ചെറിയ കുട്ടികളെ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ കൂടെ നിന്ന് കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധയും കരുതലും നൽകേണ്ടത് തന്നെയാണ്.

    എന്നാൽ, കുട്ടികൾ വളരുന്നതനുസരിച്ചു എന്തെങ്കിലും തരത്തിലുള്ള ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ ആരുടെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നെങ്കിലും നേരിട്ടാൽ അത് തുറന്നുപറയാനുള്ള സാഹചര്യം ഒരുക്കുകയും അത് നേരിടാനുള്ള നൈപുണികൾ വികസിപ്പിക്കുകയുമാണ് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്. ആരോടും സഹകരിപ്പിക്കാതെ സംരക്ഷണം നൽകുക എന്നതിനേക്കാൾ എല്ലാത്തരം ആൾക്കാരും ഉൾപ്പെട്ട ഒരു സമൂഹത്തിൽ ജീവിക്കാൻ കുട്ടികളെ പ്രാപ്തരാക്കുക എന്നതാണ് ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്.

    7. മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ ഇടപെടുമ്പോഴും സ്വന്തം കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ മറ്റുള്ളവർ ഇടപെടുന്നതിനും പരിധികൾ നിശ്ചയിക്കുക. അത് അയൽവാസിയോ ബന്ധുക്കളോ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോ ആരുടേയുമായിക്കൊള്ളട്ടെ. കുട്ടികളെ ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. തികച്ചും വ്യക്തിപരമായ കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ, കുട്ടികളുണ്ടാകുന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ചോ സാമ്പത്തിക കാര്യങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചോ ഒക്കെയുള്ള കുശലാന്വേഷണങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കുക. അവർ അത് നിങ്ങളോട് പങ്കുവെക്കാൻ താൽപര്യപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ മാത്രം സംസാരിക്കാം. ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിന്‍റെ സ്വകാര്യ സമയങ്ങളിൽ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് ആകാതിരിക്കുക.

    8. അടുത്ത വീട്ടിൽ ഒരു ആവശ്യം അതായത് രോഗാവസ്ഥയോ വിശേഷങ്ങളോ എന്തെങ്കിലും ഉണ്ടായാൽ അവരെ സഹായിക്കുന്നതിൽ, അവർക്ക് എല്ലാ തരത്തിലുമുള്ള പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്നതിലൊക്കെ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് മാതൃകയാവുക. പറ്റുന്നതുപോലെ അവരെയും ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കാളികളാക്കുക. അയൽവാസികളോടുള്ള സൗഹൃദം, സഹായ മനോഭാവം, സഹകരണം തുടങ്ങിയ ഗുണങ്ങൾ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ സ്വന്തം പെരുമാറ്റത്തിലൂടെ കാണിക്കണം. കുട്ടികൾ മാതാപിതാക്കളെ അനുകരിക്കുന്നു എന്നത് ഓർക്കുക.

    9. എന്‍റെ കുട്ടി -എന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം എന്ന ചിന്താഗതി മാറ്റുക. എന്‍റെ കുട്ടി മാത്രം നന്നായാലല്ല, മറ്റു കുട്ടികൾ കൂടി നന്നാകുമ്പോഴാണ് എന്‍റെ കുട്ടിക്ക് സുരക്ഷിതമായ ജീവിത സാഹചര്യം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കുക. ‘കുട്ടികൾ - നമ്മുടെ കൂട്ടായ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം’ എന്ന സമീപനം കൈക്കൊള്ളുക. കുട്ടികളുടെ തെറ്റ് കണ്ടാൽ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടാനും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ വഴികളിലൂടെ അവരെ തിരുത്താനും അവരുടെ അധ്യാപകർക്കും സ്നേഹമുള്ള അയൽവാസികൾക്കും ബന്ധുക്കൾക്കും സമൂഹത്തിനുമൊക്കെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമുണ്ടെന്ന് കുട്ടികളെ ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തുക.

    10. സാങ്കേതികോപകരണങ്ങൾക്കും സുരക്ഷാ മുൻകരുതലുകൾക്കും പഠനത്തിനും പ്രാധാന്യം കൊടുക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. എന്നാൽ, അവ കുട്ടികളുടെ പുറംലോകാനുഭവങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്തരുത്. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തോടൊപ്പം കളികളും കൂട്ടായ്മകളും മറ്റുള്ളവരോടുള്ള സഹകരണവുമൊക്കെയുണ്ടെങ്കിലേ അവർ ദയ, സഹാനുഭൂതി തുടങ്ങിയവയും സാമൂഹിക ഉത്തരവാദിത്തവും സാമൂഹിക കഴിവുകളുമൊക്കെയുള്ള മനുഷ്യനാകൂ എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കുക.

