    Parenting
    21 Nov 2025 4:21 PM IST
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 4:21 PM IST

    'ഇനി അച്ഛനുമമ്മക്കും കുഞ്ഞുവാവയോടാകും കൂടുതൽ സ്നേഹം'; നിങ്ങളുടെ തമാശ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് അങ്ങനെയല്ല. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലെ വഴക്കിന്‍റെ കാരണങ്ങളും പരിഹാരങ്ങളുമിതാ...

    മിക്ക രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കും തലവേദന ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന ഒന്നാണ് സിബ്ലിങ് റൈവൽറി. പ്രായവ്യത്യാസം കുറഞ്ഞ കുട്ടികൾക്കിടയിൽ ഇത് കൂടുതലായിരിക്കും...
    ‘ഇനി അച്ഛനുമമ്മക്കും കുഞ്ഞുവാവയോടാകും കൂടുതൽ സ്നേഹം’; നിങ്ങളുടെ തമാശ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് അങ്ങനെയല്ല. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലെ വഴക്കിന്‍റെ കാരണങ്ങളും പരിഹാരങ്ങളുമിതാ...
    ഒന്നിൽക്കൂടുതൽ കുട്ടികളുള്ള മിക്ക വീടുകളിലും അവർ തമ്മിൽ വഴക്കുണ്ടാവുന്നത് തികച്ചും സാധാരണമാണ്. ഇതിനെ വലിയൊരു പ്രശ്നമായി കാണേണ്ടതുമില്ല. കാരണം പ്രശ്നപരിഹാരം (problem solving skill), വഴക്ക് മൂർച്ഛിക്കാതെ എങ്ങനെ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാം, സഹനശക്തി, ക്ഷമ, മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കുക തുടങ്ങി സാമൂഹിക-ആശയവിനിമയ നൈപുണികൾ കുട്ടികളിൽ ഇത്തരം സന്ദർഭങ്ങൾ നേരിടുന്നതിലൂടെ വികസിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, ഈ വഴക്കുകളിൽ എപ്പോഴാണ്, എങ്ങനെയാണ് തങ്ങൾ ഇടപെടേണ്ടത് എന്ന് പല മാതാപിതാക്കളും ചോദിക്കുന്ന സംശയമാണ്.മിക്ക വഴക്കുകളും കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽതന്നെ പരിഹരിക്കപ്പെടുന്നതിന് അവസരം നൽകുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്. എന്നാൽ, അതിനുള്ള...

    ഒന്നിൽക്കൂടുതൽ കുട്ടികളുള്ള മിക്ക വീടുകളിലും അവർ തമ്മിൽ വഴക്കുണ്ടാവുന്നത് തികച്ചും സാധാരണമാണ്. ഇതിനെ വലിയൊരു പ്രശ്നമായി കാണേണ്ടതുമില്ല.

    കാരണം പ്രശ്നപരിഹാരം (problem solving skill), വഴക്ക് മൂർച്ഛിക്കാതെ എങ്ങനെ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാം, സഹനശക്തി, ക്ഷമ, മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കുക തുടങ്ങി സാമൂഹിക-ആശയവിനിമയ നൈപുണികൾ കുട്ടികളിൽ ഇത്തരം സന്ദർഭങ്ങൾ നേരിടുന്നതിലൂടെ വികസിക്കാറുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, ഈ വഴക്കുകളിൽ എപ്പോഴാണ്, എങ്ങനെയാണ് തങ്ങൾ ഇടപെടേണ്ടത് എന്ന് പല മാതാപിതാക്കളും ചോദിക്കുന്ന സംശയമാണ്.

    മിക്ക വഴക്കുകളും കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽതന്നെ പരിഹരിക്കപ്പെടുന്നതിന് അവസരം നൽകുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്. എന്നാൽ, അതിനുള്ള നൈപുണികൾ കുട്ടികളിൽ വികസിക്കുന്നതിന് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. അവർ തമ്മിലുള്ള മത്സരം (sibling rivalry) ആരോഗ്യകരമായി നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ തുറന്ന ആശയവിനിമയവും ഓരോ കുട്ടിയുടെയും വ്യത്യസ്ത ഗുണങ്ങളെ തിരിച്ചറിയാനും പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കാനും ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതുമൊക്കെ ആവശ്യമാണ്.

    സഹോദര മത്സരത്തിന്റെ പ്രതികൂല ഫലങ്ങൾ കുറക്കുന്നതിന് അതിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാന കാരണങ്ങൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കണം. ബാല്യത്തിലും പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാവുന്ന കാലത്തും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ബന്ധങ്ങൾ വളർത്താനും അത് സഹായിക്കും.


    കാരണങ്ങൾ

    മാറുന്ന സാഹചര്യം- മാനസിക സമ്മർദവും പൊരുത്തപ്പെടാനുള്ള ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടും

    മൂത്ത കുട്ടികളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അവർക്ക് മാത്രം സ്വന്തമായ ഒരു ലോകത്തേക്ക് കടന്നുവരുന്ന പുതിയൊരു വ്യക്തിയാണ് സഹോദരൻ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ സഹോദരി. അതുവരെ തനിക്കുമാത്രം സ്വന്തമായിരുന്ന മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ സ്നേഹം, ശ്രദ്ധ, കരുതൽ, കളിപ്പാട്ടങ്ങൾ ഒക്കെയും മറ്റൊരാൾക്കുകൂടി പങ്കുവെച്ചു തുടങ്ങുമ്പോൾ സമ്മർദവും മാനസിക സംഘർഷവും സങ്കടവും അസൂയയും നിരാശയും ഒക്കെയുണ്ടാകുന്നത് സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്.

    അമ്മ ഗർഭിണിയാകുമ്പോൾതന്നെ ബന്ധുക്കളോ അയൽക്കാരോ ഒക്കെ ‘ഇനി അച്ഛനുമമ്മക്കും കുഞ്ഞുവാവയോടാകും കൂടുതൽ സ്നേഹം’, ‘നീ പറഞ്ഞാൽ അനുസരിക്കില്ലല്ലോ, അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് കുഞ്ഞുവാവയെ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നത്’ തുടങ്ങി പലതുംപറഞ്ഞ് മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയെ അലോസരപ്പെടുത്താറുണ്ട്. പലരും തമാശയായി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇത്തരം കാര്യങ്ങൾ കുട്ടിയുടെ മനസ്സിൽ വളരെ ദോഷകരമായ ചിന്തകൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാം.

    ഇളയ കുട്ടി ജനിക്കുന്നതോടെ, അവന്റെ/അവളുടെ കാര്യങ്ങൾക്കുവേണ്ടി മാത്രം സമയം നീക്കിവെച്ചിരുന്ന മാതാപിതാക്കൾ മറ്റൊരാൾക്കുവേണ്ടി സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കുന്നതും അതുകാരണം തന്റെ ആഗ്രഹങ്ങളും ആവശ്യങ്ങളും സാധിച്ചുകിട്ടുന്നതിന് കാലതാമസം നേരിടേണ്ടിവരുന്നതും കാത്തിരിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്നതുമൊക്കെ തന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യം കുറഞ്ഞുപോയോ എന്ന് ചിന്തിക്കാനിടയാക്കും.

    ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, അതുവരെ എല്ലാ ജോലികളും മാറ്റിവെച്ച് പരീക്ഷക്ക് പഠിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന അമ്മ, പെട്ടെന്ന് ‘മോൻ/മോൾ തനിയെ പഠിക്കൂ, സംശയം ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ചോദിച്ചാൽ മതി’ എന്ന് പറയാനോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ‘കുഞ്ഞുവാവയെ ഉറക്കിയിട്ട് അമ്മ വരാം’ എന്ന് പറയാനോ ഒക്കെ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

    ഇതൊക്കെ അവരെ അവഗണിക്കുന്നു എന്ന തോന്നൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയേക്കാം. മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തങ്ങളും ജോലികളും കൂടിയതു കൊണ്ടാണ് അത് സംഭവിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ പലപ്പോഴും കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്ക് കഴിഞ്ഞെന്നുവരില്ല.

    ഇളയ കുഞ്ഞ് ജനിക്കുന്നതോടെയാകും പലയിടങ്ങളിലും മൂത്ത കുട്ടികൾ അമ്മയിൽനിന്ന് മാറിക്കിടക്കേണ്ടിവരുക, അവന്റെ/അവളുടെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ സ്വയം ചെയ്യേണ്ടിവരുക തുടങ്ങിയ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങുന്നത്. ഇതിനോടൊക്കെ പെട്ടെന്ന് പൊരുത്തപ്പെടാനും കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാകും.

    വീട്ടിൽ വരുന്നവരും കുഞ്ഞിന് സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നതും കുഞ്ഞിനെ കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുന്നതുമൊക്കെ മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയുടെ മനസ്സിൽ താൻ തഴയപ്പെടുന്നു എന്ന ചിന്ത ശക്തിപ്പെടാൻ കാരണമാകുന്നു. അവർ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്ന മിഠായികളും കളിപ്പാട്ടങ്ങളുമൊക്കെ പങ്കുവെക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്നതും മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയിൽ സങ്കടമുണ്ടാക്കാം.

    ഇങ്ങനെയുണ്ടാകുന്ന സങ്കടം, അസൂയ, നിരാശ, ആകുലത, സമ്മർദം തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെയാണ് പലപ്പോഴും കൂടപ്പിറപ്പിനോടുള്ള ദേഷ്യമായി പ്രകടമാകുന്നത്. തീരെ ചെറിയ കുട്ടിക്കാണെങ്കിൽ ഇതൊക്കെ വാക്കുകളിലൂടെ പ്രകടമാക്കാനും കഴിഞ്ഞെന്ന് വരില്ല. അതിനാൽ അവർ വാശിയും അനുസരണക്കേടും കാണിച്ചും കുഞ്ഞിനെ ഉപദ്രവിച്ചും ശല്യപ്പെടുത്തിയുമൊക്കെയാകും അവരുടെ സമ്മർദം പുറത്തുകളയുന്നത്.

    ചുരുക്കത്തിൽ മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ സ്നേഹവും ശ്രദ്ധയും പരിചരണവും കിട്ടുന്നതിനു വേണ്ടിയുള്ള ശ്രമം/ ആഗ്രഹം തന്നെയാണ് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുടെ പൊതുവെ കാണുന്ന അടിസ്ഥാന പ്രേരണ.


    കുട്ടികളുടെ പ്രായവും ജനനക്രമവും

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള പ്രായവ്യത്യാസവും ജനനക്രമവും അവർ തമ്മിലുള്ള മത്സരവും വഴക്കുകളും രൂപപ്പെടുന്നതിൽ പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നു. കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള പ്രായവ്യത്യാസം കുറയുമ്പോൾ അവർ തമ്മിലുള്ള വഴക്കുകളും മത്സരവും കൂടാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

    കാരണം പ്രായവ്യത്യാസം കുറവായതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ പലപ്പോഴും ഇവർക്ക് ഒരേ താൽപര്യങ്ങളും ആവശ്യങ്ങളും ഒക്കെയാവും ഉണ്ടാവുക. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് രണ്ടുപേരും അമ്മയോടൊപ്പം കിടക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന പ്രായമാകാം, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ രണ്ടുപേരും ഒരേ കളിപ്പാട്ടം ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നവരാകാം.

    മാത്രമല്ല, പ്രായവ്യത്യാസം കുറഞ്ഞ കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂടുതൽ സമയം ഒരുമിച്ചു ചെലവഴിക്കാനും കളികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടാനുമൊക്കെയുള്ള അവസരങ്ങൾ കൂടുതലാണ്. അപ്പോൾ പരസ്പരം വഴക്കുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയും കൂടാം.

    കുടുംബത്തിലെ മൂത്ത, ഇളയ കുട്ടികളെന്ന നിലയിൽ ചില പൊതുവായ ധാരണകളും വിശേഷണങ്ങളും സമൂഹത്തിൽ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, സാധാരണയായി മൂത്ത കുട്ടികൾ വളരെ പക്വതയും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തബോധമുള്ളവരും അടുക്കും ചിട്ടയും ഉള്ളവരുമൊക്കെ ആയിരിക്കണം എന്നൊരു ധാരണ സമൂഹത്തിലുണ്ട്.

    ഇളയ കുട്ടികൾ എന്തെങ്കിലും പ്രശ്നമുണ്ടാക്കിയാലും മൂത്ത കുട്ടികൾ ക്ഷമിക്കണം എന്ന രീതിയിലാണ് പൊതു കാഴ്ചപ്പാട്. അതുകൊണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽ വഴക്കുണ്ടാകുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മൂത്ത കുട്ടി ആര് എന്നുനോക്കി വിധി പ്രസ്താവിക്കുന്നത് പൊതുവെ കാണുന്ന രീതിയാണ്. മൂത്തകുട്ടിയുടെ പ്രായം എന്താണെന്ന് പലപ്പോഴും കണക്കിലെടുക്കാറില്ല.

    ഏഴു വയസ്സുകാരനും നാലു വയസ്സുകാരനും തമ്മിലുള്ള വഴക്കിൽ ‘മൂത്തകുട്ടി’ എന്ന ഒറ്റക്കാരണത്താൽ ഏഴുവയസ്സുകാരനെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുമ്പോൾ, ശിക്ഷിക്കുമ്പോൾ അവനും ഒരു കുട്ടിയാണെന്ന് പലപ്പോഴും മറന്നുപോകുന്നു. ‘കുഞ്ഞുവാവ വന്നല്ലോ, ഇനി നീ വലിയ കുട്ടിയാണ്’ എന്ന് പലരും അവനോട് പറയുകയും ചെയ്യാറുണ്ട്.

    ഇങ്ങനെയുള്ള രീതികൾ അവനിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന മാനസികസമ്മർദം ചെറുതല്ല. അത് ഇളയ ആളോടുള്ള വൈരാഗ്യത്തിന് വഴിവെക്കാം. അതിനാൽ കുട്ടി ജനിക്കുന്നത് കൊണ്ടുമാത്രം അവൻ മുതിർന്ന കുട്ടിയാകുന്നില്ല എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കുക.

    പ്രായവ്യത്യാസം കൂടുതലാണെങ്കിൽ ഇവർ തമ്മിൽ ചെലവഴിക്കുന്ന സമയം വളരെ കുറവായിരിക്കും. അതുപോലെ അവരുടെ താൽപര്യങ്ങളും വ്യത്യസ്തമായിരിക്കും. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് അഞ്ചുവയസ്സുകാരന്‍റെ താൽപര്യങ്ങളല്ല 13 വയസ്സുകാരനുണ്ടാവുക. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ അത്തരം പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ അവർ തമ്മിൽ ഉണ്ടാവണമെന്നില്ല.

    എന്നാൽ, പ്രായത്തിനനുസരിച്ച് മൂത്തവർക്ക് കിട്ടുന്ന സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം തനിക്ക് കിട്ടാത്തതിനാൽ ഇളയ കുട്ടികളിൽ അസൂയയും ദേഷ്യവും ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്. ഇവിടെ മൂത്ത കുട്ടികൾക്ക് കുറച്ചുകൂടി കാര്യങ്ങളെ വിശകലനം ചെയ്യാനും മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്ന് ചിന്തിക്കാനും കുറച്ചുകൂടി കഴിവുണ്ടാകുന്നത് പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുടെ തീവ്രത കുറക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു.

    കുട്ടികളുടെ പ്രകൃതം

    കുട്ടികൾ പൊതുവേ മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയും പരിഗണനയുമൊക്കെ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ തന്നെയാണ്. എന്നാൽ, ചില കുട്ടികൾ മറ്റുള്ളവർ തന്നെ മാത്രമേ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാവൂ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ സ്നേഹിക്കാവൂ എന്ന രീതിയിൽ വാശികാണിക്കാറുണ്ട്. വീട്ടിലും സ്‌കൂളിലും ഒത്തുചേരലുകളിലുമൊക്കെ അവർക്ക് ഈ നിർബന്ധ ബുദ്ധി ഉണ്ടാകും. അതിനാൽ അനാവശ്യ മത്സരബുദ്ധിയും അസൂയയും മറ്റുള്ളവരോടുള്ള താരതമ്യവും ഇവർ കാണിക്കാറുണ്ട്.

    ഇതേ മനോഭാവം സ്വന്തം സഹോദരങ്ങളോടും കാണിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ അവർ തമ്മിൽ നിരന്തരം വഴക്കുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളുണ്ടാകും. അതുപോലെ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിക്കാനും വഴക്കുകൾ ഒത്തുതീർപ്പാക്കാനുമുള്ള നൈപുണ്യവും കുറവായിരിക്കാം. അപ്പോഴും വഴക്കുകൾ നിത്യസംഭവങ്ങളാകാം.

    വേർതിരിവ് കാണിക്കുന്നത്

    മാതാപിതാക്കൾ സഹോദരങ്ങളെ തമ്മിൽ താരതമ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നത് പലയിടത്തും അവർ തമ്മിൽ സ്പർധ ഉണ്ടാകാൻ കാരണമാകാറുണ്ട്. അതുപോലെ അവർ വീട്ടിൽ പാലിക്കേണ്ട ശീലങ്ങൾ, നിയമങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയിലൊക്കെ ആൺ-പെൺ വേർതിരിവ് ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത് കുട്ടികളിൽ അനിഷ്ടം ഉണ്ടാക്കാറുണ്ട്.

    ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ആൺകുട്ടിക്ക് ഉറക്കെ സംസാരിക്കാം, പെൺകുട്ടി ദേഷ്യപ്പെടാനോ ഉറക്കെ സംസാരിക്കാനോ പാടില്ല എന്നത് സ്വീകാര്യമായ, നീതിയുള്ള നയമല്ല. ഇത് കുട്ടികൾ തമ്മിൽ ദേഷ്യമുണ്ടാക്കാൻ ഇടയാക്കും.

    ഒരാളെ മാത്രം എപ്പോഴും കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുകയും അവിശ്വസിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുകയും അതേസമയം മറ്റേയാളെ കണ്ണുമടച്ചു വിശ്വസിക്കുക, എപ്പോഴും പുകഴ്ത്തി സംസാരിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ രീതികളൊക്കെയും കുട്ടികൾക്കിടയിൽ അനാവശ്യ ശത്രുത ഉണ്ടാകാൻ കാരണമാകും.

    മറ്റു സമ്മർദങ്ങൾ

    ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ വൈകാരിക അന്തരീക്ഷം, ദാമ്പത്യ സംഘർഷം, രോഗം തുടങ്ങിയ സമ്മർദങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ സഹോദരബന്ധങ്ങളെ ബാധിക്കാം. കൂടാതെ, ഒരു കുട്ടിക്ക് ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന പഠന സമ്മർദം, മറ്റുള്ളവരുമായി ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ, മാതാപിതാക്കളോടുള്ള അമർഷം തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെ പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കാൻ പെട്ടെന്ന് തൊട്ടടുത്തുകിട്ടുന്ന, ദേഷ്യപ്പെട്ടാൽ താരതമ്യേനെ വലിയ പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുള്ളതുമായ വ്യക്തികളാണല്ലോ സഹോദരങ്ങൾ. അതിനാൽ സഹോദരങ്ങളുമായി നിരന്തരമുണ്ടാകുന്ന വഴക്കുകൾ കുട്ടിയുടെ ഇത്തരം സമ്മർദങ്ങൾ കാരണമാണോ എന്നുകൂടി അന്വേഷിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    മേൽപറഞ്ഞ വിവിധ കാരണങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്ന് മാത്രമാണ് വഴക്കിന്റെ കാരണം എന്ന് തീരുമാനിക്കാതെ, വിലയിരുത്തുമ്പോൾ എല്ലാ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഘടകങ്ങളെയും പരിഗണിക്കേണ്ടത് അത്യന്താപേക്ഷിതമാണ്.

    കുട്ടിവഴക്കുകൾ പരിഹരിക്കാൻ

    1. ചെറിയ വഴക്കുകളും പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും കുട്ടികൾതന്നെ പരിഹരിക്കാൻ അവസരം നൽകുക. എന്നാൽ, ശാരീരിക ഉപദ്രവം, മാനസിക പീഡനം, ചീത്ത വാക്കുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുക, ബോഡി ഷെയിമിങ് തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകുന്നുണ്ടോ എന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടതും ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ഇടപെട്ട് അതുണ്ടാകാതിരിക്കാൻ കർശന നിർദേശം നൽകുകയും ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    2. കുട്ടികളുടെ പല വഴക്കുകളും ഒരു കാരണവുമില്ലാതെയാണെന്ന് മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്ക് തോന്നുക സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, അവർക്ക് വ്യക്തമായ കാരണങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടെന്നും അതൊക്കെ അവരെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അത്ര നിസ്സാരമല്ലെന്നും മാതാപിതാക്കൾ തിരിച്ചറിയേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. കാരണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തി അതിനുള്ള പരിഹാരം കാണുക.

    3. ഇളയ കുട്ടി ജനിക്കുമ്പോൾ വീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന മാറ്റങ്ങൾ, മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്കുണ്ടാകുന്ന അധിക ജോലികൾ, മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയിൽനിന്ന് ആ സമയത്ത് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്ന പിന്തുണ തുടങ്ങിയവയെക്കുറിച്ചൊക്കെ നേരത്തേതന്നെ മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയുടെ പ്രായം അനുസരിച്ച് അവന്/അവൾക്ക് മനസ്സിലാകുന്ന രീതിയിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്യുക. അവന്റെ/അവളുടെ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കൂടി പരിഗണിക്കുക. രണ്ടു കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്കും ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാകാതെ പോകണം എന്നതാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം എന്നവരെ ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തുക. മാനസിക മുന്നൊരുക്കം നടത്താൻ ഇതവരെ സഹായിക്കും.

    4. മൂത്ത കുട്ടി മോശമായതുകൊണ്ടാണ് ഇളയ ആളെ വരുത്തുന്നത്, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ അവന്റെ/അവളുടെ പകരക്കാരനോ എതിരാളിയോ ആണ് വരുന്നത് എന്ന തോന്നൽ കുട്ടികളിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന സംസാരങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കുക. മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്ന് ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ഇത്തരം സംസാരങ്ങൾ അപ്പോൾതന്നെ തടയേണ്ടതും അതങ്ങനെയല്ല എന്ന് തിരുത്തേണ്ടതും മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ കടമയാണ്.

    5. ഇളയ കുട്ടിയുടെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ നോക്കുന്നതോടൊപ്പംതന്നെ മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയോടൊപ്പം ചെലവഴിക്കാനും അവരോട് സംസാരിക്കാനും കളിക്കാനുമൊക്കെ സമയം കണ്ടെത്താൻ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം. 

    6. ഇളയകുട്ടിയുടെ കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ തീരുമാനമെടുക്കുമ്പോൾ മൂത്ത കുട്ടിയോടുകൂടി നിർദേശങ്ങൾ ചോദിക്കാം. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, കുഞ്ഞിന്റെ പിറന്നാളിന് ഏത് ഉടുപ്പ് ഇടീക്കണം, ഏത് കേക്ക് വാങ്ങണം തുടങ്ങിയവയൊക്കെ. അത്, തന്നെ പരിഗണിക്കുന്നു എന്ന തോന്നൽ മൂത്തയാളിലുണ്ടാക്കും.

    7. കുട്ടികളുടെ വഴക്കുകളിൽ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ ഇടപെടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ രണ്ടു പേരുടെയും ഭാഗം കേൾക്കുകയും ന്യായത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക. ഇളയ കുട്ടി എന്ന ഒറ്റ പരിഗണനയിൽ ചെയ്ത തെറ്റിനെ കാണാതെ പോവുകയോ മൂത്ത കുട്ടിക്ക് മാത്രം എപ്പോഴും ശിക്ഷകൾ നൽകുകയോ ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതി നന്നല്ല.

    8 ഒരാൾക്ക് മാത്രം ഗുണകരമാവുന്ന തീരുമാനമല്ല, എല്ലാവർക്കും കൂടി ഗുണപ്രദമാകുന്ന തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എടുക്കാൻ കുട്ടികളെ പഠിപ്പിക്കുക. മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ അവകാശങ്ങൾ, കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ, ആശയങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയെ കേൾക്കാനും ബഹുമാനിക്കാനും ശീലിപ്പിക്കുക. വഴക്കുകൾ പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിലും തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എടുക്കുന്നതിലും മാതാപിതാക്കൾ നല്ല മാതൃക കാണിച്ചുകൊടുക്കുക.

    9. ഒരു കുട്ടിക്ക് എന്തെങ്കിലും അസുഖങ്ങളോ പരിമിതികളോ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ആ കുട്ടിക്ക് കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധ, പരിചരണം, സഹായം ഒക്കെ നൽകേണ്ടി വരുന്നതിന്റെ ആവശ്യകത മറ്റു കുട്ടികളെ ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തുക. അതവരോടുള്ള സ്നേഹക്കുറവല്ല എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കിക്കുക.

    Parenting siblings Lifestyle
