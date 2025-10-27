Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Parenting
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 12:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 12:45 PM IST

    അമിത വാശി കാണിക്കുമ്പോൾ തല്ലിയാൽ കുട്ടി ശാന്തമാകുമോ? അറിയാം, കുട്ടികളിലെ അമിത വാശിയുടെ കാരണങ്ങളും പരിഹാരങ്ങളും

    കുട്ടികളിൽ കാണപ്പെടുന്ന അമിത വാശി ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള പെരുമാറ്റ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുടെ പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളും പരിഹാര മാർഗങ്ങളുമിതാ...
    അമിത വാശി കാണിക്കുമ്പോൾ തല്ലിയാൽ കുട്ടി ശാന്തമാകുമോ? അറിയാം, കുട്ടികളിലെ അമിത വാശിയുടെ കാരണങ്ങളും പരിഹാരങ്ങളും
    അങ്ങാടിയിൽ തറയിൽ കിടന്ന് കരയുന്ന കുട്ടിയെ കണ്ടപ്പോൾ ചുറ്റുമുള്ളവർ നോക്കുന്നത് മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്ക് വലിയ ലജ്ജയും ഭയവും ഉണ്ടാക്കാം. 'എന്തു ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് അറിയില്ല', 'കുട്ടിയെ എങ്ങനെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കും' എന്ന വേവലാതി വർധിക്കുമ്പോൾ, പല മാതാപിതാക്കളും തെറ്റായ വഴികളിലേക്ക് തിരിയുന്നു.വാശിപിടിക്കൽ, അക്രമം, തറയിൽ കിടന്നുരുളൽ തുടങ്ങിയ പെരുമാറ്റങ്ങൾ 2-4 വയസ്സിലെ കുട്ടികളിൽ സാധാരണമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ സമ്മർദവും 'മാനഹാനി'യും ഭയവും ചേർന്ന് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ അശാസ്ത്രീയ രീതികളിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുമ്പോൾ, അത് കുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാവിക്ക് ഭീഷണിയാകുന്നു.തെറ്റായ സമീപനങ്ങളുടെ ദോഷഫലങ്ങൾശാരീരിക ശിക്ഷയെയും അപമാനിക്കലിനെയും നിയമം...

    അങ്ങാടിയിൽ തറയിൽ കിടന്ന് കരയുന്ന കുട്ടിയെ കണ്ടപ്പോൾ ചുറ്റുമുള്ളവർ നോക്കുന്നത് മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്ക് വലിയ ലജ്ജയും ഭയവും ഉണ്ടാക്കാം. ‘എന്തു ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് അറിയില്ല’, ‘കുട്ടിയെ എങ്ങനെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കും’ എന്ന വേവലാതി വർധിക്കുമ്പോൾ, പല മാതാപിതാക്കളും തെറ്റായ വഴികളിലേക്ക് തിരിയുന്നു.

    വാശിപിടിക്കൽ, അക്രമം, തറയിൽ കിടന്നുരുളൽ തുടങ്ങിയ പെരുമാറ്റങ്ങൾ 2-4 വയസ്സിലെ കുട്ടികളിൽ സാധാരണമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ സമ്മർദവും ‘മാനഹാനി’യും ഭയവും ചേർന്ന് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ അശാസ്ത്രീയ രീതികളിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുമ്പോൾ, അത് കുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാവിക്ക് ഭീഷണിയാകുന്നു.

    തെറ്റായ സമീപനങ്ങളുടെ ദോഷഫലങ്ങൾ

    ശാരീരിക ശിക്ഷയെയും അപമാനിക്കലിനെയും നിയമം മൂലം വ്യക്തമായി നിരോധിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. കാരണം:

    ● ‘തല്ലിയാൽ കുട്ടി ശാന്തമാകും’ എന്ന ധാരണ തെറ്റാണ്.

    ● ദീർഘകാലത്തിൽ ആക്രമണവും വിരോധവും കൂടാൻ സാധ്യത ഏറെയാണ്.

    ● കുട്ടിയുടെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തെയും സാമൂഹിക വളർച്ചയെയും ദോഷകരമായി ബാധിച്ചേക്കാം.

    ● തലച്ചോറിന്റെ വികസനത്തെ പ്രതികൂലമായി സ്വാധീനിക്കാനിടയാക്കും.


    എന്താണ് വാശി?

    12-18 മാസം മുതൽ ആരംഭിച്ച് 2-3 വയസ്സിൽ കൂടുതലായി കാണപ്പെടുന്ന ഈ പെരുമാറ്റങ്ങൾ വളർച്ചയുടെ സാധാരണ ഘട്ടമാണ്. ഭാഷയും സ്വയം നിയന്ത്രണവും പക്വമാകുന്നതോടെ ഇവ കുറയും എന്നറിയുക.

    പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങൾ:

    ● കുട്ടിയിലെ ക്ഷീണവും വിശപ്പും

    ● കുട്ടിയിലെ നിരാശയും നിയന്ത്രണമില്ലാത്ത ആഗ്രഹങ്ങളും

    ● കുട്ടിയിലെ വികാര നിയന്ത്രണ കഴിവിന്റെ അഭാവം

    വികസന ഘട്ടങ്ങൾ

    സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യബോധം വളരുമ്പോൾ കുട്ടികൾ തങ്ങളുടെ പരിധിക്കും അപ്പുറമുള്ള കാര്യങ്ങൾ നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് നിരാശയിലേക്കും പെരുമാറ്റ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളിലേക്കും നയിക്കാം.

    കുടുംബ പരിസ്ഥിതി

    ● വീട്ടിലെ സമ്മർദം

    ● രക്ഷിതാക്കളുടെ അസ്ഥിരമായ ദിനചര്യ

    ● അധിക സ്ക്രീൻ സമയം

    ആരോഗ്യ കാരണങ്ങൾ

    ഉറക്കക്കുറവ് കുട്ടികളുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ, പെരുമാറ്റം, പഠനം, വികാര നിയന്ത്രണം എന്നിവയെ പ്രതികൂലമായി ബാധിക്കുന്നു.

    സ്ക്രീൻ സമയവും പെരുമാറ്റവും

    2,92,000 കുട്ടികളെ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി മെറ്റ നടത്തിയ ഒരു പഠനം പറയുന്നത്:

    ● അധിക സ്ക്രീൻ സമയം വികാര/പെരുമാറ്റ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    ● ഒരു വയസ്സിലെ അധിക സ്ക്രീൻ എക്സ്പോഷർ രണ്ട്, നാല് വയസ്സുകളിൽ വികസന താമസത്തിന് കാരണമാകുന്നു.

    ശാസ്ത്രീയ സമീപനം: വീട്ടിൽ എന്തുചെയ്യാം?

    ● വികാരങ്ങൾ അംഗീകരിക്കുക: ‘നിനക്ക് ദുഃഖം/കോപം തോന്നുന്നുവെന്ന് അമ്മ മനസ്സിലാക്കുന്നു’ എന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള പ്രതികരണം കുട്ടിയെ സമാധാനിപ്പിക്കും.

    ശാന്തതയും സ്ഥിരതയും

    ● വ്യക്തമായ നിയമങ്ങൾ സെറ്റ് ചെയ്യുക.

    ● ലളിതമായ നിർദേശങ്ങൾ നൽകുക.

    ● സ്ഥിരമായ ദിനചര്യ ഒരുക്കുക.

    പോസിറ്റിവ് പ്രോത്സാഹനം

    നല്ല പെരുമാറ്റം കാണുമ്പോൾ പ്രശംസിക്കുകയും ചെറിയ പ്രതിഫലങ്ങൾ നൽകുകയും ചെയ്യുക.

    മുൻകൂട്ടി ധാരണ നൽകൽ

    കടയിൽ പോകുമ്പോൾ ‘ഇന്ന് വാങ്ങില്ല’ എന്ന നിയമം മുൻകൂട്ടി വ്യക്തമാക്കുക എന്നത് ഒരു പ്രോആക്ടീവ് തന്ത്രമാണ്. ഇറങ്ങും മുമ്പ് തന്നെ കുട്ടിയോട് കാര്യങ്ങൾ വ്യക്തമായി പറയുന്നത്, എന്ത് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കണമെന്ന് അവർക്ക് ഒരു ധാരണ നൽകുന്നു. നിയമങ്ങൾ മുൻകൂട്ടി അറിയുന്നത് കുട്ടികളിൽ സുരക്ഷിതത്വബോധം വളർത്തുകയും നിരാശയെ നേരിടാൻ അവരെ പതുക്കെ പഠിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    ശ്രദ്ധ കുറക്കാനുള്ള തന്ത്രം

    സുരക്ഷാ പ്രശ്നം ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ ചില വാശികളിൽ ശ്രദ്ധ കുറക്കുന്നത് പലപ്പോഴും പ്രശ്നം പരിഹരിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും. കുട്ടിയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയെ, വാശി പിടിക്കുന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽനിന്ന് രസകരമായ മറ്റൊരു കാര്യത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുക.

    പ്രഫഷനൽ സഹായം തേടുക

    പാരന്‍റ്-ചൈൽഡ് ഇന്‍ററാക്ഷൻ തെറപ്പി (PCIT) പോലുള്ള മാതാപിതാക്കൾക്കുള്ള പരിശീലന പരിപാടികളും ഗുണം ചെയ്യും. അതുവഴി:

    ● കുട്ടികളുടെ പ്രശ്നകരമായ പെരുമാറ്റം കുറക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും

    ● മാതാപിതാക്കളും കുട്ടികളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും

    ട്രിപ്ൾ പി (Positive Parenting Program) പോലുള്ള പരിപാടികൾ മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും കഴിവുകളും വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    സഹായം എപ്പോൾ?

    ഈ അവസ്ഥകളിൽ ഉടൻ ഡോക്ടറെ സമീപിക്കുക:

    ● കുട്ടി 3-4 വയസ്സായിട്ടും അതീവ വാശിയോടെ പെരുമാറുന്നത് തുടർന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ.

    ● സ്വയം അല്ലെങ്കിൽ മറ്റുള്ളവർക്കും ശാരീരികമോ മാനസികമോ ആയ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന പെരുമാറ്റങ്ങൾ കാണിച്ചാൽ.

    ● സംസാരത്തിൽ തടസ്സങ്ങളോ ഭാഷാ വികസനത്തിൽ പിന്നാക്കമോ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ

    ● പ്രായത്തിന് അനുയോജ്യമായ വളർച്ച ഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ പിന്നാക്കം പോയാൽ.

    കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ആവശ്യം സ്നേഹപൂർണ പരിചരണം

    ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടന വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന സ്നേഹപൂർണ പരിചരണം (Nurturing Care) എന്ന ആശയം കുട്ടികളുടെ ആരോഗ്യകരമായ വളർച്ചക്കും വികസനത്തിനും അത്യന്താപേക്ഷിതമാണ്. ഈ ചട്ടക്കൂടിൽ നാല് പ്രധാന ഘടകങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. ഇവ ഒരുമിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുമ്പോൾ മാത്രമേ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് പൂർണ വളർച്ച ലഭിക്കൂ.

    ● വിശ്വാസവും സുരക്ഷയും ലഭിക്കേണ്ടത് അവരുടെ മാനസിക സ്ഥിരതക്ക് അടിത്തറയായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നു.

    ● മാതാപിതാക്കളോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പരിചരിക്കുന്നവരോ കുട്ടിയുടെ ആവശ്യങ്ങളും വികാരങ്ങളും മനസ്സിലാക്കി ഉചിതമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുക.

    ● പോഷണവും ആരോഗ്യവും കുട്ടിയുടെ ശാരീരിക വളർച്ചക്കും തലച്ചോറിന്റെ വികസനത്തിനും നിർണായകമാണ്.

    ● പ്രാരംഭ പഠനാവസരങ്ങൾ കുട്ടിയുടെ ബുദ്ധിപരവും സാമൂഹികവുമായ കഴിവുകൾ വളർത്തുന്നതിൽ പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിക്കുന്നു.

    കുട്ടികളുടെ പല വാശികളും വളർച്ചയുടെ സ്വാഭാവിക ഘട്ടമാണ്. ഈ ഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ പ്രയോഗിക്കുന്ന ശാസ്ത്രീയ സമീപനമാണ് ദീർഘകാല മാനസികാരോഗ്യവും നല്ല ബന്ധങ്ങളും ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നത്.

    ശാരീരിക ശിക്ഷ ഒഴിവാക്കി സ്നേഹപൂർണമായ പരിധികളും പോസിറ്റിവ് പരിശീലനവും നൽകുമ്പോൾ കുട്ടികളിലുണ്ടാകുന്ന മാറ്റങ്ങൾ:

    ● സുരക്ഷിതരായി വളരുന്നു.

    ● ബന്ധബോധവും ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും കൊണ്ട് പക്വമാകുന്നു.

    ● പെരുമാറ്റ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പ്രകൃതിദത്തമായി കുറയുന്നു.

    ഓർമിക്കുക: കുട്ടിയുടെ ‘വാശി’ അവൻ/അവൾ വളരുന്ന വഴിയിലെ ഒരു ഘട്ടം മാത്രമാണ്. അവരെ മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക, സ്നേഹത്തോടെ കൈപിടിക്കുക. അവർ വളരുമ്പോൾ അതിന്റെ ഫലങ്ങൾ അത്ഭുതപ്പെടുത്തും.


    പുതിയ തലമുറയുടെ സാമൂഹിക വെല്ലുവിളികൾ: മാതാപിതാക്കൾ അറിയേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ

    ‘എന്‍റെ കുട്ടി ആരോടും അധികം സംസാരിക്കാറില്ല’, ‘ആരെങ്കിലും വീട്ടിൽ വന്നാൽ മുറിയിൽ ഒളിക്കും’, ‘പുറത്തുപോയി കളിക്കാൻ അവനെ കിട്ടില്ല, എപ്പോഴും ഫോണിലാണ്’ - ഇത്തരം പരാതികൾ ഇന്ന് മിക്ക വീടുകളിലും സാധാരണമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, നമ്മുടെ കുട്ടികളുടെ ഈ പെരുമാറ്റത്തിനു പിന്നിലെ കാരണങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് ചിന്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ? ഈ സാമൂഹിക വെല്ലുവിളികളെ മനസ്സിലാക്കുകയും അതനുസരിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യേണ്ടത് നമ്മുടെ വീടുകളിൽനിന്നുതന്നെയാണ്.

    ഡിജിറ്റൽ ലോകവും നേരിട്ടുള്ള സംസാരവും

    ഇന്നത്തെ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് സന്ദേശങ്ങൾ അയക്കാനും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും നല്ല കഴിവുണ്ട്, എന്നാൽ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സംഭാഷണങ്ങളിൽ അവർ പലപ്പോഴും പിന്നോട്ട് പോകുന്നു. സ്ക്രീനിന് പിന്നിൽ ഒളിച്ചിരുന്ന് സംസാരിക്കാൻ ശീലിച്ചതുകൊണ്ട്, മുഖാമുഖം സംസാരിക്കേണ്ടി വരുമ്പോൾ അവർക്ക് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് തോന്നാം. ഇത് പരിഹരിക്കാൻ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ ഒരുമിച്ചിരുന്ന് ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുന്ന സമയങ്ങളിലും ഫോൺ ഉപയോഗിക്കാതെ ഒരുമിച്ച് സമയം (Quality time) ചെലവഴിക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ അവരെ സഹായിക്കാം.

    സഹാനുഭൂതിയും വൈകാരിക വളർച്ചയും

    ഡിജിറ്റൽ ലോകത്തെ നിരന്തര ഇടപെടലുകൾ കുട്ടികളിൽ മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ വികാരങ്ങൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവിനെ (സഹാനുഭൂതി) കുറക്കാൻ കാരണമാകുന്നു. മറ്റൊരാളുടെ വിഷമം കണ്ടറിയാനും അതിനോട് പ്രതികരിക്കാനും അവർ പഠിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. കുട്ടികളുമായി അവരുടെ വികാരങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുന്നതും വിവിധ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ എങ്ങനെ പെരുമാറണമെന്ന് അവരെ പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്നതും ഈ കഴിവ് വളർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    തർക്കങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവ്

    ഓൺലൈൻ ലോകത്ത് ഇഷ്ടമില്ലാത്തവരെ ‘ബ്ലോക്ക്’ ചെയ്യാനും ‘അൺഫോളോ’ ചെയ്യാനും എളുപ്പമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, യഥാർഥ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഇത് സാധ്യമല്ല. കൂട്ടുകാരുമായി ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ചെറിയ തർക്കങ്ങൾപോലും പരിഹരിക്കാൻ അവർക്ക് പ്രയാസം നേരിടാം. ഇത്തരം സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ, ദേഷ്യപ്പെടാതെ സ്വന്തം അഭിപ്രായം പറയാനും മറ്റുള്ളവരെ കേൾക്കാനും അവരെ പഠിപ്പിക്കണം.

    ശരീരഭാഷയും സംസാരത്തിലെ സൂചനകളും

    സംസാരിക്കുമ്പോൾ മുഖത്തെ ഭാവങ്ങൾ, ശബ്ദത്തിലെ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ, ശരീരഭാഷ എന്നിവക്ക് വലിയ പ്രാധാന്യമുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, ഡിജിറ്റൽ ആശയവിനിമയങ്ങളിൽ ഈ സൂചനകൾ നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നു. ഇതുകാരണം, തമാശയാണോ കാര്യമാണോ പറയുന്നതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ കുട്ടികൾക്ക് കഴിയാതെ വരുന്നു. യഥാർഥ ജീവിതത്തിലെ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ കാണിച്ച് അവരെ ഇത് പഠിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    സൗഹൃദങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാനും നിലനിർത്താനും

    ഡിജിറ്റൽ യുഗത്തിൽ പുതിയ സൗഹൃദങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കാനും അത് നിലനിർത്താനും കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടാണ്. ഓൺലൈൻ സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കപ്പുറം നേരിട്ടുള്ള സൗഹൃദങ്ങൾ വളർത്താൻ അവരെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കണം. കളിസ്ഥലങ്ങളിലും മറ്റു കൂട്ടായ്മകളിലും പങ്കെടുപ്പിക്കുന്നത് പുതിയ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളെ കണ്ടെത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    സാമൂഹിക ഉത്കണ്ഠയും ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും

    പുതിയ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളെ അഭിമുഖീകരിക്കുമ്പോൾ പല കുട്ടികൾക്കും ഉത്കണ്ഠ ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്. ഇത് സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. അവരെ നിർബന്ധിച്ച് എവിടെയും പങ്കെടുപ്പിക്കാതെ, പതിയെ പതിയെ പുതിയ ആളുകളുമായി ഇടപഴകാൻ അവസരം നൽകുക. ഇത് അവരുടെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസം വർധിപ്പിക്കും.

    വൈവിധ്യവും ഉൾക്കൊള്ളലും

    നമ്മുടെ ലോകം പലതരത്തിലുള്ള മനുഷ്യരും സംസ്കാരങ്ങളും നിറഞ്ഞതാണ്. എല്ലാതരം ആളുകളെയും ബഹുമാനിക്കാനും അവരെ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളാനും കുട്ടികളെ പഠിപ്പിക്കേണ്ടത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്. ഇത് അവരെ നല്ല വ്യക്തികളായി വളരാൻ സഹായിക്കും.

    യഥാർഥ ജീവിതത്തിലെ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ

    കളികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടുന്നതും ക്ലബ് പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതും സാമൂഹിക സേവനങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യുന്നതും കുട്ടികളിൽ ടീം വർക്ക്, സഹാനുഭൂതി, നേതൃപാടവം തുടങ്ങിയ കഴിവുകൾ വളർത്തും. സ്ക്രീൻ സമയം നിയന്ത്രിച്ച് ഇത്തരം പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവസരം നൽകുക.

    മാതാപിതാക്കൾ നല്ല മാതൃകയാവുക

    കുട്ടികൾ പലപ്പോഴും മുതിർന്നവരെ അനുകരിച്ചാണ് വളരുന്നത്. അതിനാൽ, മാതാപിതാക്കൾ നല്ല രീതിയിൽ സംസാരിക്കുകയും പെരുമാറുകയും ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ കുട്ടികളും അത് പഠിക്കും.

    തുറന്ന ആശയ വിനിമയം

    കുട്ടികളുമായി തുറന്നു സംസാരിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു സാഹചര്യം വീട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയെടുക്കുക. ‘ഇന്ന് നിനക്ക് എന്ത് തോന്നി?’, ‘എന്താണ് നിന്നെ സന്തോഷിപ്പിച്ചത്?’ തുടങ്ങിയ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ ചോദിച്ച് അവരുടെ വികാരങ്ങളെയും ചിന്തകളെയും മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

    പുതിയ തലമുറ നേരിടുന്ന സാമൂഹിക വെല്ലുവിളികൾ ഒരുശീലം മാത്രമല്ല, അത് അവരുടെ മാനസികാരോഗ്യത്തെയും ഭാവിയെയും ബാധിക്കുന്ന വിഷയമാണ്. കുട്ടികളെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനുപകരം, അവരുടെ കഴിവുകൾ വളർത്തിയെടുക്കാൻ ക്ഷമയോടെ സഹായിക്കുക എന്നതാണ് മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ പ്രധാന ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം. ഇതിലൂടെ ആരോഗ്യമുള്ള, സന്തോഷമുള്ള ഒരു തലമുറയെ നമുക്ക് വാർത്തെടുക്കാം.

    ജീവിത വിജയത്തിന് ഏറ്റവും വേണ്ട കഴിവാണ് വൈകാരിക ബുദ്ധി. കുട്ടിക്കാലത്തുതന്നെ ഇത് വളർത്തിയെടുക്കുന്നത് അവരുടെ ഭാവി ജീവിതത്തിൽ വലിയ നല്ല മാറ്റങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കും.

