Madhyamam
    Kudumbam Family Money Matters വീട്, വാഹനം, മൊബൈൽ...
    Money Matters
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 3:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 3:48 PM IST

    വീട്, വാഹനം, മൊബൈൽ എല്ലാം കടം വാങ്ങിയാണോ?... വഴിയുണ്ട്, കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് കരകയറാൻ

    കടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അതിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ കഴിയാതെവന്നാൽ ധനനഷ്ടവും മാനഹാനിയും മാത്രമല്ല മാനസികവും ശാരീരികവുമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ വരെ അത് സൃഷ്ടിക്കും. കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് കരകയറാനുള്ള മാർഗങ്ങളിതാ...
    വീട്, വാഹനം, മൊബൈൽ എല്ലാം കടം വാങ്ങിയാണോ?... വഴിയുണ്ട്, കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് കരകയറാൻ
    മനുഷ്യൻ എന്ന നിലയിൽ ചില സമയങ്ങളിൽ കടം, ലോൺ തുടങ്ങിയവ ആവശ്യമായിവരുക സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, കടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അതിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ കഴിയാതെവന്നാൽ ധനനഷ്ടവും മാനഹാനിയും മാത്രമല്ല മാനസികവും ശാരീരികവുമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ വരെ അത് സൃഷ്ടിക്കും. കിട്ടുന്ന ശമ്പളം മുഴുവൻ ഇ.എം.ഐ അടക്കാൻ നീക്കിവെക്കുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണ് പലർക്കുമിന്ന്. കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് കരകയറാനുള്ള മാർഗങ്ങളിതാ...കടത്തിലും കേരളം നമ്പർ വൺഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവുമധികം ആളോഹരി കടമുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനമാണ് കേരളം. റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കരുതൽ സ്വർണ ശേഖരത്തേക്കാൾ കൂടിയ അളവിലുള്ള സ്വർണം കേരളത്തിലെ രണ്ട് പ്രമുഖ സ്വകാര്യ ബാങ്കുകളിലുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ഈ അടുത്ത്...

    മനുഷ്യൻ എന്ന നിലയിൽ ചില സമയങ്ങളിൽ കടം, ലോൺ തുടങ്ങിയവ ആവശ്യമായിവരുക സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, കടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങി അതിൽനിന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ കഴിയാതെവന്നാൽ ധനനഷ്ടവും മാനഹാനിയും മാത്രമല്ല മാനസികവും ശാരീരികവുമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ വരെ അത് സൃഷ്ടിക്കും.

    കിട്ടുന്ന ശമ്പളം മുഴുവൻ ഇ.എം.ഐ അടക്കാൻ നീക്കിവെക്കുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണ് പലർക്കുമിന്ന്. കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് കരകയറാനുള്ള മാർഗങ്ങളിതാ...

    കടത്തിലും കേരളം നമ്പർ വൺ

    ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവുമധികം ആളോഹരി കടമുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനമാണ് കേരളം. റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കരുതൽ സ്വർണ ശേഖരത്തേക്കാൾ കൂടിയ അളവിലുള്ള സ്വർണം കേരളത്തിലെ രണ്ട് പ്രമുഖ സ്വകാര്യ ബാങ്കുകളിലുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ഈ അടുത്ത് വന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ട്.

    അത്രയധികം ആളുകൾ ബാങ്കുകളിൽ സ്വർണം പണയംവെച്ച് ലോൺ എടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൂടാതെ പേഴ്സനൽ ലോണും ഹോം ലോണും.

    എല്ലാം ഇ.എം.ഐ മയം

    പുതിയ കാലത്ത് സ്വാഭാവികമായി മാറിയ ഒന്നാണ് ഇ.എം.ഐകൾ. ഇവ ലഭിക്കാൻ എളുപ്പമായതോടെ എന്തിനും ഏതിനും ഇ.എം.ഐ എന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണ്.

    ഫോൺ, വാഹനങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ വാങ്ങുന്നത് മുതൽ മറ്റു രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ടൂർ പോകുന്നതിനു വരെ യുവാക്കൾ ഇ.എം.ഐ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. സർക്കാർ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ അടക്കമുള്ള മധ‍്യവർഗത്തിൽപെട്ടവർ ഒരിക്കലും തീരാത്ത ഹോം ലോൺ ഇ.എം.ഐയുമായും കെട്ടുപിണഞ്ഞു കിടക്കുന്നു.

    കടത്തിന്റെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ-

    ● നമ്മുടെ പരിധിക്കും നിയന്ത്രണത്തിനും അപ്പുറം കടന്നാൽ ജീവിതതാളം തെറ്റും.

    ● വരുമാനത്തിന്‍റെ കൂടുതൽ ഭാഗവും പലിശയായി തിരിച്ചടക്കാൻ ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുക വഴി, ഒരിക്കലും കൈയിൽ ഒന്നും ബാക്കി ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ല. അയാൾക്ക് സമ്പാദിക്കാനോ സാമ്പത്തിക സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം കൈവരിക്കാനോ സാധിക്കില്ല.

    ● അടിയന്തരഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ വീണ്ടും കടമെടുക്കേണ്ട അവസ്ഥയും സംജാതമാകും.

    എപ്പോൾ, എത്ര കടമെടുക്കാം?

    ● അത്യാവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കു മാത്രം കടമെടുക്കുക.

    ● തിരിച്ചടക്കാൻ കഴിയും എന്നുറപ്പുള്ള തുക ആയിരിക്കുക.

    ● സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ, അയൽക്കൂട്ടങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവരിൽനിന്ന് കടം വാങ്ങുന്നതിന് ആദ്യ പരിഗണന കൊടുക്കുക.

    ● ബാങ്കിൽനിന്നോ ധനകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽനിന്നോ ആണ് കടം എടുക്കുന്നതെങ്കിൽ, പ്രതിമാസ തിരിച്ചടവ് നമ്മുടെ മാസ ശമ്പളത്തിന്‍റെ പകുതിയേ വരൂ എന്നും ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. അതേസമയം, തിരിച്ചടവ് തവണകളുടെ എണ്ണം കുറയുന്നതാണ് ഏറ്റവും നല്ലത് എന്നും പ്രത്യേകം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം.

    പ്രതിമാസ ഇ.എം.ഐ കുറക്കാൻ വർഷങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം കൂട്ടരുത്. ഒരു വർഷം കൊണ്ട് നിങ്ങൾക്ക് അടച്ച് തീർക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്ന സംഖ്യ, രണ്ടോ മൂന്നോ വർഷമെടുത്താണ് അടക്കുന്നതെങ്കിൽ അതനുസരിച്ച് പലിശയും നഷ്ടവും കൂടും.

    ഓഫറിൽ മയങ്ങരുത്

    ഒരു മനുഷ്യന് തന്‍റെ വരുമാനത്തിന്‍റെ എത്ര ശതമാനം വരെ കടമെടുക്കാം, അവ എങ്ങനെ അടച്ചുവീട്ടാം തുടങ്ങിയവയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള വ്യത്യസ്ത സ്ട്രാറ്റജികൾ സാമ്പത്തിക മാനേജ്മെന്‍റിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ഉണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, നാം വളരെ ലളിതമായി ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്, ഇതിൽ നമ്മുടെ സാമാന്യയുക്തി ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുക എന്നതാണ്.

    അതായത്, നമുക്ക് തിരിച്ചടക്കാൻ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് അനുഭവപ്പെടും എന്ന് ആശങ്കയുള്ള അനാവശ്യ കടങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ഒഴിഞ്ഞുനിൽക്കുക എന്നതുതന്നെയാണ് പ്രാഥമിക പാഠം.

    50:30:20 നിയമം

    50:30:20 നിയമപ്രകാരം നമ്മുടെ വരുമാനത്തിന്‍റെ പകുതി അടിസ്ഥാന ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ഉപയോഗിക്കേണ്ടത്. ബാക്കി 30 ശതമാനം ജീവിതനിലവാരം ഉയർത്തുന്നതിന് ആവശ്യമായ കാര്യങ്ങൾക്കും. പിന്നീട് വരുന്ന 20 ശതമാനം ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്‍റായും നീക്കിവെക്കണം.

    രണ്ടാമത്തെ ഗണത്തിൽപെടുന്നതും എന്നാൽ, വളരെ അത്യന്താപേക്ഷിതം അല്ലാത്തതുമായ കാര്യങ്ങൾക്കാണ് സാധാരണക്കാർ ലോൺ എടുക്കുന്നത് എന്നത് മറ്റൊരു യാഥാർഥ‍്യം. പരിധിക്ക് അപ്പുറമുള്ള ആഡംബരങ്ങൾക്കായി ലോൺ എടുത്താൽ, നമ്മുടെ വരുമാനമെല്ലാം പലിശ ഇനത്തിൽ തീർന്നുപോകും. ദൈനംദിന ജീവിതം പോലും ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടിലാകാനും കാരണമാകാം.

    ഒരാളുടെ ശമ്പളത്തിന്‍റെ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ വരുമാനത്തിന്‍റെ പകുതിയിലധികം കടം അടച്ചുവീട്ടാനാണ് ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതെങ്കിൽ അയാളുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക അവസ്ഥ അത്ര ആരോഗ്യകരമല്ല. ഇനി ഇതിലും കൂടുതൽ തുക, 80 ശതമാനമോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ നമുക്ക് കിട്ടുന്ന ശമ്പളത്തിന്‍റെ വലിയ പങ്കും ഇ.എം.ഐ ആയി പോകുന്നെങ്കിൽ ഇത് ഗുരുതരമായ അവസ്ഥയാണ്.

    കടം അടച്ചുതീർക്കാൻ മാജിക്കുകൾ ഇല്ല

    കടം അടച്ചുതീർക്കാൻ മാജിക്കുകൾ ഇല്ല എന്നതാണ് യാഥാർഥ‍്യം. തിരിച്ചടക്കാൻ നമ്മുടെ കൈയിൽ പണം തന്നെ വേണം.

    ● ഇതൊരു അടിയന്തര സാഹചര്യമാണെന്ന് തിരിച്ചറിവ് ഉണ്ടാവുകയാണ് ആദ്യ പടി.

    ● അത് തരണം ചെയ്യാൻ പ്ലാനുകൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയും നിശ്ചയദാർഢ്യത്തോടെ നടപ്പാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക.

    ● ലോണുകളെ കൂടുതൽ മനസ്സിലാക്കി പുനഃക്രമീകരിച്ചാൽ വേഗത്തിൽ അടച്ചുതീർക്കാനും വലിയ നഷ്ടങ്ങൾ കുറക്കാനും സാധിക്കും.

    കടക്കെണിയിൽനിന്ന് മോചനം നേടാം

    ● വ്യക്തത: മൊത്തം ലോൺ തുക, പലിശ നിരക്ക്, എത്രയെണ്ണം അടച്ചു (തവണകൾ), ബാക്കിയുള്ള തുക തുടങ്ങിയവ ആദ്യം കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാക്കണം. ഇവ ഒരു പേപ്പറിലോ എക്സൽ ഷീറ്റിലോ എഴുതണം. പലരും ഇതൊന്നും നോക്കാതെ എല്ലാ മാസവും ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് ആയി അടച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ക്രെഡിറ്റ് കാർഡ്, പേഴ്സനൽ ലോൺ, എജുക്കേഷനൽ ലോൺ തുടങ്ങി വ്യത്യസ്ത ലോണുകൾ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ഓരോ ലോണിന്‍റെയും നേരെ അവ എഴുതുക. മാസാന്ത ഇ.എം.ഐയും കണക്കുകൂട്ടുക. ഇവ കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാക്കിയാൽ മാത്രമേ, ലോൺ കൂടുതൽ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി അടക്കാനും തവണകൾ കുറക്കാനും കഴിയൂ.

    ● ഒപ്റ്റിമൈസ് ലോൺ അഥവാ ശരിയായ രീതിയിലുള്ള പുനഃക്രമീകരണം: നിലവിലുള്ള ലോണിന്‍റെ അവസ്ഥ മനസ്സിലാക്കിയാൽ, അവ കാര്യക്ഷമമായി അടച്ചുവീട്ടാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുകയാണ് അടുത്ത പടി.

    ● ലോൺ ട്രാൻസ്ഫർ: ഒരു ബാങ്കിൽനിന്ന് മറ്റൊരു ബാങ്കിലേക്ക് ലോൺ മൊത്തത്തിൽ ട്രാൻസ്ഫർ ചെയ്യുക. കുറഞ്ഞ പലിശക്ക് പല ബാങ്കുകാരും ഏറ്റെടുക്കാൻ തയാറായിരിക്കും.

    ● വിലപേശൽ: നിങ്ങളുടെ ബാങ്ക് മാനേജറുമായി നേരിട്ട് ചർച്ച നടത്തി പലിശ നിരക്കോ മറ്റോ അഡ്ജസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ സാധിക്കുമോ എന്നു നോക്കുക. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ബാങ്ക് പലിശ 15ൽനിന്ന് 12 ആക്കി അവർ കുറച്ചുതന്നാൽ, ഹോം ലോണോ മറ്റു വലിയ തുകകളോ ആണെങ്കിൽ, തിരിച്ചടക്കുമ്പോൾ ഒന്നു മുതൽ അഞ്ചോ ആറോ ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ കുറയാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

    ● കൂടിയ പലിശയുള്ള ലോണുകൾ ആദ്യം അടച്ചുവീട്ടുക: ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, പേഴ്സനൽ ലോൺ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അതിന്‍റെ പലിശനിരക്ക് കൂടുതലായിരിക്കും. ഗോൾഡ് ലോണോ മറ്റോ ആണെങ്കിൽ ഇതിലും കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്ക് ആയിരിക്കും.

    ● അധിക പണം: എല്ലാ മാസവും നമ്മുടെ ഇ.എം.ഐ കൂടാതെ, അധിക തുക കൂടി അടച്ചാൽ തിരിച്ചടവ് തുകയും വർഷങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണവും വലിയ രീതിയിൽ കുറക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും. ഇതൊരു അടിയന്തര സാഹചര്യമാണെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കി ചെലവ് കുറച്ച് വരുമാനം കണ്ടെത്തുക. അല്ലെങ്കിൽ അധിക ജോലിയോ ഓവർടൈമോ എടുത്ത് കൂടുതൽ പണം കണ്ടെത്തുക. ആ പണം മുഴുവനും ബാങ്കിൽ അടക്കുക.

    ലോണുകളുടെ സ്വഭാവം മനസ്സിലാകുമ്പോഴാണ് അത് എത്രമാത്രം ഉപദ്രവമാണ് ഒരു സാധാരണക്കാരന്‍റെ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്നതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാകുന്നത്. ഇ.എം.ഐ തുക, തിരിച്ചടക്കുന്ന വർഷങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം എന്നിവ വ്യത്യാസപ്പെടുന്നതിന് അനുസരിച്ച്, വലിയ അന്തരത്തിലുള്ള പലിശയും തിരിച്ചടവുമാണ് സാധാരണക്കാരൻ നേരിടുക. താഴെക്കൊടുത്ത ടേബിളിൽനിന്ന് അത് മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.


    50 ലക്ഷം രൂപ 15 ശതമാനം പലിശ നിരക്കിൽ വീടെടുക്കാനായി ലോൺ എടുത്താൽ അഞ്ചു വർഷം കൊണ്ടാണ് അടച്ചുതീരുന്നതെങ്കിൽ 21 ലക്ഷത്തിൽ അധികം രൂപ അതിന്‍റെ പലിശ മാത്രം വരും. 15 വർഷത്തെ ഇ.എം.ഐ ആണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്നതെങ്കിൽ 46 ലക്ഷം രൂപ പലിശ വരും.

    എന്തുമാത്രം ഭീകരമാണ് ഈ അവസ്ഥ. സാധാരണ മലയാളികളും പ്രവാസികളും എല്ലാം, ഇ.എം.ഐ അഥവാ വർഷങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം കൂട്ടുകയും തന്മൂലം ഭീമമായ തുക പലിശയിലേക്ക് മാത്രം അടച്ചുതീർക്കേണ്ട അവസ്ഥയും നേരിടുന്നു.

    ഫ്ലാറ്റ് പലിശ നിരക്ക് അത്ര നല്ലതല്ല

    ഫ്ലാറ്റ് പലിശ നിരക്കാണ് എന്ന് പറയുമ്പോൾ ശരാശരി ഉപഭോക്താവ് തെറ്റിദ്ധരിക്കുക ഇത് നല്ലതാണെന്നാണ്. ടാർജറ്റ് പൂർത്തീകരിക്കാൻ പല ബാങ്ക് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവുമാരും ഫ്ലാറ്റ് നിരക്കായിരിക്കും പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുക. പലിശ കണക്കാക്കുന്നത് ലോൺ എടുത്ത ആകെ തുകയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ്. എല്ലാ മാസവും എടുത്ത തുകക്ക് ആനുപാതികമായ പലിശ അടച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കണം.

    ഡിമിനിഷിങ് നിരക്കിൽ (Diminishing/Reducing Balance Interest Rate) പലിശ കണക്കാക്കുന്നത് ബാക്കി ശേഷിക്കുന്ന പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ തുകയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ്. ഓരോ ഇ.എം.ഐ അടക്കുമ്പോഴും പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ തുക കുറയുന്നു; അതിനാൽ, എല്ലാ മാസവും പലിശ തുകയും കുറയുന്നു.

    ഇതു വായ്പക്കാർക്ക് കൂടുതൽ ആശ്വാസകരമാണ്. കാരണം, ആകെ പലിശ കുറവാകും. നിങ്ങളുടെ നിലവിലുള്ള കടത്തിന്, ഫ്ലാറ്റ് നിരക്കിൽനിന്ന് ഡിമിനിഷിങ് നിരക്കിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിത്തരുമോ എന്നും ബാങ്കിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ചോദിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.

    യു.പി.ഐ കാലത്ത് ഇത് അത്യാവശം

    യു.പി.ഐ സർവസാധാരണമായ ഇക്കാലത്ത് എവിടെ പണം പോകുന്നു എന്ന് പലപ്പോഴും നിശ്ചയം ഉണ്ടാവില്ല. ബജറ്റ്, ഓഡിറ്റിങ് തുടങ്ങിയവ നല്ലതാണ്. അതായത്, നമ്മൾ എന്തിനെല്ലാം പണം ചെലവഴിക്കാൻ പോകുന്നുവെന്ന് മുൻകൂട്ടി എഴുതി തയാറാക്കുക.

    അതുപോലെത്തന്നെ ചെലവായ പണം നോട്ട്ബുക്കിലോ ഫോണിലോ എഴുതിവെക്കുക. ഇതിന് സഹായകരമായ മൊബൈൽ ആപ്പുകൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്. അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഓൺലൈൻ ട്രാൻസാക്ഷൻ നടത്തുമ്പോൾ അത് കാറ്റഗറൈസ് ചെയ്യാനും പ്രത്യേകം കമന്‍റ് ഇടാനുമൊക്കെ ആപ്പുകളിൽ ഓപ്ഷൻ ഉണ്ട്. ഇത് ഉപയോഗിച്ചും ചെലവുകൾ കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    ഓരോ ഹെഡറിലും എത്ര ചെലവാകുന്നു എന്ന് കൃത്യമായി മനസ്സിലായാൽ, എവിടെ നമുക്ക് ചെലവ് നിയന്ത്രിക്കാൻ പറ്റും എന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാം. പ്രത്യേകം പ്രയത്നിച്ചുതന്നെ ചില ഇടങ്ങളിൽ ചെലവ് കുറക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ഫുഡ് പാർസൽ വാങ്ങുക, പുറത്തുപോയി കഴിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയവ കുറച്ച് ചെലവ് കുറക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും. ജീവിതശൈലിയിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്തി ചെലവ് കുറക്കാം.

    ഇ.എം.ഐക്ക് പകരം എസ്.ഐ.പി

    ഒരു സാധനം തവണ വ്യവസ്ഥയിൽ വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ, പലിശ കൂടി നാം കൊടുക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്നു. അതിന് പകരം എല്ലാ മാസവും നിശ്ചിത തുക ഒരു മ്യൂച്വൽ ഫണ്ടിൽ നിക്ഷേപിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ, കുറച്ച് സമയം കാത്തിരുന്നാൽ അത് വാങ്ങാനുള്ള പണം നമുക്ക് ലഭിക്കും.

    പ്രതിമാസം 5000 രൂപ വെച്ച് മ്യൂച്വൽ ഫണ്ട് എസ്.ഐ.പിയിൽ നിക്ഷേപിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ 10 വർഷം കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ ചുരുങ്ങിയത് 12 ലക്ഷത്തോളം രൂപ ലഭിക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വർഷം കാത്തിരിക്കാൻ തയാറാണെങ്കിൽ കൂടിയ പണവും ലഭിക്കും. അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഓരോ മാസവും അടക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്ന തുക വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയാണെങ്കിലും റിട്ടേൺ കൂടുതൽ ലഭിക്കും. ഓൺലൈനിൽ ലഭ്യമായ ഏതെങ്കിലും എസ്.ഐ.പി കാൽക്കുലേറ്റർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് നിങ്ങൾക്കുതന്നെ ഇത് കണ്ടുപിടിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.


    നേരത്തേ പ്ലാൻ ചെയ്യാം വീടും വാഹനവും

    ശരാശരി മലയാളി മുപ്പതാമത്തെയോ നാൽപതാമത്തെയോ വയസ്സിൽ ലോണെടുത്ത് വീടുപണി ആരംഭിക്കുന്നു. അതിന് പകരം തന്‍റെ ഇരുപതുകളിൽതന്നെ എല്ലാ മാസവും നിശ്ചിത സംഖ്യ എസ്.ഐ.പി വഴി ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയാണെങ്കിൽ പത്തോ പതിനഞ്ചോ വർഷം കഴിയുമ്പോൾ ആവശ്യമുള്ള പണം സ്വരുക്കൂട്ടാൻ സാധിക്കും.

    ഇങ്ങനെ പ്ലാൻ ചെയ്താൽ പണനഷ്ടം, സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രയാസങ്ങൾ, മാനസിക സംഘർഷങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയിൽനിന്ന് മോചനവും ലഭിക്കും.

    കുട്ടികളുടെ കുടിയേറ്റം, ലോൺ, രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ

    വിദേശ പഠനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ചില തിരിച്ചറിവുകൾ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കും രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കും ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്.

    ● മക്കളുടെ പ്രാഥമിക വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം മാത്രമാണ് മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ ബാധ്യതയായി ലോകത്ത് ഭൂരിപക്ഷം പേരും പരിഗണിക്കുന്നത്.

    ● പഠിക്കാൻ കഴിവും മികവും ഉള്ളവർ മാത്രമാണ് ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിന് പോകുന്നത്. അവർക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ നൽകുക എന്നതാണ് അമേരിക്കയിലും യൂറോപ്പിലും നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന രീതി.

    ● വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ലോണുകൾ എടുക്കുമ്പോൾ, തിരിച്ചടവ് ആ കുട്ടികളുടെ കൂടി ബാധ്യതയാണെന്ന് അവരെ ബോധ‍്യപ്പെടുത്തുക.

    ● യൂറോപ്യൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നവർ സമ്പൂർണ കുടിയേറ്റമാണ് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നത്. പഴയ ഗൾഫ് പ്രവാസം പോലെ തിരിച്ചുവരവ് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കരുത്.

    ● മക്കളും അവരുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസവും ഒരിക്കലും മാതാപിതാക്കളുടെ റിട്ടയർമെന്‍റ് ടൂൾ അല്ല. ഇത് മനസ്സിലാക്കി ഓരോ രക്ഷിതാവും റിട്ടയർമെന്‍റിന് ശേഷമുള്ള ജീവിതം നേരത്തേതന്നെ പ്ലാൻ ചെയ്യുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. വാർധക്യകാലത്ത് എന്തെങ്കിലും വരുമാനം ലഭിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ നേരത്തേ നിക്ഷേപങ്ങൾ നടത്തുക.

    കോണ്ടന്റ് ഇക്കോണമിയും ജെൻ സീയും

    പുതിയ തലമുറ വളരുന്നത് കോണ്ടന്‍റുകളുടെയും ഇൻഫ്ലുവൻസറുകളുടെയും ഇടയിലാണ്.

    ● യൂട്യൂബിലൂടെയും പരസ്യങ്ങളിലൂടെയുമുള്ള ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ ക്രിയേറ്റിവ് ഇക്കോണമി, നാലു മുതൽ എട്ടുവർഷം വരെ ഇനിയും നിലനിന്നേക്കും എന്നാണ് പ്രശസ്ത റിസർചിങ് കമ്പനിയായ ഗാർട്ണർ പറയുന്നത്.

    ● ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ പല വിഭാഗങ്ങളും അപ്രത്യക്ഷമാകാമെങ്കിലും മനുഷ്യരെ സന്തോഷിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിനോദങ്ങളും അതുപോലെ പരസ്യങ്ങളും ഇനിയും ദീർഘകാലം ഉണ്ടായേക്കും. അതുവഴിയുള്ള തൊഴിൽ-സാമ്പത്തിക വിപണിയും.

    ● റീലുകളിലെ ബ്രാൻഡുകളും ആഡംബരങ്ങളും കണ്ട് ലൈഫ് സ്റ്റൈൽ രൂപപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന കൗമാരക്കാർക്ക്, റിയൽ ലൈഫ് യാഥാർഥ‍്യങ്ങളും സാമ്പത്തിക സാക്ഷരതയും പകർന്നുനൽകുക.

    ● ‘സ്കിൽ’ മാത്രം മതി എന്നു പറഞ്ഞ് പലരും പുതുതലമുറയെ പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് വെറും ടൂളുകൾ മാത്രമാണ്. ഇതെല്ലാം നിർമിക്കുന്ന സാങ്കേതിക വിദ്യകളും ഗണിതവും റിസർച്ചും എല്ലാം കൂടിയതാണ് ഇന്നത്തെയും ഭാവിയിലെയും ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം. അതിനാൽ, കുറച്ച് എ.ഐ (Artificial intelligence) ടൂളുകൾ മാത്രം പഠിക്കുന്നതുകൊണ്ട് കരിയർ മെച്ചപ്പെടുമെന്നും സാമ്പത്തിക ഭദ്രത കൈവരുമെന്നും പറയാനാവില്ല.

