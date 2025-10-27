Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightKudumbamchevron_rightFamilychevron_rightMoney Matterschevron_rightജോലിയോ ബിസിനസോ,...
    Money Matters
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 3:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 3:04 PM IST

    ജോലിയോ ബിസിനസോ, ജീവിതത്തിൽ വിജയിക്കാൻ ഏതാണ് നല്ലത്? അറിയാം, ജോലിയിലും ബിസിനസിലും ജീവിതത്തിലും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുറെ ജോലി ചെയ്തിട്ടും ബിസിനസിലിറങ്ങിയിട്ടും ഒന്നും ശരിയാവുന്നില്ല. ഇന്ന് പലരും അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന പ്രശ്നമാണിത്. യാന്ത്രികമാകുന്നതിന് പകരം ജോലിയിലും ജീവിതത്തിലും നാം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ചില കാര്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്. അവയിലേക്ക്...
    ജോലിയോ ബിസിനസോ, ജീവിതത്തിൽ വിജയിക്കാൻ ഏതാണ് നല്ലത്? അറിയാം, ജോലിയിലും ബിസിനസിലും ജീവിതത്തിലും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ
    cancel

    ‘എന്ത് ചെയ്തിട്ടും ഒരു മെനയാകുന്നില്ലല്ലോ? കുറെ ജോലി ചെയ്തുനോക്കി, ബിസിനസ് ശ്രമിച്ചുനോക്കി, ഒന്നും ശരിയാവുന്നില്ല, ഒന്നും വിജയിച്ചില്ല, കരിയറിൽ മാത്രമല്ല, കുടുംബജീവിതത്തിലും ഇങ്ങനെത്തന്നെ, എന്ത് ചെയ്തിട്ടും ഒന്നും ശരിയാകുന്നില്ല, ഒരു പ്രോഗ്രസുമില്ല...’ പലരെയും അലട്ടുന്ന പ്രശ്നമാണിത്. കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടും പുതിയ വഴികൾ തേടിയിട്ടും പരാജയങ്ങൾ മാത്രം ബാക്കിയാകുമ്പോൾ പലരും സ്വയം ഒരു തോൽവിയാണെന്ന് വിശ്വസിച്ചുപോകും. ഞാനൊരു തോൽവിയാണെന്ന തോന്നൽ കൂടിയുണ്ടാവുമ്പോൾ അത് വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും പരാജയത്തിലേക്ക് വലിച്ചടുപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഓരോരുത്തരും വിജയം ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു. വിജയിക്കാൻ എന്തു ചെയ്യണം?...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans

    ‘എന്ത് ചെയ്തിട്ടും ഒരു മെനയാകുന്നില്ലല്ലോ? കുറെ ജോലി ചെയ്തുനോക്കി, ബിസിനസ് ശ്രമിച്ചുനോക്കി, ഒന്നും ശരിയാവുന്നില്ല, ഒന്നും വിജയിച്ചില്ല, കരിയറിൽ മാത്രമല്ല, കുടുംബജീവിതത്തിലും ഇങ്ങനെത്തന്നെ, എന്ത് ചെയ്തിട്ടും ഒന്നും ശരിയാകുന്നില്ല, ഒരു പ്രോഗ്രസുമില്ല...’ പലരെയും അലട്ടുന്ന പ്രശ്നമാണിത്.

    കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടും പുതിയ വഴികൾ തേടിയിട്ടും പരാജയങ്ങൾ മാത്രം ബാക്കിയാകുമ്പോൾ പലരും സ്വയം ഒരു തോൽവിയാണെന്ന് വിശ്വസിച്ചുപോകും. ഞാനൊരു തോൽവിയാണെന്ന തോന്നൽ കൂടിയുണ്ടാവുമ്പോൾ അത് വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും പരാജയത്തിലേക്ക് വലിച്ചടുപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഓരോരുത്തരും വിജയം ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു. വിജയിക്കാൻ എന്തു ചെയ്യണം? വിജയത്തിലേക്ക് എളുപ്പവഴികളൊന്നുമില്ലായെന്ന സത്യം ആദ്യമേ പറയട്ടെ. പിന്നെ എന്ത് ചെയ്യാനാവും?

    ഞാനൊരു തോൽവിയാണെന്ന ചിന്തക്ക് കീഴടങ്ങാതെ എന്തുകൊണ്ട് ഇങ്ങനെ സംഭവിക്കുന്നു എന്നും എങ്ങനെ ഇതിനെ മറികടക്കാമെന്നും ആഴത്തിൽ മനസ്സിലാക്കുക എന്നതാണ് ആദ്യ പടി. വിജയത്തിലേക്കുള്ള വഴി എളുപ്പമല്ല. പക്ഷേ, അത് കണ്ടെത്താനാവാത്ത ഒന്നല്ല. നമ്മുടെ ചിന്തകളെയും സമീപനങ്ങളെയും ഒരുപോലെ മാറ്റിയെടുക്കേണ്ട ഒരു യാത്രയാണത്.

    തോൽവിയെ അംഗീകരിക്കുക, അതിൽനിന്ന് പഠിക്കുക

    തോറ്റുപോയി എന്ന് സ്വയം വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നത് നല്ലതല്ല. ഒരുപാട് കാര്യങ്ങൾ ചെയ്തുനോക്കി, പല ശ്രമങ്ങളും നടത്തി. അതെല്ലാം ഓരോ അനുഭവങ്ങളാണ്. ജോലികളോ ബിസിനസോ വിജയിച്ചില്ലായിരിക്കാം, കുടുംബജീവിതത്തിൽ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുണ്ടായിരിക്കാം. അതിനർഥം നിങ്ങൾ ഒരു പരാജയമാണെന്നല്ല. ചെയ്ത ഓരോ കാര്യത്തിൽനിന്നും നിങ്ങൾക്ക് എന്തെങ്കിലും പഠിക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടാകും.

    ഒരു ബിസിനസ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടെങ്കിൽ, എന്തുകൊണ്ടാണ് അത് സംഭവിച്ചതെന്ന് ആലോചിച്ചുനോക്കൂ. മാർക്കറ്റിങ് പോരാഞ്ഞിട്ടാണോ, അതോ പ്ലാനിങ്ങിൽ പിഴവ് സംഭവിച്ചതാണോ? കുടുംബത്തിൽ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ എന്തുകൊണ്ടാണ് അത് സംഭവിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സ്വയം ചോദിക്കൂ. ഇത്തരം ചോദ്യങ്ങളിലൂടെ മാത്രമേ നമുക്ക് മുന്നോട്ടുപോകാൻ കഴിയൂ.


    ജോലിയോ ബിസിനസോ, ഏതാണ് വിജയിക്കാൻ നല്ലത്?

    വ്യക്തിപരമായ ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങള്‍, സാമ്പത്തിക സാഹചര്യങ്ങള്‍, റിസ്‌ക്കെടുക്കാനുള്ള കഴിവ്, വ്യക്തിപരമായ ഇഷ്ടങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവയെല്ലാം ആശ്രയിച്ചിരിക്കും ഈ തീരുമാനം. ചിലര്‍ക്ക് സ്ഥിരതയുള്ള ഒരു ജോലിയില്‍ സംതൃപ്തിയും സുരക്ഷിതത്വവും കണ്ടെത്താനാവുമെങ്കില്‍ മറ്റു ചിലര്‍ കഴിവിനനുസരിച്ച് പുതിയ അവസരങ്ങള്‍ തേടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കും.

    ചിലര്‍ സ്വയം തൊഴില്‍, ‘ഗിഗ് വര്‍ക്ക്’, ഫ്രീലാന്‍സ് ജോലികള്‍ എന്നിവയിലൂടെ സ്വന്തം പ്രയത്നവും കഴിവുകളും വരുമാനമാക്കുമ്പോള്‍ മറ്റു ചിലര്‍ സംരംഭകത്വത്തിന്‍റെ വെല്ലുവിളികള്‍ ഏറ്റെടുക്കാന്‍ തയാറാവും. അതുകൊണ്ട് മറ്റുള്ളവരെ മാത്രം നോക്കാതെ അവനവന് അനുയോജ്യമായത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുക എന്നത് വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്.

    മാറ്റങ്ങൾ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുക, പഠിക്കാൻ തയാറാവുക

    വളരെ വേഗത്തിൽ മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു സാഹചര്യമാണ് നമുക്ക് ചുറ്റുമുള്ളത്. മുമ്പ് മനുഷ്യർ നിർവഹിച്ചിരുന്ന പല ജോലികളും യന്ത്രങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യുന്നു. പുതിയ കഴിവുകളും അറിവുകളും ആവശ്യമുള്ള പുതിയ ജോലിസാധ്യതകൾ ഉയർന്നുവരുന്നു. മുമ്പുണ്ടായിരുന്ന അറിവും കഴിവുകളുംകൊണ്ട് ഇപ്പോൾ ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ജോലിയിൽ ഒരുപാട് കാലം നിലനിൽക്കാൻ സാധിക്കണമെന്നില്ല.

    അതിവേഗം മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ കാലത്ത് ആ കഴിവുകൾ പെട്ടെന്നുതന്നെ പഴയതായി മാറിയേക്കാം. മുന്നോട്ടുപോകാൻ പുതിയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ഇടക്കിടെ അപ്ഡേറ്റ് ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുമുണ്ട്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ അതിവേഗം മാറ്റങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുവരാനും പുതിയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിക്കാനും കഴിവുകൾ ആർജിക്കാനും കഴിയുന്നവർക്കാണ് ഇക്കാലത്ത് വിജയിക്കാനാവുക.


    കംഫർട്ടിൽ കുടുങ്ങാതിരിക്കുക

    എങ്ങനെയെങ്കിലും ഒരു ജോലി നേടണം, അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ ഒരു സംരംഭം തുടങ്ങണം; എന്നിട്ട് വേണം ഒന്ന് സെറ്റിലാവാന്‍. മിക്കവാറും ആളുകളുടെ ആഗ്രഹം അതായിരിക്കും. എവിടെയെങ്കിലും കയറിപ്പറ്റി സ്വന്തം വളര്‍ച്ചക്കായി പ്രത്യേകിച്ചൊന്നും ചെയ്യാതെ കംഫര്‍ട്ട്‌സോണില്‍ ഒഴുക്കിനനുസരിച്ച് അങ്ങനെ നീങ്ങും. കാലം കടന്നുപോകുമ്പോഴാകും മുന്നോട്ടുപോകാനാവാത്ത വിധം വളര്‍ച്ച മുരടിച്ച വിവരം മനസ്സിലാവുക.

    കംഫര്‍ട്ട്‌സോണ്‍ പൊളിക്കുക എന്നത് വലിയൊരു തുടക്കമാണ്. വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും പുരോഗതിയിലേക്കുള്ള തുടക്കം. ഏത് മേഖലയിലാണെങ്കിലും കംഫര്‍ട്ട്‌സോണ്‍ കടന്നു മുന്നേറുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് മാത്രമാണ് വളര്‍ച്ചയുണ്ടാവുക. ഓർക്കുക, ഒരു ജോലി കിട്ടുന്നതോടെ എല്ലാമാവുന്നില്ല; പുതിയ കാലത്തിനാവശ്യം അതിവേഗം മാറുന്ന പുതിയ ലോകത്തെ വെല്ലുവിളികള്‍ ഏറ്റെടുക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ളവരെയാണ്.

    പകരംവെക്കാനാവാത്ത സാന്നിധ്യമാവുക

    ഓരോ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലും ഓരോരുത്തർക്കും അവരവരുടേതായ റോളുണ്ട്. ചില ആളുകൾ പിരിഞ്ഞുപോയാലും ഒരു സ്ഥാപനത്തിനും ഒരു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുമുണ്ടാവില്ല. എന്നാൽ, ചിലയാളുകളുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം ഒരിക്കലും പകരം വെക്കാനാവാത്തതാണ്. അവരുടെ അസാന്നിധ്യം ആ സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രവർത്തനത്തെ സാരമായി ബാധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യാം. ഒരു സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ ഒരിക്കലും ഒഴിവാക്കാനാവാത്ത സാന്നിധ്യമായി മാറുന്നവരെയാണ് ‘ലിഞ്ച്പിൻ’ എന്ന് വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

    വ്യക്തികൾക്ക് മാത്രമല്ല ഒരു ബിസിനസ് സംരംഭത്തിനും മറ്റുള്ള സംരംഭങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് വേറിട്ടുനിൽക്കുക, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഒഴിവാക്കാനാവാത്ത സ്ഥാനമുണ്ടാവുക എന്നത് വളരെ പ്രധാനമാണ്. നിങ്ങളുടെ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ നിങ്ങളുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം എത്രമാത്രം പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ടതാണോ എന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കുക. ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ നിങ്ങളുടെ അറിവും കഴിവുകളും മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തി സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്‍റെ ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങൾ വേഗത്തിൽ നേടിയെടുക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുക.

    ഒരാൾക്ക് അവരുടെ ജോലിസംതൃപ്തി നിലനിർത്തിക്കൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ അവരുടെ പങ്ക് ഏറ്റവും മികച്ചതാക്കാൻ കഴിയേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. അത് കരിയർ പുരോഗതി, ഭാവി അവസരങ്ങൾ, പ്രഫഷനൽ വളർച്ച എന്നിവക്കെല്ലാം സഹായിക്കും. അത്തരം ആളുകൾക്ക് അവസരങ്ങൾ നൽകാനും നിരവധി സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ടാകും.

    ക്രിയേറ്റിവ് ആവുക

    ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെയും സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്‍റെയും വളർച്ചക്ക് വേണ്ട ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാന ഘടകങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് ക്രിയേറ്റിവിറ്റി. സാധാരണ രീതിയിൽനിന്ന് വ്യത്യസ്തമായ പുതിയ ആശയങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തുക, ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കുക, മാറ്റം കൊണ്ടുവരുക, പുതിയ സേവനങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങുക തുടങ്ങി ഓരോരുത്തരെയും വ്യത്യസ്തരാക്കുന്നതിലും ഓരോ പുതിയ കണ്ടെത്തലുകളിലും പ്രശ്നപരിഹാരങ്ങളിലുമെല്ലാം ക്രിയാത്മകതക്ക് വലിയ പങ്കുണ്ട് എന്നോർക്കുക.

    സാമ്പത്തിക ആസൂത്രണം

    സാമ്പത്തിക ആസൂത്രണവും കരിയർ പുരോഗതിയും ‍തമ്മില്‍ പരസ്പരം ആഴത്തില്‍ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ഒരാളുടെ കരിയര്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളും പുരോഗതിയും അവരുടെ വരുമാനം, ലാഭം, സാമ്പത്തിക ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവയെ നേരിട്ട് ബാധിക്കുന്നു. അതേസമയം, സാമ്പത്തിക സ്ഥിതി കരിയര്‍ തീരുമാനങ്ങളെ സ്വാധീനിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    കരിയര്‍ വളര്‍ച്ചക്ക് വേണ്ട ദൃഢമായ ഒരു അടിത്തറ ഒരുക്കുന്നത് സാമ്പത്തിക സ്ഥിരതയാണ്. സാമ്പത്തിക ആസൂത്രണത്തിന് എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും ഒരുപോലെയുള്ള ഒരുരീതി പ്രയോഗിക്കുക എന്നത് പ്രായോഗികമല്ല, ഓരോരുത്തര്‍ക്കും ഓരോ രീതിയിലുള്ള സാഹചര്യങ്ങളായിരിക്കും. സാമ്പത്തിക കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ അവനവന് ചേരുന്ന രീതിയില്‍ ആസൂത്രണത്തോടെ ചെയ്തുകഴിഞ്ഞാല്‍ അത് ഒരു പ്ലാനുമില്ലാതെ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്നതിനേക്കാള്‍ നല്ലതാണെന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ സംശയമില്ല.

    സാമ്പത്തിക ആസൂത്രണം എന്നത് വെറും കണക്കുകളും അക്കൗണ്ടുകളും മാത്രമല്ല, ദീര്‍ഘകാലാടിസ്ഥാനത്തില്‍ നമ്മുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക പുരോഗതിക്ക് ഗുണം ചെയ്യുന്ന രീതിയില്‍ തീരുമാനങ്ങളെടുക്കുകയും നമ്മെ സ്വയം ശാക്തീകരിക്കുകയുംകൂടിയാണ്.

    ഭൂരിഭാഗം ആളുകള്‍ക്കും സാമ്പത്തിക സുരക്ഷിതത്വം എന്നത് ഒരു ആഗ്രഹം മാത്രമായി അവശേഷിക്കുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍, വളരെ കുറച്ച് ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് മാത്രമാണ് സമ്പാദിക്കുന്നതിനേക്കാള്‍ കുറച്ച് ചെലവഴിക്കാനും ബാക്കി തുക ഭാവിയിലേക്ക് വിവേകപൂർവം നിക്ഷേപിക്കാനുമാവുന്നത്.

    ബന്ധങ്ങളുണ്ടാക്കുക (നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക്)

    ഈ കാലത്ത് എന്തറിയാം എന്നതുപോലെ പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ടതാണ് ആരെ അറിയാം എന്നതും. മനുഷ്യരുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം എത്രമാത്രം വളർത്താമോ അത്രമാത്രം അത് ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും വളർച്ചയെ സഹായിക്കും. നമുക്കറിയാവുന്നവരുടെ കൂട്ടത്തെ നമ്മുടെ നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക് എന്ന് പറയാം. സമാന താൽപര്യങ്ങളും ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങളും പങ്കിടുന്ന ആളുകളുമായി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കുകയും നിലനിർത്തുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കലയാണ് നെറ്റ്‌വർക്കിങ് എന്നത്.

    നിങ്ങൾ പുതുതായി ഒരു കരിയർ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നയാളാണെങ്കിലും വർഷങ്ങളായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നയാളാണെങ്കിലും സ്വന്തമായി ഒരു സംരംഭം നടത്തുന്നയാളാണെങ്കിലും വിജയിക്കാൻ നെറ്റ്‌വർക്കിങ് വളരെയധികം സഹായകമാകും. ഒരുപക്ഷേ, ആകസ്മികമായി കണ്ട ഒരാളായിരിക്കാം പലപ്പോഴും ജീവിതത്തിലെ നിർണായക വഴിത്തിരിവാകുക.

    പ്രഫഷനൽ വികസനത്തിനുള്ള അവസരങ്ങൾ, ജോലി അവസരങ്ങൾ, ബ്രാൻഡ് വളർത്തൽ, മെന്‍റർമാരെയും റോൾ മോഡലുകളെയും കണ്ടെത്തൽ, പുതിയ ബിസിനസ് അവസരങ്ങൾക്ക് വഴിതുറക്കൽ തുടങ്ങി ഒരുപാട് നേട്ടങ്ങൾക്ക് കാരണമാവുന്ന ഒന്നാണ് നെറ്റ്‌വർക്കിങ്.

    നിങ്ങളുടെ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രഫഷനലുകളുമായി ശക്തമായ ബന്ധങ്ങൾ വളർത്തിയെടുക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ കരിയർ ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങൾ നേടാനും ശക്തമായി നിലനിൽക്കാനും കഴിയും.

    നിർമിതബുദ്ധിയെ അറിയുക

    നിർമിതബുദ്ധി (എ.ഐ) ലോകത്തെ അതിവേഗം മാറ്റിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ജോലിസ്ഥലം മുതൽ നമ്മുടെ വീടുകളിൽ വരെ എ.ഐ സാന്നിധ്യം വർധിച്ചുവരുന്നു. ഈ സന്ദർഭത്തിൽ എ.ഐയിൽനിന്ന് പിന്തിരിഞ്ഞുപോയാൽ വേഗം കുറയുകയും വേഗം കൂടിയ ലോകത്ത് പിടിച്ചുനിൽക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെപോകുകയും ചെയ്യും. ഓരോരുത്തർക്കും അവരുടെ കാര്യക്ഷമത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും പുതിയ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്താനുമുള്ള ഒരു അവസരമാണിത്.

    ഈ പുതിയ യാഥാർഥ്യത്തിൽ നിലനിൽക്കാനും വിജയിക്കാനും നമുക്ക് എന്തുചെയ്യാൻ കഴിയും? എ.ഐ ആളുകളെ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കില്ല. പക്ഷേ, എ.ഐ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന ആളുകൾ എ.ഐ ഉപയോഗിക്കാത്തവരെ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കും എന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത. അപ്പോൾ എ.ഐ കാലത്ത് നിലനിൽക്കാൻ ആവശ്യമായ കഴിവുകൾ നേടിയെടുക്കുക, അവനവന്‍റെ തൊഴിലുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട എ.ഐ ടൂളുകൾ പഠിക്കുക എന്നതുതന്നെയാണ് പരിഹാരം.

    സ്വന്തം മേഖലയല്ലെങ്കിൽ ചാടുക (കരിയർ ജംഗ്ൾ ജിം)

    ഒറ്റ ജോലിയില്‍ ജീവിതം തീര്‍ക്കുന്നവരല്ല ഇന്നത്തെ യുവത. പലപ്പോഴും നാലോ അഞ്ചോ വര്‍ഷമുള്ള കോഴ്‌സ് പഠിച്ചിറങ്ങുമ്പോഴേക്ക് അതിന്‍റെ പ്രസക്തിയേ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു കാണും. എ.ഐ പോലുള്ള ടെക്നോളജിയുടെ കടന്നുകയറ്റം ജോലിയിലെ മാറ്റത്തിന്‍റെ വേഗം വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്നുള്ള ജോലി നാളെ ഉണ്ടാവണമെന്നില്ല. എങ്ങനെയെങ്കിലുമൊക്കെ ജീവിച്ചുപോവുക എന്നതില്‍നിന്ന് മാറി നന്നായി ജീവിക്കാനാഗ്രഹിക്കുക. അതിന് ശമ്പളം, ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവക്കനുസൃതമായി ലോകത്തെവിടെ ജോലി ചെയ്യാനും തയാറാവണം.

    ഒരു ജോലി നേടി ഒരേ ട്രാക്കില്‍ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്ന പരമ്പരാഗത രീതിയെ നമുക്ക് കരിയര്‍ ലാഡര്‍ (ഗോവണി) എന്ന് വിളിക്കാം. ഒരു ഗോവണി സംവിധാനത്തിലൂടെ കരിയര്‍ മുന്നോട്ട് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമ്പോള്‍ അവസരങ്ങളും സാധ്യതകളും കുറവാണ്. മുകളിലുള്ളവരെ തട്ടി നമ്മുടെ ലക്ഷ്യത്തിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയുടെ വേഗം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടേക്കാം. എന്നാല്‍, കരിയര്‍ ലാഡറിന് വിപരീതമാണ് ‘കരിയര്‍ ജംഗ്ള്‍ ജിം’ രീതി. അവനവന്‍റെ കഴിവുകൾ മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തി പുതിയ സാധ്യതകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി ആവശ്യാനുസരണം ജോലിയോ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളോ മാറി അവനവന്‍റെ യഥാർഥ കഴിവും സാധ്യതകളും ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ് ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്.

    ജോലിക്കപ്പുറം ജീവിതത്തിലെ മറ്റു കാര്യങ്ങൾ

    ജീവിതകാലം മുഴുവൻ ജോലിയിൽ മാത്രം ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാൽ പോരാ. ജോലിക്കപ്പുറം ജീവിതത്തിലെ മറ്റു കാര്യങ്ങൾക്കുകൂടി ശ്രദ്ധ കൊടുക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ജോലിത്തിരക്കുകൊണ്ട് വിരസമായ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ചെറിയ ഒരു ഇടവേളയെടുക്കുന്നത് നല്ലതുതന്നെയാണ്.

    ഓരോരുത്തർക്കും ജോലി ചെയ്യാനും ബ്രേക്കെടുക്കാനുമെല്ലാം ഓരോ കാരണമായിരിക്കും. ആരോഗ്യ കാരണങ്ങൾ, വേണ്ടപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ കൂടെ കുറച്ചുകാലം നിൽക്കാൻ, അമ്മയാകുമ്പോൾ, പുതിയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിക്കാൻ, യാത്ര ചെയ്യാൻ, മാനസികമായി കുറച്ചു മാസങ്ങൾ ജോലിയിൽനിന്ന് വിട്ടുനിൽക്കാൻ, വെറുതെ കുറച്ചുകാലം വിശ്രമിക്കാൻ, കുടുംബകാര്യങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാൻ, ബോറടി മാറ്റാൻ, പുതിയ ജോലിയിലേക്ക് മാറുന്നതിനിടക്കുള്ള ഇടവേള തുടങ്ങി കാരണങ്ങൾ പലതാണ്. വല്ലാതെ വിരസമാവുമ്പോൾ ഒരു ബ്രേക്കെടുത്ത്, അത് ശരിയായി ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താൻ കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ അത് ജോലിക്ക് കൂടുതൽ ഉണർവ് നൽകും.

    സ്വന്തത്തിനു വേണ്ടി സമയം കണ്ടെത്തുക

    ജോലിക്ക്, ബിസിനസിന്, മറ്റു ഔദ്യോഗിക കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് എല്ലാം വേണ്ടി ഒരുപാട് സമയം നാം മാറ്റിവെക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഓഫിസ് സമയം കഴിഞ്ഞാലും പലപ്പോഴും ദിവസത്തിലെ മഹാഭൂരിപക്ഷം സമയവും ജോലി അനുബന്ധ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ ചെലവഴിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍, അവനവന് വേണ്ടി ഒരു ദിവസം എത്രസമയം നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മാറ്റിവെക്കാന്‍ കഴിയാറുണ്ട് എന്നത് പ്രധാനമാണ്. ശാരീരിക-മാനസികാരോഗ്യത്തിന് ഈ സമയം മാറ്റിവെക്കല്‍ പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ടതാണ്.

    ഓരോ മനുഷ്യനും അനന്യമായ കഴിവുകളുള്ളവരാണ്. അവനവനിലേക്ക് നോക്കി യഥാർഥ കഴിവുകൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കി സാധ്യതകളെ എക്സ് പ്ലോർ ചെയ്ത് നിരന്തരം പുതുക്കാൻ തയാറായാൽ, അതിൽ സ്ഥിരതയും വിശ്വസ്തതയും കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിക്കാനായാൽ ജോലിക്ക് അപ്പുറം ജീവിതത്തിൽ സന്തോഷം കണ്ടെത്താനും വിജയിക്കാനുമാവും. മുന്നോട്ടുള്ള ഓരോ ചുവടുവെപ്പിലും മുന്നേറാൻ കഴിയും, അതിനുള്ള കഴിവ് ഓരോരുത്തർക്കുമുണ്ട്. നിങ്ങളുടെ പരിശ്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ഒരുദിവസം ഫലം കാണുകതന്നെ ചെയ്യും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:financeprofessionalbusinesses
    News Summary - let's be successful in work, business and life
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X