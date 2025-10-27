പ്രായമായവർ ഇനി ഒറ്റക്കാവില്ല, കൂട്ടിനുണ്ട് ടെക്നോളജി; പ്രായമായവർക്ക് നിത്യജീവിതത്തിൽ പ്രയോജനകരമായ ആധുനിക ഉപകരണങ്ങളും സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളും

cancel By ഡോ. അനുശ്രീ എ.എസ് കേരളത്തിലെ ജനസംഖ്യയിൽ പ്രായമായവരുടെ എണ്ണം വർധിച്ചുവരുകയാണ്. പല വീടുകളിലും വയസ്സായ അച്ഛനമ്മമാർ ഒറ്റക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യം ഇപ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലുണ്ട്. ഇങ്ങനെ ഒറ്റക്ക് താമസിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ശാരീരികവും മാനസികവുമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകളെ നേരിടാൻ ഇന്ന് ആധുനികസംവിധാനങ്ങളുണ്ട്. വീട്ടിലെ പ്രായമായവർക്ക് സഹായകരമാവുന്ന ചില ആധുനിക ഉപകരണങ്ങളും സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളും പരിചയപ്പെടാം...പൊതുവായ വെല്ലുവിളികളും രോഗങ്ങളുംപ്രായമാകുന്നതനുസരിച്ച് ഓരോ വ്യക്തിക്കും അവരുടേതായ ആരോഗ്യപരമായ വെല്ലുവിളികൾ ഉണ്ടാകാം. കേരളത്തിൽ, ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മറ്റു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെന്നപോലെ, മുതിർന്ന പൗരന്മാർക്കിടയിൽ സാംക്രമികമല്ലാത്ത... Already subscribed?



കേരളത്തിലെ ജനസംഖ്യയിൽ പ്രായമായവരുടെ എണ്ണം വർധിച്ചുവരുകയാണ്. പല വീടുകളിലും വയസ്സായ അച്ഛനമ്മമാർ ഒറ്റക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യം ഇപ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലുണ്ട്. ഇങ്ങനെ ഒറ്റക്ക് താമസിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ശാരീരികവും മാനസികവുമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകളെ നേരിടാൻ ഇന്ന് ആധുനികസംവിധാനങ്ങളുണ്ട്. വീട്ടിലെ പ്രായമായവർക്ക് സഹായകരമാവുന്ന ചില ആധുനിക ഉപകരണങ്ങളും സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളും പരിചയപ്പെടാം... പൊതുവായ വെല്ലുവിളികളും രോഗങ്ങളും പ്രായമാകുന്നതനുസരിച്ച് ഓരോ വ്യക്തിക്കും അവരുടേതായ ആരോഗ്യപരമായ വെല്ലുവിളികൾ ഉണ്ടാകാം. കേരളത്തിൽ, ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മറ്റു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെന്നപോലെ, മുതിർന്ന പൗരന്മാർക്കിടയിൽ സാംക്രമികമല്ലാത്ത രോഗങ്ങൾ വ്യാപകമായി കണ്ടുവരുന്നു. ഈ രോഗങ്ങൾ അവരുടെ ദൈനംദിന ജീവിതത്തെ പലപ്പോഴും ബാധിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ശരിയായ പരിചരണം ലഭിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഈ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ സങ്കീർണമാവുകയും ചെയ്തേക്കാം. ● ഹൃദയസംബന്ധ രോഗങ്ങൾ: രക്താതിസമ്മർദം, ഹൃദ്രോഗങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ പ്രായമായവരിൽ വ്യാപകമായി കണ്ടുവരുന്ന ചില പ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ്. ഇവ തടയാനും നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനും കൃത്യമായ ഇടവേളകളിൽ പരിശോധനയും ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ജീവിതശൈലിയും അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്. ● പേശികളെയും അസ്ഥികളെയും ബാധിക്കുന്ന പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ: സന്ധിവാതം, ഓസ്റ്റിയോപൊറോസിസ്, ചലനശേഷി കുറയുക എന്നിവ വാർധക്യത്തിൽ വളരെ സാധാരണമാണ്. ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ പല ഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ള വേദന, ശരീരത്തിന് വഴക്കമില്ലായ്മ, അടിക്കടി വീഴ്ചകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യത എന്നിവ പ്രത്യേകം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ● ശ്വസനസംബന്ധ അസുഖങ്ങൾ: പ്രായമേറുമ്പോൾ ക്രോണിക് ഒബ്സ്ട്രക്ടിവ് പൾമണറി ഡിസീസ് (സി.ഒ.പി.ഡി), ആസ്ത്മ പോലുള്ള രോഗങ്ങൾ സാധാരണമാണ്. രോഗപ്രതിരോധ ശേഷി കുറയുന്നതും പാരിസ്ഥിതിക ഘടകങ്ങളും ഇവയെ കൂടുതൽ വഷളാക്കാം. ● നാഡീവ്യൂഹ സംബന്ധ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും ഓർമക്കുറവും: മറവിരോഗം (ഡിമെൻഷ്യ), അൽഷൈമേഴ്സ്, തലച്ചോർ സംബന്ധമായ മറ്റു പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ ഈ പ്രായത്തിൽ വർധിച്ചുവരുന്ന ആശങ്കകളാണ്. ഈ അവസ്ഥകൾ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാനും മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട ജീവിതനിലവാരം നിലനിർത്താനും നേരത്തേയുള്ള രോഗനിർണയവും ചികിത്സയും അനുബന്ധ പിന്തുണയും നിർണായകമാണ്. ഇത്തരം പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും രോഗാവസ്ഥകളും പലപ്പോഴും പരസ്പരം ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നതായി കാണാം. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ഒരു വീഴ്ച ഒരു ഒടിവിന് കാരണമാകാം. ഇത് പിന്നീട് ചലനശേഷി കുറക്കുകയും സാമൂഹിക ഒറ്റപ്പെടലിലേക്കും വിഷാദത്തിലേക്കും നയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് പ്രായമായവർക്ക് സമഗ്ര പരിചരണം ആവശ്യമാണെന്ന് പറയുന്നത്.

വീട്ടിലെ പ്രാഥമിക വൈദ്യപരിശോധനകൾക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ചില ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ... ● ഡിജിറ്റൽ തെർമോമീറ്റർ: പനിയുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പെട്ടെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്താനും തുടർച്ചയായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കുന്ന ഉപകരണം. ലളിതമായ രീതിയിൽ ശരീര ഊഷ്മാവ് നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ കഴിയും എന്നതാണ് പ്രത്യേകത. പ്രായമായവർക്ക് ഏതെങ്കിലും വിധത്തിലുള്ള അണുബാധകൾ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അത് നേരത്തേ തിരിച്ചറിയാനും സഹായിക്കും. ● ബി.പി മോണിറ്റർ: രക്തസമ്മർദം കൃത്യമായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന, എളുപ്പം ഉപയോഗിക്കാവുന്ന ഉപകരണം. കൃത്യമായ ഇടവേളകളിൽ വീട്ടിൽതന്നെ രക്തസമ്മർദം നിരീക്ഷിക്കാനും ആ വിവരം ഡോക്ടർക്ക് കൈമാറാനും ബി.പി മോണിറ്ററുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. ● ഗ്ലൂക്കോമീറ്റർ: പ്രമേഹരോഗികൾക്ക് രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാരയുടെ അളവ് വീട്ടിലിരുന്ന് നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കും. ഹൈപ്പോഗ്ലൈസീമിയ (രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാര കുറയുന്നത്) അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഹൈപ്പർഗ്ലൈസീമിയ (രക്തത്തിലെ പഞ്ചസാര കൂടുന്നത്) പോലുള്ള അവസ്ഥകൾ തടയാൻ വലിയൊരളവുവരെ ഈ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ● പൾസ് ഓക്സിമീറ്റർ: രക്തത്തിലെ ഓക്സിജന്‍റെ അളവും ഹൃദയമിടിപ്പും അളക്കാൻ പൾസ് ഓക്സിമീറ്റർ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. ശ്വാസതടസ്സമോ ഹൃദയസംബന്ധ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളോ ഉള്ള മുതിർന്നവർക്ക് ഇത് വളരെ ഉപയോഗപ്രദമാണ്. ● ഡിജിറ്റൽ വെയിങ് സ്കെയിൽ: ശരീരഭാരം പതിവായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് വണ്ണം കുറക്കാൻ മാത്രമല്ല, ശരീരത്തിൽ ആവശ്യത്തിന് ജലാംശം ഉണ്ടോ എന്ന് നോക്കാനും വെയിങ് സ്കെയിലുകൾ സഹായിക്കും. ● പിൽ ഓർഗനൈസർ/ഡിസ്പെൻസർ: ഒന്നിലധികം മരുന്നുകൾ കഴിക്കുന്ന മുതിർന്നവർക്ക് ഏത് മരുന്ന് എപ്പോൾ കഴിക്കണം എന്ന് ഓർക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന ലളിതവും എന്നാൽ, ഫലപ്രദവുമായ ഉപകരണം. ഓരോ ദിവസവും കഴിക്കേണ്ട മരുന്നുകൾ ഏതൊക്കെയാണെന്ന ആശയക്കുഴപ്പം ഒഴിവാക്കാനും മരുന്നുകൾ കൃത്യസമയത്ത് കഴിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്നറിയാനും ഇവ സഹായിക്കും. ● മരുന്ന് കഴിക്കാൻ ഓർമിപ്പിക്കുന്ന മൊബൈൽ ആപ്പുകൾ: മരുന്നുകൾ കഴിക്കേണ്ട സമയമാകുമ്പോൾ ഇത്തരം ആപ്പുകൾ സ്മാർട്ട് ഫോണിൽ നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷനുകൾ അയക്കുകയോ അലാം മുഴക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യാറുണ്ട്. മരുന്ന് കഴിച്ചതായി അടയാളപ്പെടുത്തിയില്ലെങ്കിൽ, ആ വിവരം കുടുംബത്തിലെ വേണ്ടപ്പെട്ടവരെ അറിയിക്കാൻ സന്ദേശം അയക്കുന്ന ആപ്പുകളുമുണ്ട്. മരുന്നുകൾ മുടങ്ങാതെ കഴിക്കാനും അബദ്ധത്തിൽ മരുന്നുകൾ മാറിക്കഴിക്കുന്നത് ഒഴിവാക്കാനും ഇത്തരം ആപ്പുകൾ സഹായിക്കും. ● പ്രഥമശുശ്രൂഷ കിറ്റ് (ഫസ്റ്റ് എയ്‌ഡ്‌): ഓരോ വീട്ടിലും നിർബന്ധമായും കരുതിയിരിക്കേണ്ട ഒന്നാണ് ഫസ്റ്റ് എയ്ഡ് ബോക്സുകൾ. ചെറിയ മുറിവുകൾ, വേദന എന്നിവക്കുള്ള മരുന്നുകളും ബാൻഡേജുകളും ആന്‍റിസെപ്റ്റിക് വൈപ്പുകളും ഇതിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണം. കാലാവധി കഴിഞ്ഞവ അതത് സമയങ്ങളിൽ മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കുകയും വേണം. പ്രായമായവരുടെ ചലനശേഷി, സുരക്ഷ, സൗകര്യം എന്നിവക്ക്: ● ഷവർ ചെയർ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ബെഞ്ച്: കുളിക്കുമ്പോൾ സുരക്ഷിതമായി ഇരിക്കാൻ പാകത്തിൽ ബാത്റൂമിൽ സ്ഥാപിക്കാവുന്ന ഇരിപ്പിടങ്ങളാണ് ഇവ. പ്രായമായവർ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ വീഴുന്നത് സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിലെ കുളിമുറികളിൽതന്നെയാണ്. കൈവരികളോടൊപ്പം സ്വസ്ഥതയോടെ ഇരിക്കാനുള്ള സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ കൂടി ഒരുക്കുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. വഴുതിപ്പോകാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ള പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് സ്റ്റൂളുകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്. ● ഉയർത്തിയ ടോയ്‌ലറ്റ് സീറ്റ്: കാൽമുട്ടിനോ ഇടുപ്പിനോ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുള്ളവർക്ക് കൂടുതൽ എളുപ്പത്തിൽ ടോയ്‌ലറ്റ് ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ ഇത്തരം സീറ്റുകൾ സഹായിക്കും. ● നോൺ-സ്ലിപ് മാറ്റുകൾ: കുളിമുറി, അടുക്കള, പ്രവേശന കവാടങ്ങൾ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ വഴുതിവീഴുന്നത് തടയുന്ന മാറ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. ● സ്റ്റെയർ ലിഫ്റ്റുകൾ: പല നിലകളുള്ള വീടുകളിൽ സ്റ്റെയർ ലിഫ്റ്റ് ഒരു മികച്ച നിക്ഷേപമാണ്. പ്രായമായവർക്ക് സുരക്ഷിതമായും സ്വതന്ത്രമായും വ്യത്യസ്ത ഫ്ലോറുകളിലൂടെ സ്വയം സഞ്ചരിക്കാൻ ഇവ സഹായിക്കും. ● അഡാപ്റ്റിവ് പാത്രങ്ങൾ: സന്ധിവാതമോ കൈകൾക്ക് ബലക്കുറവോ ഉള്ളവർക്ക് എളുപ്പത്തിൽ പിടിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്ന വലിയ പിടികളുള്ള പാത്രങ്ങൾ വിപണിയിലുണ്ട്. പ്രായമായവർക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ ലഘൂകരിക്കാൻ ഇവ നല്ലതാണ്. ● റീച്ചർ/ഗ്രാബർ ടൂൾ: ഉയരമുള്ള ഷെൽഫുകളിൽനിന്നോ തറയിൽനിന്നോ സാധനങ്ങൾ എടുക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന ഉപകരണങ്ങളാണിവ. കുനിയുകയോ വലിഞ്ഞുകയറുകയോ ചെയ്യാതെത്തന്നെ ആവശ്യമായ സാധനങ്ങൾ സ്വയം എടുക്കാൻ ഇത് ഉപകരിക്കും. പ്രായമായവർ ഒറ്റക്ക് താമസിക്കുന്ന വീടുകളിൽ ഇവ അത്യാവശ്യമാണ്. ● ശരീരത്തിൽ ധരിക്കാവുന്ന അടിയന്തര മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ: പ്രായമായവർ വീണുപോയാൽ അത് കണ്ടെത്തുന്ന പെൻഡന്‍റുകൾ, ജി.പി.എസ് ട്രാക്കറുകൾ, ഹിപ് പ്രൊട്ടക്റ്ററുകൾ, എമർജൻസി ബെല്ലുകൾ എന്നിവ പോലുള്ള പ്രത്യേക ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ അവർക്ക് കൂടുതൽ സുരക്ഷ നൽകുന്നവയാണ്. അതേസമയം, മെമ്മറി അസസ്മെന്‍റ് ആപ്പുകളും ഗെയിമുകളും വയോജനങ്ങളുടെ വൈജ്ഞാനികാരോഗ്യം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ജീവിതത്തിനും മനഃശാന്തിക്കും ● റെസിസ്റ്റൻസ് ബാൻഡുകൾ: പേശികളുടെ ആരോഗ്യത്തിന് ആവശ്യമായ ലഘുവ്യായാമങ്ങൾ വീട്ടിൽതന്നെ ചെയ്യാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന സംവിധാനമാണ് റെസിസ്റ്റൻസ് ബാൻഡുകൾ. ഇവയുടെ സ്ഥിരമായ ഉപയോഗത്തിലൂടെ എല്ലുകളുടെ സാന്ദ്രത മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താനും കഴിയും. ● ഭാരം കുറഞ്ഞ ഡംബെലുകൾ: കുറഞ്ഞ ഭാരമുള്ള (ഒന്നു മുതൽ അഞ്ചു വരെ കിലോ) ഡംബെലുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നത് വാർധക്യത്തിലും പേശികളുടെ ബലം നിലനിർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കും. ഇത് മൊത്തത്തിലുള്ള ശാരീരിക ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ ബാലൻസിനും നിർണായകമാണ്. അബദ്ധത്തിൽ താഴെവീണാലോ മറ്റും പരിക്കുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാത്ത ഡംബെലുകൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാൻ പ്രത്യേകം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം. ● പസിലുകളും ബോർഡ് ഗെയിമുകളും: പസിലുകൾ, ക്രോസ് വേഡുകൾ, ബോർഡ് ഗെയിമുകൾ എന്നിവ മാനസിക ഉത്തേജനത്തിന് മികച്ചതാണ്. വാർധക്യത്തിൽ ഇത് മനസ്സിനെ സജീവമാക്കി നിർത്താൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ● റീഡിങ് ഗ്ലാസുകളും മാഗ്നിഫൈയിങ് ഗ്ലാസും: വായനശീലം നിലനിർത്താൻ ഏറെ സഹായിക്കുന്ന ഉപകരണങ്ങളാണിവ -പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് പ്രായാധിക്യവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കാഴ്ച പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഉള്ളവർക്ക്. ● ജേണൽ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ നോട്ട്ബുക്ക്: ദിവസേന മനസ്സിലേക്ക് കടന്നുവരുന്ന ചിന്തകളും ഓർമകളും എഴുതിവെക്കുന്നത് ശക്തമായ ഒരു വൈകാരിക, മനഃശാസ്ത്ര ഉപാധിയും മൈൻഡ്ഫുൾനസ് പരിശീലിക്കാനുള്ള മാർഗവുമാണ്. ദിവസേനയുള്ള ആരോഗ്യ വിവരങ്ങൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് നല്ലൊരു ശീലമാണ്. പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് ഷുഗർ നില, രക്തസമ്മർദം, രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ കുറിച്ചുവെക്കുന്നത് രോഗികൾക്കും അവരെ പരിചരിക്കുന്നവർക്കും ഒരുപോലെ പ്രയോജനപ്പെടും. വയോജന പരിചരണത്തിലെ എ.ഐ വിപ്ലവം നിർമിതബുദ്ധി (എ.ഐ) വയോജന പരിചരണത്തിന്‍റെ ഒരു പ്രധാന ഭാഗമായി അതിവേഗം മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പ്രായമായവരെ നിരീക്ഷിക്കാനും സഹായിക്കാനും അവരുടെ ക്ഷേമത്തിനും നൂതന ആശയങ്ങളാണ് എ.ഐയുടെ സഹായത്തോടെ വന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ശരീരത്തിൽ ധരിക്കാവുന്ന ഉപകരണങ്ങളിൽനിന്നും സ്മാർട്ട് ഹോം സെൻസറുകളിൽനിന്നുമുള്ള വിവരങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച്, ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെ ദിനചര്യയിലോ ആരോഗ്യ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളിലോ ഉണ്ടാകുന്ന ചെറിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾപോലും കണ്ടെത്താൻ കഴിയും. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, വീഴാനുള്ള സാധ്യത മുൻകൂട്ടി പ്രവചിക്കാൻ വരെ ഇന്ന് എ.ഐ സംവിധാനങ്ങളുണ്ട്. ഉറക്കത്തിന്‍റെ സമയവും അതിന്‍റെ താളങ്ങളും നിരീക്ഷിച്ച് സ്ലീപ് അപ്നിയ പോലുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്താനും എ.ഐ ഇപ്പോൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കപ്പെടുന്നു. ഗൂഗ്ൾ അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റ്, ആമസോൺ അലക്സ പോലുള്ള വോയ്സ് അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റുകൾ പ്രായമായവരുടെ ദൈനംദിന കാര്യങ്ങൾ കൂടുതൽ ലളിതമാക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. മരുന്ന് കഴിക്കേണ്ട സമയം ഓർമിപ്പിക്കാനും കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ ഫോണിലോ വിഡിയോ കാളിലോ വിളിക്കാനും സംശയങ്ങൾക്ക് സ്വാഭാവിക സംഭാഷണത്തിലൂടെ ഉത്തരം നൽകാനും ഇഷ്ടമുള്ള പാട്ട് വെക്കാനും അല്ലെങ്കിൽ ഓഡിയോബുക്കുകൾ കേൾക്കാനും ഇവ ഉപയോഗിക്കാം. സ്മാർട്ട് വാച്ചുകൾ, സ്മാർട്ട് ഫോണുകൾ എന്നിവയിൽനിന്നുള്ള വിവരങ്ങൾ ശേഖരിച്ച് ഡോക്ടർമാർക്കായി വ്യക്തിഗത ആരോഗ്യ റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ തയാറാക്കാനും എ.ഐക്ക് സാധിക്കും. പ്രായമായവർക്കും വേണം സേഫ് പ്ലേസ് പ്രായമായവരുടെ ജീവിതം കൂടുതൽ സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കാൻ ഇതുവരെ പറഞ്ഞ ഉപകരണങ്ങളെല്ലാം പ്രധാനമാണെങ്കിലും വയോജന പരിചരണത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും നിർണായക ഘടകം കുടുംബം നൽകുന്ന പിന്തുണയാണ് എന്ന വസ്തുത മറക്കരുത്. വീടിന്‍റെ എല്ലാ ഭാഗങ്ങളും പ്രായമായവർക്കും എളുപ്പത്തിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ കഴിയുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കുക. വീൽചെയർ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നവർക്കായി റാമ്പുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതും ആവശ്യമെങ്കിൽ വാതിലുകൾ വീതികൂട്ടുന്നതും പരിഗണിക്കുക. മുതിർന്നവരുടെ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾ നിറവേറ്റപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ അവരെ പതിവായി ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക. കിടപ്പിലായ വയോധികർക്ക് അവരുടെ ദൈനംദിന ജീവിതം കൂടുതൽ സൗകര്യപ്രദമാക്കാൻ മെഡിക്കൽ ബെഡ് വാങ്ങുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. ആവശ്യാനുസരണം ഉയർത്താനും താഴ്ത്താനും കഴിയുന്ന ഈ കിടക്കകൾ അവർക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം നൽകുന്നത് എളുപ്പമാക്കും. താഴെ വീഴാതിരിക്കാൻ വശങ്ങളിൽ റെയിലുകളുള്ള ബെഡ് വാങ്ങുന്നതാണ് കൂടുതൽ സുരക്ഷിതം. നടക്കാൻ കഴിയാത്ത ആളുകൾക്ക് അരികിലേക്ക് എടുത്തുകൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ കഴിയുന്ന പോർട്ടബ്ൾ ടോയ്‌ലറ്റുകളും ലഭ്യമാണ്. നിരന്തരം ബാത്ത്റൂമിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ഇത് സഹായിക്കും. വീൽചെയറുകൾ വീടുകളിൽ ഉണ്ടെങ്കിൽ പുറത്തുള്ള ലോകം കുറച്ചുകൂടി ആസ്വദിക്കാൻ അവർക്കൊരു സഹായമാകും. റിക്ലൈനർ സംവിധാനമുള്ള വീൽചെയറുകൾ നടുവേദന പോലെയുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കും. ശ്വാസസംബന്ധ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകൾ ഉള്ളവരാണെങ്കിൽ ഓക്സിജൻ കോൺസെൻട്രേറ്ററുകൾ വീട്ടിൽ സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നത് നല്ലതാണ്. കോവിഡിന് ശേഷം ഇവയുടെ വില കാര്യമായി കുറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. വ്യക്തിശുചിത്വം പാലിക്കുന്നതിന് ഡയപ്പറുകളും കിടക്കയിൽ വിരിക്കുന്ന ലീക്പ്രൂഫ് പാഡുകളും കരുതാം. 