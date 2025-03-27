Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightKudumbamchevron_rightcelebtalkchevron_rightസ്​ത്രീകൾക്ക്​ ആദ്യം...
    celebtalk
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 5:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 5:18 PM IST

    സ്​ത്രീകൾക്ക്​ ആദ്യം വേണ്ടത്​ ‘നോ’ പറയാനുള്ള ധൈര്യം -സൗമ്യ ഭാഗ്യൻപിള്ള

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്​ത്രീകൾക്ക്​ ആദ്യം വേണ്ടത്​ ‘നോ’ പറയാനുള്ള ധൈര്യം -സൗമ്യ ഭാഗ്യൻപിള്ള
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സൗമ്യ ഭാഗ്യൻപിള്ള (നടി). ചിത്രം: മനു ബാബു



    സ്​ത്രീകൾക്ക്​ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ആദ്യംവേണ്ടത്​ ​‘നോ’ പറയാനുള്ള ധൈര്യമാണ്​.

    ഡോക്​ടറോ എൻജിനീയറോ കലാകാരിയോ ആരുമാവട്ടെ ആക്രമിക്കാനും ചൂഷണം ചെയ്യാ​നുമെത്തുന്നവരോട്​ ‘നോ’ പറയാനുള്ള ധൈര്യം കാട്ടണം.

    എനിക്ക് എല്ലാറ്റിനും ധൈര്യം കിട്ടിത്​ സ്വന്തം അനുഭവങ്ങളിൽനിന്നു തന്നെയാണ്​. ​നിർമിതബുദ്ധി ഉൾപ്പെടെ പുത്തൻ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളിലൂടെ സ്ത്രീശാക്തീകരണവും ലിംഗനീതിയും ഉറപ്പാക്കാനാവണം.

    (ആലപ്പുഴ സെന്‍റ് ജോസഫ്സ് കോളജ് ഫോർ വിമനിൽ മാധ‍്യമം കുടുംബം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ‘ലീഡ്ഹെർഷിപ്’ കാമ്പയിനിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്)





    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Lifestylecelebrity talk
    News Summary - the first thing women need is the courage to say 'no' - Soumya Bhagyan Pillai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X