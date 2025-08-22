Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightKudumbamchevron_rightcelebtalkchevron_right‘മനസ്സിലുള്ളത് ആക്ഷൻ,...
    celebtalk
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 2:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 2:49 PM IST

    ‘മനസ്സിലുള്ളത് ആക്ഷൻ, റിയൽ ലൈഫ് കാരക്ടറുകൾ’; സിനിമാ-ജീവിത വിശേഷങ്ങളുമായി നടി ഗൗരി കിഷൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ‘96’ എന്ന ഒരൊറ്റ സിനിമകൊണ്ട് പ്രേക്ഷക ഹൃദയം കീഴടക്കിയ നടിയാണ് ഗൗരി കിഷൻ. സിനിമയും വെബ് സീരീസുകളുമായി തമിഴിലും മലയാളത്തിലും ചുവടുറപ്പിക്കുകയാണ് ഈ ചെന്നൈ മലയാളി...
    ‘മനസ്സിലുള്ളത് ആക്ഷൻ, റിയൽ ലൈഫ് കാരക്ടറുകൾ’; സിനിമാ-ജീവിത വിശേഷങ്ങളുമായി നടി ഗൗരി കിഷൻ
    cancel

    ‘96’ എന്ന ഒറ്റ ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ സിനിമാ ആസ്വാദകരുടെ മനംകവര്‍ന്ന നടിയാണ് ഗൗരി കിഷൻ. തൃഷ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച നായികാകഥാപാത്രമായ ജാനുവിന്റെ കൗമാരകാലം അവതരിപ്പിച്ച ഗൗരി ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. തമിഴിലും മലയാളത്തിലും ഒരുപിടി സിനിമകളും വെബ് സീരീസുകളുമായി ഗൗരി ചുവടുറപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്. തന്റെ പുതിയ സിനിമാ വിശേഷങ്ങൾ ‘മാധ്യമം കുടുംബ’വുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നു.‘96’ സിനിമ കരിയറിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ?എന്‍റെ ജീവിതം തന്നെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ച സിനിമയാണ് ‘96’. പലരും ഒരു ബ്രേക്കിനുവേണ്ടി ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിൽ വർഷങ്ങളോളം കഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നു. എന്‍റെ ആദ്യ പടംതന്നെ വൻ വിജയമായി ഇപ്പോഴും സെലിബ്രേറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത് വലിയ സന്തോഷമാണ്. അതിലെ...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans

    ‘96’ എന്ന ഒറ്റ ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെ സിനിമാ ആസ്വാദകരുടെ മനംകവര്‍ന്ന നടിയാണ് ഗൗരി കിഷൻ. തൃഷ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച നായികാകഥാപാത്രമായ ജാനുവിന്റെ കൗമാരകാലം അവതരിപ്പിച്ച ഗൗരി ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.

    തമിഴിലും മലയാളത്തിലും ഒരുപിടി സിനിമകളും വെബ് സീരീസുകളുമായി ഗൗരി ചുവടുറപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്. തന്റെ പുതിയ സിനിമാ വിശേഷങ്ങൾ ‘മാധ്യമം കുടുംബ’വുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നു.

    ‘96’ സിനിമ കരിയറിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ?

    എന്‍റെ ജീവിതം തന്നെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ച സിനിമയാണ് ‘96’. പലരും ഒരു ബ്രേക്കിനുവേണ്ടി ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിൽ വർഷങ്ങളോളം കഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നു. എന്‍റെ ആദ്യ പടംതന്നെ വൻ വിജയമായി ഇപ്പോഴും സെലിബ്രേറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത് വലിയ സന്തോഷമാണ്.

    അതിലെ പാട്ട്, കാരക്ടർ, ഡയലോഗുകൾ എല്ലാം പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ മനസ്സിൽ തറച്ച് കിടപ്പുണ്ട്. ഇപ്പോഴും ആളുകൾ വന്ന് അതേക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുന്നു. അതെല്ലാം ഇമോഷനൽ ആക്കാറുണ്ട്.

    തീർച്ചയായും 96 കാരണമാണ് ഇത്രയെങ്കിലും കരിയറിൽ നേടാൻ സാധിച്ചത്. അതു കഴിഞ്ഞ് ലഭിച്ച അവസരങ്ങളും കരിയറിലുണ്ടായ ഐശ്വര്യങ്ങളുമെല്ലാം ആ പടം നൽകിയതാണ്. 96 ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ എന്‍റെ കരിയറില്ല എന്നതാണ് സത്യം.


    ഈ വർഷം റിലീസായ രണ്ടു പ്രോജക്ടുകളിലെ വേഷം നൽകിയ സന്തോഷം?

    വിഷ്ണു രാഘവ് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ‘ലൗ അണ്ടർ കൺസ്ട്രക്ഷനി’ലെ (എൽ.യു.സി) ഗൗരിയും തമിഴ് ഹിറ്റ് വെബ് സീരീസ് ‘സുഴലി’ന്റെ സെക്കൻഡ് സീസൺ പുറത്തുവന്നപ്പോൾ അതിലെ പ്രധാന കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലൊന്നായ മുത്തു എന്ന കഥാപാത്രവും ആണത്.

    രണ്ടും രണ്ടു തലത്തിലുള്ള കഥാപാത്രമായതുകൊണ്ട് കണ്ടവരെല്ലാം വിളിച്ചു പ്രശംസിച്ചിരുന്നു. സുഴലിലെ മുത്തു കുറച്ചുകൂടി ഇൻഡെക്സായ കഥാപാത്രമാണ്. ആക്ഷനും ഒപ്പം ആഴത്തിലുള്ള ഇമോഷനൽ ലെയറുകളിലൂടെയും കടന്നുപോകുന്നുണ്ട്. പ്രൗഢാവാൻ പറ്റിയ അനുഭവമായിരുന്നു.

    ഗൗരി ആണെങ്കിൽ വളരെ സിംപിളായ, ഒരുപാട് പേർക്ക് കണക്ടാവുന്ന കഥാപാത്രമാണ്. മിഡിൽ ക്ലാസ് ഫാമിലിയിൽ സംഭവിക്കുന്ന വീട് എന്ന സ്വപ്നവും പ്രണയവും. നല്ല കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിൽ എന്നെ രണ്ടു രീതിയിൽ ഓഡിയൻസിന് കാണാൻ പറ്റി എന്നത് സന്തോഷമാണ്.


    മലയാളം ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിലെ എക്സ്പീരിയൻസ്?

    ഏത് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിൽ പോയാലും എല്ലാവരും മലയാളം ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയെ ആണ് പുകഴ്ത്തിപ്പറയുന്നത്. അത്രയും ക്വാളിറ്റി പടങ്ങൾ റിലീസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് കാരണം. ലോ ബജറ്റിൽ മികച്ച കണ്ടന്‍റ് ഓറിയന്‍റഡായ സിനിമകൾ മലയാളത്തിൽ കാണാൻ കഴിയുന്നുണ്ട്. 5-10 വർഷത്തിനിടെ അത് കൂടുതൽ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടുവരുന്നു എന്നതും സന്തോഷമാണ്.

    ഈയിടെ ഭാഗമായ ചില മലയാളം സിനിമകളിൽ നല്ല അനുഭവമാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. ആക്ടേഴ്സും ടെക്നീഷ്യൻസുമെല്ലാം സപ്പോർട്ടിവായിരുന്നു. കേരളത്തിൽ ഷൂട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതും മലയാളികൾക്കൊപ്പം വർക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്നതും സ്വന്തം ഭാഷയിൽ സിനിമ ചെയ്യാൻ പറ്റുന്നതും സന്തോഷമുള്ള കാര്യം തന്നെയാണ്. ഇനിയും നല്ല മലയാള സിനിമകളിൽ ഭാഗമാകണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹം.


    ഇഷ്ടക്കൂടുതൽ തമിഴോ മലയാളമോ?

    ആദ്യ ചിത്രം തമിഴായതുകൊണ്ടും പഠിച്ചുവളർന്നത് ചെന്നൈയിലായതുകൊണ്ടും പ്രത്യേക ഇഷ്ടംതന്നെയാണ് തമിഴിനോട്. തമിഴ് സിനിമയിൽ ഭാഗമാകുക എന്നതാണ് ആഗ്രഹം. മലയാള സിനിമയോടും ഓഡിയൻസിനോടും വല്ലാത്തൊരു ഇഷ്ടമാണ്.

    മലയാള സിനിമാ പ്രേക്ഷകയായി സിനിമ കാണാനും ഇഷ്ടമാണ്. മലയാളത്തിലും എന്‍റേതായൊരു സ്പേസ് ക്രിയേറ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്നുമുണ്ട്. അതും നടക്കട്ടെ എന്ന് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു.

    കേരളം മിസ് ചെയ്യാറുണ്ടോ?

    ചെറിയ ചെറിയ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ഒത്തിരി മിസ് ചെയ്യും. മഴ, ആ സമയത്തെ മണ്ണിന്‍റെ മണം... അങ്ങനെയൊക്കെ. നഗരത്തിൽ ജീവിക്കുമ്പോൾ അതൊക്കെ വിരളമാണ്. നാട്ടിലുള്ളപോലെ പച്ചപ്പ് എവിടെയും ഇല്ല. ആ ഒരു പീസ് ഫുൾ അന്തരീക്ഷം നാട്ടിൽ ഫീൽ ചെയ്യാറുണ്ട്.

    ഓണം, വിഷു, ക്രിസ്മസ് പോലുള്ള ആഘോഷങ്ങളും മിസ് ചെയ്യും. കേരളത്തിലെ പോലെ മറ്റെവിടെയും ഓണം ആഘോഷിക്കാറില്ലല്ലോ.

    പിന്നെ ഭക്ഷണം, ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങൾ. എത്ര ഭംഗിയുള്ള ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളാണ് കേരളത്തിലുള്ളത്. അത് മറ്റെവിടെയുമില്ല. കാരണം എത്ര ദൂരത്തുള്ള ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളിൽ പോയാലും നാട്ടിൽ വന്ന് പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്ന ഫീൽ എവിടെയും കിട്ടാറില്ല.

    ചോറും മീനുമൊക്കെയുള്ള നാട്ടിലെ ഭക്ഷണ മെനുവാണ് ചെന്നൈയിലും. എങ്കിലും ബിരിയാണി, പൊറോട്ട, ബീഫ് അതിനൊക്കെ കേരളത്തിൽതന്നെ വരണം. പഴംപൊരിയുടെ വലിയ ഫാനാണ് ഞാൻ.

    കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം

    ഏതുതരം കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളോടാണ് ഇഷ്ടക്കൂടുതൽ?

    റൊമാന്‍റിക് ജോണറിൽ അത്യാവശ്യം പ്രോജക്ടുകളിൽ ഭാഗമാവാൻ സാധിച്ചു. ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്ന ജോണറാണത്. എന്നാൽ, സുഴലിലെ ആക്ഷൻ സീക്വൻസും എൻജോയ് ചെയ്തു.

    ഒരു ആക്ടർ എന്നത് വേറെത്തന്നെ ഒരു ചലഞ്ചാണ്. അങ്ങനെ ചിന്തിക്കുമ്പോൾ നടി ആയാലും നടൻ ആയാലും എക്സൈറ്റിങ് ആയിട്ടുള്ള കാരക്ടറുകൾ ചെയ്യുമ്പോഴാണ് സുഖം. ആക്ഷൻ, റിയൽ ലൈഫ് കാരക്ടറുകളൊക്കെയാണ് മനസ്സിൽ. പെർഫോമിങ് ഓറിയന്റഡായ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യണം.

    സിനിമയിലെ സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും ആഗ്രഹങ്ങളും‍?

    നല്ല കുറേ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യണം. ഓഡിയൻസിന്‍റെ മൈൻഡിൽ സ്റ്റേ ആവുന്ന മെമ്മറബ്ൾ ആയിട്ടുള്ള വ്യത്യസ്ത കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളാവണം. നമ്മുടെ ഫേവറിറ്റ് ആക്ടേഴ്സിനെ കുറിച്ച് ആലോചിക്കുമ്പോൾ കുറേ പടങ്ങൾ മനസ്സിലേക്ക് ഓടിവരാറില്ലേ? അതുപോലെ ആവണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹം. അതിന് നമ്മൾ വെറൈറ്റി റോളുകൾ എടുക്കണം.

    നല്ല സിനിമകളുടെ ഭാഗമാവാൻ ഭാഗ്യം കിട്ടണം. അതിനായി കഠിനാധ്വാനവും ജോലിയും എടുത്ത് നമ്മുടെ വേഴ്സറ്റാലിറ്റി പ്രൂവ് ചെയ്യണം. എപ്പോഴും ആ കഥാപാത്രം ഒരു ട്രസ്റ്റബിൾ ആവണം. കിട്ടിയ കാരക്ടർ ഫുൾ ജസ്റ്റിഫൈ ചെയ്യണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹം.

    പുതിയ പ്രോജക്ടുകൾ?

    തമിഴിൽ ‘ലൗ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കമ്പനി’യാണ് ഇനി റിലീസാവാനുള്ള ചിത്രം. പ്രദീപ് രംഗനാഥൻ, എസ്.ജെ. സൂര്യ, കൃതി ഷെട്ടി തുടങ്ങിയവർ അഭിനയിക്കുന്ന വിഘ്‌നേശ് ശിവൻ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രത്തിൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ലീഡായി അഭിനയിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ‘മാസ്റ്റർ’ കഴിഞ്ഞ ശേഷം എന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സിനിമയായി വരുന്നതാവും ‘എൽ.ഐ.കെ’. ഒരുപാട് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ പോയി ഷൂട്ട് ചെയ്ത ഒരു കംപ്ലീറ്റ്ലി ഫ്യൂച്ചറിസ്റ്റിക് ജോണറാണ്. ചെയ്യാത്ത ഒരു ലുക്കിലാണ് എത്തുന്നത്.

    മലയാളത്തിൽ ബിബിൻ കൃഷ്‍ണ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ‘സാഹസ’ത്തിൽ നായികാ വേഷം ചെയ്യുന്നു. തമിഴിൽ പ്രഭുദേവ സാറിനൊപ്പം ഒരു വെബ് സീരീസ് കമ്മിറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. 96ൽ എന്റെ കൂടെ അഭിനയിച്ച ആദിത്യ ഭാസ്‍കറിനൊപ്പമുള്ള മൂന്നാമത്തെ സിനിമയും വരുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ടൈറ്റിൽ ഇതുവരെ അനൗൺസ് ചെയ്‍തിട്ടില്ല. മലയാളത്തിലും തമിഴിലും നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന കുറച്ച് പ്രോജക്ടുകൾ ഉണ്ട്. തെലുങ്കിൽ കഥ കേട്ടുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. വരുന്ന വർഷം ഒരുപിടി നല്ല സിനിമകളുടെ ഭാഗമാകാൻ കഴിയുമെന്നാണ് വിശ്വാസം.

    കുടുംബം നൽകുന്ന സപ്പോർട്ട്‍?

    എന്റെ കുടുംബം ചെന്നൈയിൽ സ്ഥിരതാമസമാണ്. വളർന്നതും പഠിച്ചതുമെല്ലാം ചെന്നൈയിൽ. അച്ഛൻ, അമ്മ, ചേട്ടൻ ഞങ്ങൾ നാലുപേരടങ്ങിയ ചെറിയൊരു കുടുംബമാണ്. ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സപ്പോർട്ട് കുടുംബം തന്നെ‍യാണ്. അവരില്ലാതെ ഇത്രയും ദൂരം താണ്ടാൻ കഴിയില്ലായിരുന്നു. അച്ഛൻ ഗീതാകിഷൻ അടൂർ സ്വദേശിയും അമ്മ വീണ വൈക്കം സ്വദേശിയുമാണ്.

    അച്ഛൻ ചെന്നൈയിൽ ഒരു കമ്പനിയിൽ സെയിൽസ് ആൻഡ് മാർക്കറ്റിങ്ങിലായിരുന്നു, റിട്ടയറായി. അമ്മ ഹോം മേക്കറാണ്. ചേട്ടൻ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മെഴ്സിഡീസ് ബെൻസിൽ എച്ച്.ആർ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്‍റിലും. ചെന്നൈയിലാണെങ്കിലും ബന്ധുക്കളൊക്കെ കേരളത്തിലുണ്ട്. നാടുമായി നല്ല ബന്ധമാണ്.

    സിനിമയിൽ തിരക്കായപ്പോൾ കോളജ് ലൈഫൊക്കെ മിസ് ചെയ്യുന്നില്ലേ?

    ബംഗളൂരു ക്രൈസ്റ്റ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ ഡിഗ്രി ചെയ്ത സമയത്തായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ പടത്തിന്‍റെ ഓഡിഷൻ കാൾ വന്നത്. ആർട്സിൽ ട്രിപ്പിൾ മേജറാണ് ചെയ്തത്. ജേണലിസം, സൈക്കോളജി, ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് എന്ന ബി.എ.ജെ.പി ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് കോഴ്സാണ് പഠിച്ചത്. കോവിഡ് സമയത്തായിരുന്നു.

    ഡിഗ്രി കഴിഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ ഫുൾ ഫോക്കസ് സിനിമയിലായിരുന്നു. തുടർപഠനം മനസ്സിലുണ്ട്. സമയം ഒത്തുവന്നാൽ പഠിക്കണം.

    ഹോബികളും ഇഷ്ടങ്ങളും?

    മെയിൻ ഹോബി സിനിമകൾ കാണുക തന്നെയാണ്. പിന്നെ കൂട്ടുകാർക്കൊപ്പം റെഗുലറായി ബാഡ്മിന്‍റൺ കളിക്കും. പിക് രി ബാൾ എന്നൊരു ന്യൂസ് പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. അതും എക്സ്പ്ലോർ ചെയ്യും. ജോലിക്ക് അല്ലാതെ സ്ഥലങ്ങൾ എക്സ്പ്ലോർ ചെയ്യാൻ കൂടുതൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യണം എന്നുണ്ട്. വായനയും ഇഷ്ടമാണ്. പുസ്തകം എനിക്ക് സ്പെഷലാണ്. പക്ഷേ, ഇപ്പോൾ വായന കുറഞ്ഞു. പണ്ടത്തെപ്പോലെ വായന തുടരാൻ ആഗ്രഹമുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gouri KishanCelebrity Talk
    News Summary - Gouri Kishan talks
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X