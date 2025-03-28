Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    celebtalk
    Posted On
    28 March 2025 6:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    28 March 2025 6:10 PM IST

    ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിനും വിവാഹ ദിനത്തിനുംവേണ്ടി കളയേണ്ടതല്ല പെൺസൗന്ദര്യം -ഡോ. ദിവ്യ എസ്. അയ്യർ

    ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിനും വിവാഹ ദിനത്തിനുംവേണ്ടി കളയേണ്ടതല്ല പെൺസൗന്ദര്യം -ഡോ. ദിവ്യ എസ്. അയ്യർ
    ഡോ. ദിവ്യ എസ്. അയ്യർ (സംസ്ഥാന സാംസ്കാരിക വകുപ്പ് സെക്രട്ടറി). ചിത്രം: പി.ബി. ബിജു

    സ്ത്രീസൗന്ദര്യവും അവരുടെ ജീവിതത്തിലെ നിർമല മുഹൂർത്തങ്ങളും വാണിജ്യവത്കരിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

    ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിനും പലതരം ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ നിറഞ്ഞ വിവാഹ ദിനത്തിനുംവേണ്ടി കളയേണ്ടതല്ല പെൺസൗന്ദര്യം. വിപണി ഇടിച്ചു കയറുമ്പോൾ വനിതകൾ ഉപഭോഗ സംസ്കാരത്തിന്‍റെ ഇരകളായി തീരുന്നു.

    മറ്റുള്ളവരല്ല, അവനവൻതന്നെയാണ് സ്വന്തം ജീവിതംവെച്ച് വിളയാടേണ്ടത്.

    (തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഓൾ സെയിന്‍റ്സ് കോളജിൽ മാധ‍്യമം കുടുംബം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ‘ലീഡ്ഹെർഷിപ്’ കാമ്പയിനിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്)




    TAGS:Women EmpowermentDivya S Iyercelebrity talk
    News Summary - a woman's beauty should not be wasted for a photoshoot or a wedding day -Dr. Divya S Iyer
