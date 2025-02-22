Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    22 Feb 2025 1:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 1:03 PM IST

    ഡോ. സുൽഫി നൂഹു ഐ.എം.എ ദേശീയ കൺവീനർ

    ഡോ. സുൽഫി നൂഹു ഐ.എം.എ ദേശീയ കൺവീനർ
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഇന്ത്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐ.എം.എ) ദേശീയ ആക്ഷൻ കമ്മിറ്റി കൺവീനറായി ഡോ. സുൽഫി നൂഹു ചുമതലയേറ്റു. രണ്ട് കൊല്ലത്തേക്കാണ് ചുമതല. പ്രഫഷണൽ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ സംഘടനയെ ദേശീയതലത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ് ഉത്തരവാദിത്വം. ഇന്ത്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റും നിലവിൽ ജൂനിയർ ഡോ​ക്ടേഴ്സ് നെറ്റ്‍വർക്, പ്രഫഷനൽ ഡിസിബിലിറ്റി സപ്പോർട്ട് സ്കീം എന്നിവയുടെ ചെയർമാനുമാണ്.

    IMA dr Zulfi Nuhu
