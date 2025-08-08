Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST

    തിരൂരിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ച സംഭവം; നാല് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ

    തിരൂരിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ച സംഭവം; നാല് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ
    മലപ്പുറം: തിരൂരിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ നാല് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ. തിരൂർ വാടിക്കൽ സ്വദേശികളായ ഫഹദ്, ഫാസിൽ, ഫർഷാദ്, ഫവാസ് എന്നിവരെയാണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി തിരൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ എടുത്തത്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചുമണിയോടെയാണ് തുഫൈലിനെ വാടിക്കലിൽ വെച്ച് കുത്തികൊന്നത്. സാമ്പത്തിക ഇടപാടിലെ തർക്കമാണ് കൊലപാതകത്തിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsTirurMurder CaseMalapuram
    News Summary - Youth stabbed to death in Tirur; Four brothers in custody
