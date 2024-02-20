Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    20 Feb 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    20 Feb 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    വിമാനമിറങ്ങിയ യുവാവ് പാർക്കിങ്​ ഏരിയയിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ

    nedumbassery airport 908
    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽനിന്ന്​ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ വന്നിറങ്ങിയ യാത്രക്കാരൻ പാർക്കിങ്​ ഏരിയയിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ. ചാലക്കുടി പാച്ചക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ബാലകൃഷ്ണന്‍റെ മകൻ നിതീഷിനെയാണ് (32) മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്​.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച അർധരാത്രി വിമാനമിറങ്ങിയ നിതീഷ്​, താൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ ഇറങ്ങിയെന്നും രാവിലെയോടെ മാത്രമേ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെടുകയുള്ളൂവെന്നും വീട്ടുകാരെ വിളിച്ചറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് പാർക്കിങ്​ ഏരിയയിൽ വിശ്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    മാതാവ്​: ജയശ്രീ. സംസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ന് ചാലക്കുടി നഗരസഭ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    Girl in a jacket

    nedumbassery airport
