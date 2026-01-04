Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    4 Jan 2026 9:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    4 Jan 2026 9:47 PM IST

    യുവാവ് പുഴയിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു

    യുവാവ് പുഴയിൽ മുങ്ങി മരിച്ചു
    ഇരിട്ടി: ചരൽ പുഴയിൽ യുവാവ് മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു. വാണിയപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി ജോഷി പൂമരത്തിലാണ് (48) മരിച്ചത്.

    പുഴയിൽ മുങ്ങിയ ജോഷിയെ ഉടൻ ഇരിട്ടിയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല.

    TAGS:Rivermlayalam newsKerala NewsObituary
