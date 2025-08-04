Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2025 10:04 AM IST

    ടിപ്പറും സ്‌കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    ടിപ്പറും സ്‌കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    പേരാവൂർ (കണ്ണൂർ): പേരാവൂർ തെരുവിൽ ടിപ്പറും സ്‌കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ആര്യപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ മിധുൻ രാജാണ് (32) മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 7.30ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    TAGS:Accident DeathRoad Accident
