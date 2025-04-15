Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 April 2025 9:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 April 2025 9:30 PM IST

    ബൈക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട് മതിലിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    Suraj S
    പന്തളം: ബൈക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട് മതിലിടിച്ച് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പന്തളം, കുരമ്പാല, പെരുമ്പുളിക്കൽ, വാലയ്യത്ത് സൂര്യയാലത്തിൽ സുരേഷ് കുമാറിന്റെ മകൻ സൂരജ് എസ് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.45ന് പെരുമ്പുളിക്കൽ എൻ.എസ്.എസ് പോളിടെക്നിക് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ ഫുട്ബാൾ കളിച്ച ശേഷം മടങ്ങുമ്പോഴായിരുന്നു അപകടം. വിസിറ്റിങ് വിസക്ക് വിദേശത്ത് പോയിട്ട് ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് മടങ്ങിയെത്തിയത്.

    ശ്രീലേഖയാണ് മാതാവ്. ഒരു സഹോദരിയുണ്ട്. പന്തളം പൊലീസ് മേൽ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

