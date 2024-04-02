Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഗൃ​ഹ​നാ​ഥ​നെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    ഗൃ​ഹ​നാ​ഥ​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജി​ഷ്ണു സാ​ബു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജി​ഷ്ണു

    സാ​ബു

    പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ട്: ഗൃ​ഹ​നാ​ഥ​നെ വാ​ക്ക​ത്തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ആ​നി​ക്കാ​ട് ഇ​രു​പ്പ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​പ​ടി ഇ​ല​വു​ങ്ക​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജി​ഷ്ണു സാ​ബു (24) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഇ​യാ​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വെ​ളു​പ്പി​ന്​ ഗൃ​ഹ​നാ​ഥ​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി ബ​ഹ​ള​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യും വാ​ക്ക​ത്തി​കൊ​ണ്ട് വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ ഇ​യാ​ളെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kottayam NewsMurder AttemptCrime News
    News Summary - Youth arrested in case of trying to kill a man
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X