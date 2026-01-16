തൃശൂരിൽ ബൈക്ക് മരത്തിലിടിച്ച് ബന്ധുക്കളായ യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 9:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 9:04 AM IST
തൃശൂരിൽ ബൈക്ക് മരത്തിലിടിച്ച് ബന്ധുക്കളായ യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - young people died after their bike hits a tree in Thrissur
Listen to this Article
തൃശൂർ: മാള അണ്ണല്ലൂരിൽ നിയന്ത്രണംതെറ്റിയ ബൈക്ക് മരത്തിൽ ഇടിച്ച് ബന്ധുക്കളായ യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ചാലക്കുടി കൂർക്കമറ്റം സ്വദേശികളായ പടിഞ്ഞാക്കര വീട്ടിൽ നീൽ ഷാജു (19), അലൻ ഷാജു(19) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30 ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ ഇരുവരെയും ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. നീൽ ഷാജു ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് വിദ്യാർഥിയും അലൻ ഷാജു പുല്ലൂറ്റ് ഐ.ടി.സി വിദ്യാർഥിയുമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story