Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 18 April 2025 8:37 PM IST
    date_range 18 April 2025 8:37 PM IST

    ഒറ്റപ്പാലം അമ്പലപ്പാറയിൽ യുവാവ് വെട്ടേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    പാലക്കാട്: ഒറ്റപ്പാലം അമ്പലപ്പാറയിൽ യുവാവ് വെട്ടേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണമംഗലം സ്വദേശി രാമദാസിനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. യുവാവിന്‍റെ ഇരുകാലുകളിലുമാണ് വെട്ടേറ്റത്. രാമദാസിനെ ആക്രമിച്ച ബന്ധുവിനെ ഒറ്റപ്പാലം പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ആക്രമണത്തിൻറെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

