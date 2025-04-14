Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവാക്കുതർക്കത്തിനിടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2025 10:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2025 10:25 PM IST

    വാക്കുതർക്കത്തിനിടെ ജ്യേഷ്ഠൻ ചായപാത്രം കൊണ്ടടിച്ചു; ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാക്കുതർക്കത്തിനിടെ ജ്യേഷ്ഠൻ ചായപാത്രം കൊണ്ടടിച്ചു; ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റിമാൻഡിലായ ടി.പി.ഷാജഹാൻ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: ജ്യേഷ്ഠന്റെ മർദനത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പുളിക്കൽ കൊട്ടപ്പുറം ഉണ്യത്തിപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ടി.പി.ഫൈസലാണ് (35) മരിച്ചത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ സഹോദരൻ ടി.പി.ഷാജഹാനെ (40) പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വീട്ടിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മർദനം. വാക്കുതർക്കത്തിനിടെ ഷാജഹാൻ ചായപാത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഫൈസലിനെ മർദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന ഫൈസൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsDeath NewsKottapuram
    News Summary - Young man dies after being beaten by his brother
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X