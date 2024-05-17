Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2024 6:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2024 6:01 AM GMT

    മുറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മരം ദേഹത്തുവീണ്​ യുവാവ്​ മരിച്ചു

    മുറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മരം ദേഹത്തുവീണ്​ യുവാവ്​ മരിച്ചു
    കൊയിലാണ്ടി: മുറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മരം ദേഹത്തുവീണ്​ യുവാവ്​ മരിച്ചു. കീഴരിയൂരിലെ കുളങ്ങര മീത്തൽ ഷൗക്കത്ത് (44) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. പരേതനായ മൂസയുടെയും സൈനബയുടെയും മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമിൽ, അയിഷ നെഷ്ബ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റസാഖ്, സലാം, റയീസ്, സക്കീന, പരേതനായ അൻസീർ.

    TAGS:Accident death
    News Summary - Young man died when tree fell on him while cutting
