Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2024 6:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2024 6:01 AM GMT
മുറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മരം ദേഹത്തുവീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Young man died when tree fell on him while cutting
കൊയിലാണ്ടി: മുറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ മരം ദേഹത്തുവീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. കീഴരിയൂരിലെ കുളങ്ങര മീത്തൽ ഷൗക്കത്ത് (44) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പരേതനായ മൂസയുടെയും സൈനബയുടെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: സഫിയ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമിൽ, അയിഷ നെഷ്ബ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റസാഖ്, സലാം, റയീസ്, സക്കീന, പരേതനായ അൻസീർ.
