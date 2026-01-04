Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Jan 2026 8:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jan 2026 8:20 PM IST
മദ്യ ലഹരിയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറി യുവാവിന്റെ ആത്മഹത്യാ ഭീഷണിtext_fields
News Summary - Young man climbs on top of mobile tower and threatens to commit suicide
ചടയമംഗലം: മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറി യുവാവിന്റെ ആത്മഹത്യ ഭീഷണി. നെട്ടേത്തറ സ്വദേശി പൊടിമോൻ ആത്മഹത്യ ഭീഷണി മുഴക്കിയത്.
ചടയമംഗലം സൊസൈറ്റി മുക്ക് പെട്രോൽ പമ്പിന് സമീപത്തെ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറിയായിരുന്നു ഇയാളുടെ പരാക്രമം. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
ചടയമംഗലം പൊലീസും കടയ്ക്കൽ ഫയർഫോഴ്സും നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് യുവാവിനെ അനുനയിപ്പിച്ച് താഴെയിറക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
