    date_range 4 Jan 2026 8:20 PM IST
    date_range 4 Jan 2026 8:20 PM IST

    മദ്യ ലഹരിയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറി യുവാവിന്‍റെ ആത്മഹത്യാ ഭീഷണി

    ചടയമംഗലം: മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറി യുവാവിന്‍റെ ആത്മഹത്യ ഭീഷണി. നെട്ടേത്തറ സ്വദേശി പൊടിമോൻ ആത്മഹത്യ ഭീഷണി മുഴക്കിയത്.

    ചടയമംഗലം സൊസൈറ്റി മുക്ക് പെട്രോൽ പമ്പിന് സമീപത്തെ മൊബൈൽ ടവറിന് മുകളിൽ കയറിയായിരുന്നു ഇയാളുടെ പരാക്രമം. ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    ചടയമംഗലം പൊലീസും കടയ്ക്കൽ ഫയർഫോഴ്സും നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് യുവാവിനെ അനുനയിപ്പിച്ച് താഴെയിറക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:mobile towerkerala fireforce
    News Summary - Young man climbs on top of mobile tower and threatens to commit suicide
