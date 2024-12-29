Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 10:57 AM IST
എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - young man arrested with mdma
ഹരിപ്പാട്: വിൽപനക്കായി സൂക്ഷിച്ച 12.6 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ. കുമാരപുരം പൊത്തപ്പള്ളി വാലടിയിൽ വടക്കതിൽ സാഗറാണ് (23) പിടിയിലായത്. രഹസ്യ വിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രി ഒൻപത് മണിയോടെ കുമാരപുരത്തുനിന്നാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
പുതുവത്സരത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വിൽപ്പനയ്ക്കായി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിന്നും എത്തിച്ചതാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
