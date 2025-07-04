Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 July 2025 10:45 PM IST
4 July 2025 10:45 PM IST
എട്ട് ജില്ലകളിൽ മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Yellow alert declared in eight districts
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എട്ട് ജില്ലകളിൽ മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട ശക്തമായ മഴക്കുള്ള സാധ്യതയെ തുടർന്നാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം.
എറണാകുളം, തൃശൂർ, പാലക്കാട്, മലപ്പുറം, കോഴിക്കോട്, വയനാട്, കണ്ണൂർ, കാസർകോട് ജില്ലകളിലാണ് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് ശനിയാഴ്ച മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. ഈ ജില്ലകളിൽ 24 മണിക്കൂറിൽ 64.5 മുതൽ 115.5 മില്ലിമീറ്റർ വരെ മഴ ലഭിച്ചേക്കും.
