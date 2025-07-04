Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:45 PM IST

    എട്ട്​ ജില്ലകളിൽ മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

    എട്ട്​ ജില്ലകളിൽ മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: എട്ട്​ ജില്ലകളിൽ മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ട്​ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ​ക്കു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം.

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം, തൃ​ശൂ​ർ, പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്, മ​ല​പ്പു​റം, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്, വ​യ​നാ​ട്, ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​​ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാണ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ​കു​പ്പ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​ഞ്ഞ അ​ല​ർ​ട്ട്​ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചത്. ഈ ​ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 64.5 മു​ത​ൽ 115.5 മി​ല്ലി​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​രെ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും.

    TAGS:RainOrange AlertYellow AlertKerala Rain
