Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    15 Dec 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Dec 2025 7:49 AM IST

    എം.മുകുന്ദന്റെ സഹോദരനും എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായ എം.രാഘവൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    എം.മുകുന്ദന്റെ സഹോദരനും എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായ എം.രാഘവൻ നിര്യാതനായി
    മാഹി: എം.മുകുന്ദൻ്റെ ജ്യേഷ്ഠ സഹോദരൻ എഴുത്തുകാരൻ എം.രാഘവൻ നിര്യാതനായി. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പകൽ മൂന്നിന് മാഹി പൊതു ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ സംസ്കാരം നടക്കും.
    X