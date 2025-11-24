ആശാരിപ്പണിക്കിടെ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു; അപകടം ഡ്രിൽ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 4:54 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 4:54 PM IST
ആശാരിപ്പണിക്കിടെ ഷോക്കേറ്റ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു; അപകടം ഡ്രിൽ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Worker dies after being electrocuted while doing carpentry work
Listen to this Article
കൂറ്റനാട്: ആശാരിപ്പണിക്കിടെ വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റ് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. ആശാരിപ്പണിക്കിടെ തൊഴിലാളി വൈദ്യുതാഘാതമേറ്റു മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് മങ്കര കല്ലൂർ അമ്പലപ്പടി വീട്ടിൽ രവിചന്ദ്രൻ (53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കൂറ്റനാട് വലിയ പള്ളിക്ക് സമീപത്തെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ ഡ്രിൽ മെഷീൻ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്ക്രൂ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ ഷോക്കേൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ രവിചന്ദ്രനെ പെരുമ്പിലാവിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ചാലിശ്ശേരി പൊലീസ് തുടർ നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: സരസ്വതി. മക്കൾ: അജയ്, അഞ്ജന, അമൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story