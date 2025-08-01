Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightജനൽക്കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Aug 2025 12:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Aug 2025 12:57 PM IST

    ജനൽക്കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിൽ യുവതിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജനൽക്കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിൽ യുവതിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി
    cancel

    കണ്ണൂർ: യുവതിയെ കിടപ്പുമുറിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കണ്ണൂർ പഴയങ്ങാടി നെടുവമ്പ്രത്ത് വെടിയപ്പൻചാൽ കൊയിലേരിയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കെ സുരഭിയെയാണ് (28) ഇന്നലെ ഉച്ചയോടെ ജനൽ കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്.

    ഭര്‍ത്താവ്: സോജന്‍ (പള്ളിക്കര). മകള്‍: ഇവ സോജന്‍. സവിതയുടേയും പരേതനായ സുരേഷിന്‍റെയും മകളാണ്. പൊലീസ് തുടർ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. മരണ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:womenWindowSuicidehanging case
    News Summary - Woman's body found hanging from window frame
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X