ജനൽക്കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിൽ യുവതിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

Posted Ondate_range 1 Aug 2025 12:57 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Aug 2025 12:57 PM IST
ജനൽക്കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിയ നിലയിൽ യുവതിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Woman's body found hanging from window frame
കണ്ണൂർ: യുവതിയെ കിടപ്പുമുറിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കണ്ണൂർ പഴയങ്ങാടി നെടുവമ്പ്രത്ത് വെടിയപ്പൻചാൽ കൊയിലേരിയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കെ സുരഭിയെയാണ് (28) ഇന്നലെ ഉച്ചയോടെ ജനൽ കമ്പിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്.
ഭര്ത്താവ്: സോജന് (പള്ളിക്കര). മകള്: ഇവ സോജന്. സവിതയുടേയും പരേതനായ സുരേഷിന്റെയും മകളാണ്. പൊലീസ് തുടർ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. മരണ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.
