ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് അധ്യാപിക പുഴയിൽ ചാടി

Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 9:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 10:09 PM IST
ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് അധ്യാപിക പുഴയിൽ ചാടിtext_fields
News Summary - Woman jumps into river from moving train
ചാലക്കുടി: ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടി യുവതി. ചെറുതുരുത്തി സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപിക സിന്തോളാണ് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. ചാലക്കുടി വെച്ചാണ് സംഭവം.
ഫയർഫോഴ്സിന്റെയും പൊലീസിന്റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തിരച്ചിൽ നടക്കുകയാണ്. നിലമ്പൂർ-കോട്ടയം പാസഞ്ചറിൽ നിന്നാണ് യുവതി പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്.
