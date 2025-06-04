Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 9:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 10:09 PM IST

    ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് അധ്യാപിക പുഴയിൽ ചാടി

    ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് അധ്യാപിക പുഴയിൽ ചാടി
    ചാലക്കുടി: ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടി യുവതി. ചെറുതുരുത്തി സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപിക സിന്തോളാണ് പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്. ചാലക്കുടി വെച്ചാണ് സംഭവം.

    ഫയർഫോഴ്സിന്‍റെയും പൊലീസിന്‍റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തിരച്ചിൽ നടക്കുകയാണ്. നിലമ്പൂർ-കോട്ടയം പാസഞ്ചറിൽ നിന്നാണ് യുവതി പുഴയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയത്.

    TAGS:Trainjumped into the riverKerala News
    News Summary - Woman jumps into river from moving train
