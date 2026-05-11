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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2026 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2026 9:13 AM IST

    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപം വാഹനാപകടം; യുവതി മരിച്ചു

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    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപം വാഹനാപകടം; യുവതി മരിച്ചു
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    നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി; എറണാകുളം നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി അന്താരഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപം നടന്ന വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ യുവതി മരിച്ചു. കാസർകോഡ് സ്വദേശിനി ഇഷാന (22)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ ബൈക്കും കാറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം. യുവതി ബൈക്കിന് പിന്നിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

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