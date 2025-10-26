Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമീൻലോറി തലയിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 8:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 8:11 PM IST

    മീൻലോറി തലയിൽ കയറിയിറങ്ങി യുവതി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മീൻലോറി തലയിൽ കയറിയിറങ്ങി യുവതി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കണ്ണഞ്ചേരിയിൽ മീൻലോറി സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് യുവതിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികയായ നല്ലളം സ്വദേശി സുഹറ ആണ് തലയിലൂടെ ലോറിയു​ടെ ചക്രം കയറിയിറങ്ങി മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് വൈകീടട് കണ്ണഞ്ചേരി പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപമാണ് അപകടം. ടൗണിൽ നിന്നും മീഞ്ചന്തയിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്നു ഇരുവാഹനങ്ങളും. സ്‌കൂട്ടറിൽ മീൻവണ്ടി തട്ടി സ്കൂട്ടർ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് ലോറിക്കടിയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. യുവതിയുടെ തലയിലൂടെ പിൻചക്രം കയറിയിറങ്ങിയാണ് മരണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident Deathscooter accidentKerala NewsFish Lorry
    News Summary - Woman dies in accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X