നിർത്തിയിട്ട ലോറിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി യുവതി മരിച്ചു; ഭർത്താവിനും മകനും പരിക്ക്

Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 6:03 AM GMT
നിർത്തിയിട്ട ലോറിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി യുവതി മരിച്ചു; ഭർത്താവിനും മകനും പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Woman dies after car rams into parked lorry; Husband and son injured
കൊച്ചി: നിർത്തിയിട്ട ലോറിക്ക് പിന്നിൽ കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറി യുവതി മരിച്ചു. മല്ലപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി രശ്മി (39) ആണ് എറണാകുളത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചത്. ഭർത്താവ് പ്രമോദ് (41), മകൻ ആരോൺ (15) എന്നിവർ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.
ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അരൂർ ടോൾ പ്ലാസക്ക് സമീപമായിരുന്നു അപകടം. കാർ വെട്ടിപ്പൊളിച്ചാണ് മൂവരെയും പുറത്തെടുത്തത്.
