Posted On 11 July 2025 1:41 PM IST
Updated On 11 July 2025 1:41 PM IST
വീടിന്റെ വർക്ക് ഏരിയയിൽ വെച്ച് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു; യുവതി മരിച്ചു
News Summary - Woman dies after being bitten by snake at Aroor
അരൂർ: വീട്ടിൽവെച്ച് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റ യുവതി മരിച്ചു. അരൂർ പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ 16-ാo വാർഡിൽ കോതാട്ട് ഡിനൂബിന്റെ ഭാര്യ നീതു (32) വാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
വ്യഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെ വീടിന് പിന്നിലുള്ള വർക്ക് ഏരിയയിൽവെച്ചാണ് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റത്. തുടർന്ന് എറണാകുളത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈകിട്ട് ആറോടെ മരിച്ചു.
ഭർത്താവ് വിദേശത്താണ്. മകൾ: അലിയ (5). സംസ്ക്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് ഇടക്കൊച്ചി സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.
