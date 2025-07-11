Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവീടിന്റെ വർക്ക്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2025 1:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2025 1:41 PM IST

    വീടിന്റെ വർക്ക് ഏരിയയിൽ വെച്ച് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു; യുവതി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വീടിന്റെ വർക്ക് ഏരിയയിൽ വെച്ച് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റു; യുവതി മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    അരൂർ: വീട്ടിൽവെച്ച് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റ യുവതി മരിച്ചു. അരൂർ പഞ്ചായത്തിൽ 16-ാo വാർഡിൽ കോതാട്ട് ഡിനൂബിന്റെ ഭാര്യ നീതു (32) വാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വ്യഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതോടെ വീടിന് പിന്നിലുള്ള വർക്ക് ഏരിയയിൽവെച്ചാണ് പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റത്. തുടർന്ന് എറണാകുളത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. വൈകിട്ട് ആറോടെ മരിച്ചു.

    ഭർത്താവ് വിദേശത്താണ്. മകൾ: അലിയ (5). സംസ്ക്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് ഇടക്കൊച്ചി സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Snake bitObituary
    News Summary - Woman dies after being bitten by snake at Aroor
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X