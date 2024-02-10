Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    വിസ്ഡം യൂത്ത് കോൺഫറൻസിന് ഇന്ന് തുടക്കം

    wisdom islamic youth organization
    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം: വി​സ്ഡം ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് യൂ​ത്ത് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​മി​തി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ന് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​ല​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30ന് ​ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ജാ​മി​അ സ​നാ​ബി​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4.30ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​ഷ​ൻ വി​സ്ഡം ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മ​ദ​നി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:malappuramKerala NewsWisdom Youth Conference
    News Summary - wisdom youth conference starts today
