ഇടുക്കിയിൽ ഭാര്യയെ മർദിച്ച ഭർത്താവ് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചു

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ഇടുക്കിയിൽ ഭാര്യയെ മർദിച്ച ഭർത്താവ് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Wife Attacked, Husband Shoots Himself
ഇടുക്കി: കുഴിത്തൊളുവിൽ ഭാര്യയെ ആക്രമിച്ചശേഷം ഭർത്താവ് കൈയിൽ കരുതിയിരുന്ന തോക്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചു. നെറ്റിത്തൊഴു സ്വദേശി സന്തോഷാണ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത്.
കുഴിത്തൊളു പോസ്റ്റ്ഓഫിസിലെ ജീവനക്കാരിയായ ഭാര്യയെ ഇയാൾ കമ്പി വടി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് റിവോൾവർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്വയം നിറയൊഴിച്ച് ജീവനൊടുക്കി. പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവതിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
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