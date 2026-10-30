Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ഇടുക്കിയിൽ ഭാര്യയെ മർദിച്ച ഭർത്താവ് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇടുക്കിയിൽ ഭാര്യയെ മർദിച്ച ഭർത്താവ് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ഇടുക്കി: കുഴിത്തൊളുവിൽ ഭാര്യയെ ആക്രമിച്ചശേഷം ഭർത്താവ് കൈയിൽ കരുതിയിരുന്ന തോക്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്വയം വെടിവച്ചു മരിച്ചു. നെറ്റിത്തൊഴു സ്വദേശി സന്തോഷാണ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത്.

    കുഴിത്തൊളു പോസ്റ്റ്ഓഫിസിലെ ജീവനക്കാരിയായ ഭാര്യയെ ഇയാൾ കമ്പി വടി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് റിവോൾവർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സ്വയം നിറയൊഴിച്ച് ജീവനൊടുക്കി. പരിക്കേറ്റ യുവതിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Wife Attacked, Husband Shoots Himself
    Next Story
    X