Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 6:26 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 6:26 PM GMT

    കോഴിക്കോട് വെസ്റ്റ്നെയിൽ മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നാലാമത്തെ മരണം
    കോഴിക്കോട് വെസ്റ്റ്നെയിൽ മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: ജില്ലയിൽ വെസ്റ്റ്നെയിൽ മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ജൂലൈ ഏഴിന് മരിച്ച കണ്ണാടിക്കൽ സ്വദേശിയായ 52കാരനാണ് വെസ്റ്റ്നെയിൽ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.

    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇതുവരെ നാലു വെസ്റ്റ്നെയിൽ മരണങ്ങളാണ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. 26 പേർക്ക് രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:West Nile feverDeathKozhikode
    News Summary - West Nile fever death reported in Kozhikode
