Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2025 4:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2025 4:33 PM IST

    ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ; 1650 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ; 1650 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കും. ഇതിനായി 1650 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. മേയ് മാസത്തെ പെൻഷനോട് ഒപ്പം ഒരു മാസത്തെ കുടിശ്ശിക കൂടിയാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുക.

    3200 രൂപ വീതം ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കും. ജൂൺ അഞ്ചിന് മുമ്പ് പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം പൂർത്തിയാക്കാനാണ് നിർദ്ദേശം. 62 ലക്ഷം പേർക്കാണ് ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷന്‍റെ അഞ്ചു ഗഡുക്കളാണ് കുടിശ്ശിക ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. രണ്ടു ഗഡു വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. അതിൽ ഒരു ഗഡുവാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ അനുവദിച്ചത്. ഏപ്രിലിലെ ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ വിഷുവിന് മുന്നോടിയായി വിതരണം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:welfare pensionKerala News
    News Summary - Welfare pension distribution to start from Saturday; Rs 1650 crore allocated
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X