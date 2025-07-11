Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകൈവെട്ട് മുദ്രാവാക്യം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2025 10:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2025 10:16 PM IST

    കൈവെട്ട് മുദ്രാവാക്യം ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത് -വെൽഫെയർ പാർട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    welfare party of india
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ സി. ​ദാ​വൂ​ദി​നെ​തി​രെ വ​ണ്ടൂ​രി​ൽ സി.​പി.​എം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൊ​ല​വി​ളി ഞെ​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​സാ​ഖ് പാ​ലേ​രി. സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് മേ​ലു​ള്ള കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​മാ​ണി​തെന്നും റസാഖ് പലേരി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    കൈ​വെ​ട്ട് കൊ​ല​വി​ളി​യെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി അ​പ​ല​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ന് നേ​രെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​മാ​യി​ക്ക​ണ്ട് കൊ​ല​വി​ളി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സി.​പി.​എം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണം -റ​സാ​ഖ് പാ​ലേ​രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:welfare party of indiaDeath ThreatC. Dawood
    News Summary - Welfare party of india strongly criticized the CPM's Death Threat Against C. Dawood
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X