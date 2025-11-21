Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 10:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 10:42 PM IST

    വഖഫ്​ വസ്തുവിവരം ഉമീദ്​ പോർട്ടലിൽ ചേർക്കണം

    കൊ​ച്ചി: വ​ഖ​ഫ്​ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ചെ​യ്ത സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള വ​ഖ​ഫ്​ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ഉ​മീ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഡേ​റ്റ എ​ൻ​ട്രി ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 12. ഡേ​റ്റ എ​ൻ​ട്രി​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​കു​ന്ന യൂ​സ​ർ മാ​ന്വ​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ www.keralastafewakfboard.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ഇ​തു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് എ​ല്ലാ വ​ഖ​ഫ്​ മു​ത​വ​ല്ലി​മാ​രും ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള വ​ഖ​ഫ്​ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വ​രം ഉ​മീ​ദ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഡേ​റ്റ എ​ൻ​ട്രി ന​ട​ത്ത​ണം. സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഓ​ഫി​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം. ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്ക് ന​മ്പ​ർ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ.

    TAGS:waqf board
    News Summary - Waqf property details should be added to the Umeed portal
