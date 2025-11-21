വഖഫ്​ വസ്തുവിവരം ഉമീദ്​ പോർട്ടലിൽ ചേർക്കണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 10:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Nov 2025 10:42 PM IST
കൊച്ചി: വഖഫ് ബോർഡിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർചെയ്ത സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുടെ കൈവശമുള്ള വഖഫ് വസ്തുക്കൾ ഉമീദ് സെൻട്രൽ പോർട്ടലിൽ ഡേറ്റ എൻട്രി ചെയ്യേണ്ട അവസാന തീയതി ഡിസംബർ 12. ഡേറ്റ എൻട്രിക്ക് സഹായകമാകുന്ന യൂസർ മാന്വൽ ബോർഡിന്റെ www.keralastafewakfboard.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
ഇതുപയോഗിച്ച് എല്ലാ വഖഫ് മുതവല്ലിമാരും തങ്ങളുടെ കൈവശമുള്ള വഖഫ് വസ്തുക്കളുടെ വിവരം ഉമീദ് സെൻട്രൽ പോർട്ടലിൽ ഡേറ്റ എൻട്രി നടത്തണം. സംശയങ്ങൾക്ക് ബോർഡിന്റെ പ്രാദേശിക ഓഫിസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാം. ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്ക് നമ്പർ വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ.
