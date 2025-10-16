Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 7:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 7:38 AM IST

    വി.എസിന്‍റെ സഹോദരി ആഴിക്കുട്ടി നിര്യാതയായി

    azhikutty
    ആഴിക്കുട്ടി

    Listen to this Article

    അമ്പലപ്പുഴ: പുന്നപ്ര വയലാര്‍ സമരസേനാനിയും മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായ വി.എസ്. അച്യുതാനന്ദന്‍റെ സഹോദരി പുന്നപ്ര വടക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്ത് വെന്തലത്തറ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ഭാസ്കരന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ ആഴിക്കുട്ടി (95) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: തങ്കമണി, പരേതയായ സുശീല. മരുമക്കൾ: പരമേശ്വരൻ, വിശ്വംഭരൻ. മറ്റ് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ വി.എസ്. ഗംഗാധരൻ, വി.എസ്. പുരുഷൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

