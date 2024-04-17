Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 April 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 April 2024 11:18 AM GMT
'വീട്ടില് വോട്ട്' ബാലറ്റുകള് തുറന്ന സഞ്ചിയില്; തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് പരാതി നല്കിtext_fields
News Summary - 'Vote at home' ballots in open bags; The opposition leader filed a complaint with the Election Commission
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ലോക്സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില് വീട്ടിലിരുന്നു വോട്ടു ചെയ്യുന്നവരുടെ ബാലറ്റുകള് ക്യാരിബാഗുകളിലും തുറന്ന സഞ്ചികളിലും കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതില് ഇടപെടല് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് പരാതി നല്കി.
സത്യസന്ധവും സുതാര്യവുമായി നടക്കേണ്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രക്രിയ അട്ടിമറിക്കപ്പെടാതിരിക്കാന് വീട്ടിലിരുന്ന് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നവരുടെ ബാലറ്റുകള് സീല് ചെയ്ത പെട്ടികളിലാണ് സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷന് ഉറപ്പാക്കണമെന്നും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു
